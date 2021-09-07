Powerful earthquake hits near Acapulco

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 struck near Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rattle almost 200 miles away in Mexico City.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 10 miles northeast of Acapulco, a resort town on the Pacific coast. In Mexico City, people in some neighborhoods reported feeling the ground move for almost a minute, The Associated Press reports, and authorities said the electricity is out in a few areas.

There have been no immediate reports of deaths or injuries from the quake, but photos out of Acapulco show damaged buildings and cars that were crushed by downed trees and poles.