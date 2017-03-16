The daily business briefing: March 16, 2017

Fed raises interest rates

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point for the second time in three months. Fed policy makers had telegraphed the move, which lifts the rate to a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent, by saying before the two-day meeting that improving employment and inflation data showed that the economy was strong enough to justify raising rates. Some economists had expected the Fed to pick up the pace of its rate hikes, but the central bank's leaders stuck with their forecast of two more increases this year and three in 2018. "The simple message is the economy is doing well," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said.