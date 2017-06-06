The daily business briefing: June 6, 2017

Trump's sons announce launch of mid-market hotel chain

President Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, said Monday that the family company is launching a mid-market hotel chain called American Idea. Donald Trump Jr. said at a party in Manhattan's Trump Tower that the chain was inspired by their travels during their father's presidential campaign, which he described as a "crash course in America." "We saw so many places and towns and so many stories," he said. The new chain will start with three hotels in Mississippi, where the company also is building the first dozen properties in a new upscale Trump chain, Scion. The first American Idea hotels will be ready quickly, as they will be rebranded Holiday Inn and Comfort Inns the Trump Organization's Mississippi partners already own.