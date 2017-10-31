The daily business briefing: October 31, 2017

Tech shares poised to end month with gains

Technology shares gained strength Tuesday, with Nasdaq-100 index futures rising by 0.3 percent as U.S. markets looked to finish October with gains. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures rose by nearly 0.2 percent. The Dow and the S&P 500 fell by just over 0.3 percent on Monday after a report that the House might back phasing in the GOP's planned corporate tax cut instead of enacting it all at once. Small-cap stocks were the hardest hit, with the Russell 2000 Index taking its biggest dive since August. "Smaller companies are more affected by those taxes than the larger companies and so they're going to be the ones that would benefit the most," said Don Riley, chief investment officer at Pennsylvania-based Wiley Group. "That's why you see they tend to react more over the whole tax thing."