The week's good news: March 23, 2017

Middle school security guard spends his free time teaching kids about music

During the day, Marvin Hatchett is a security guard at Wilson Middle School in Pasadena, California, but once the bell rings, he becomes the volunteer music teacher. The school does not have enough money for a performing arts department, and since 1983, Hatchett has taught students everything from the drums to the violin. Many of the students can't afford to purchase their own instruments, and when he's able to secure funds, Hatchett buys them for the kids. "Everything that involves drums, Marvin has taught me," student Dillon Akers told NBC Los Angeles. "If it weren't for him, I wouldn't be doing this right now." Some of his former students have gone on to become professional musicians, and "that's what gets you to keep going, and that's what makes you say, 'I got to do it again,'" Hatchett said.