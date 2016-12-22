Seth Meyers has some thoughts on Donald Trump and climate change

Anyone hoping that Donald Trump would moderate his opposition to fighting climate change once in office is bound to be disappointed, based on his Cabinet picks, Seth Meyers said on Wednesday's Late Night. If 2016 turns out to be the hottest year in known history, as expected, that will make 16 out of the last 17 years the hottest ever recorded. You add in Trump's surprise victory and the Cubs winning the World Series, "I'm pretty sure that's three out of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse right there," Meyers said. "If Dirty Grandpa wins Best Picture at the Oscars, we done for."

After Trump won, daughter "Ivanka's interest in climate change gave people a glimmer of hope, but of course, Trump's team moved quickly to snuff out that glimmer by reassuring everyone that Trump still thinks climate change is totally made up," Meyers said. Then Trump scoured the country "to find the worst possible choice" to lead the EPA, landing on Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, and tapped former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as energy secretary. Perry has argued that climate scientists are pushing climate change for grant money. "You think climate scientists are getting rich off this stuff?" Meyers asked. "Have you seen how they dress?"