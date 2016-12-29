Congress' inaction will leave Donald Trump with 'broad war-making power'

When President-elect Donald Trump takes office, he'll inherit U.S. military interventions in seven countries — Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and little in the way of congressional restraint on his own war-making powers. That's because all these wars are implausibly placed under the same legal cover of the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), the document authorizing military action against the terrorists responsible for the September 11th attacks.
For the rest of tenure of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Congress has failed to exercise its constitutional authority to initiate and limit the president's war-making, even as U.S. foreign policy attention focused on nations and terrorist groups with little or no connection to 9/11. Soon, as Politico explains, that lax precedent will apply to Trump:
“You could easily see him wanting to ramp up the war on terror and take it to new parts of the globe,” said Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. “There are few limits on what he can do.”
Democrats like Schiff worry that without an updated legal framework to govern the war on terror, [...] Trump is likely to have almost unlimited powers as he takes over U.S. military involvement in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan and potentially ratchets up ongoing efforts to hunt down and kill suspected terrorists the world over. [Politico]
Though some congressional Democrats may attempt to pass a last-minute AUMF that would limit Trump's policy options, it is not expected to succeed. However, Trump himself may seek an updated AUMF next year. "It wouldn't bother me at all doing that," he said of passing a new resolution in an interview with Bill O'Reilly this past spring. "We probably should have done that in the first place." Bonnie Kristian
The New York Police Department just made a "major change" to its uniform policy. On Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced that Sikh officers will now be allowed to have longer beards and wear just a turban on their heads while on duty, so long as they have obtained a religious exemption from the department's Equal Employment Opportunity Office. Both wearing a turban and keeping a beard are integral practices to the Sikh faith.
Previously, officers with religious exemptions were only allowed to have a beard up to a millimeter long. Because of the department's strict rules against non-uniform head coverings, Sikh officers were only allowed to wear a small head wrap underneath their traditional police hats. Now, beards of up to a half-inch long are permitted. Turbans will be allowed to be worn in place of a police hat, so long as the turban is navy blue and has NYPD insignia on it.
The new rules reflect the force's growing number of Sikh officers; CNN reports there are now about 160 Sikh officers in the NYPD. "We're making this change to make sure that we allow everybody in New York City that wants to apply and have the opportunity to work in the greatest police department in the nation, to make sure we give them that opportunity," O'Neill said.
Gurvinder Singh, an NYPD officer and president of the national Sikh Officers Association, is already predicting "there will be a lot more Sikh officers now taking the next exam" because of the policy changes. "Now I'll be able to serve with my full turban on," Singh said. "It's a great feeling." Becca Stanek
It's going to be a lot easier to drive through Madrid — and the city council hopes that means it's soon going to be easier to breathe, too.
With bad air pollution a growing concern in the Spanish capital, the city council announced that when nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere reaches a certain level in at least two measuring stations for two days in a row, and if the air is likely not going to quickly clear, there will be a restriction on which cars can be on the road from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Guardian reports. Vehicles with even-number registration plates will be allowed to drive on even-number days, and cars with odd-number registration plates will be able to be operated on odd-number days. There are a few exceptions: moped, hybrid cars, vehicles being used to transport disabled people or three or more passengers, buses, taxis, and emergency vehicles are all exempt from the ban.
There are 3.2 million people living in Madrid, with 1.8 million cars, and the ban will be lifted once smog levels drop by a specific amount. Should the air quality not improve, the city could go a step further and ban taxis, with the exception of hybrids. "It's not about traffic restrictions but about the important issue of public health," deputy mayor Marta Higueras said. "Lots of people suffer from breathing problems and are very affected by pollution." The conservative Popular party is criticizing the measure, calling it "ideological." Catherine Garcia
Former President Theodore Roosevelt might have been the one to write the 1906 Antiquities Act — which gives the president the ability to designate national monuments without having to go through Congress — but quantitatively speaking, even Roosevelt has nothing on President Obama's environmental legacy.
Since his election, President Obama has added 554 million acres of national monument space, with most of that being aquatic, The Washington Post reports. Obama added 1.65 million acres on Wednesday when he designated Utah's Bears Ears monument and Nevada's Gold Butte monument. In total, Obama has used his executive powers to create national monuments 29 times.
National park acreage added/removed by each president since T. Roosevelt, via @washingtonpost https://t.co/aS4t3feF4B pic.twitter.com/osOHw2B3zX
— John Gramlich (@johngramlich) December 29, 2016
By comparison, George W. Bush designated the second-most acreage of any president, at just 214 million acres — again, mostly consisting of protected water regions. Roosevelt added 1.5 million acres. Jeva Lange
Obama is reportedly making moves on Israel to preempt Donald Trump — and his ambassador to Israel
When Secretary of State John Kerry laid out the Obama administration's vision for Israel and Palestine on Wednesday, he did so somewhat in vain. "It is unclear what Mr. Kerry hopes to achieve from the speech, other than to leave a set of principles that he believes will one day emerge as the basis for talks, if and when they resume," The New York Times wrote. After all, as President-elect Donald Trump put it: "Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"
But The New Yorker reports that it might just be that fast-approaching date that spurred President Obama's sudden moves on Israel:
The President-elect's appointment of David Friedman, a pro-settlement bankruptcy lawyer, as the next U.S. ambassador to Israel "had a lot of weight in the president's thinking" about what to do next, one senior administration official told me. The official told me that the administration had been "alarmed" by many of Trump's appointments to his national-security team — notably the appointment of Michael Flynn as national-security adviser — but the selection of Friedman was "over the top."
"The last thing you want to do as you leave office is to pick a fight with the organized Jewish community, but Friedman is so beyond the pale," the adviser said. "He put his political and charitable support directly into the settlements; he compares Jews on the left to the kapos in the concentration camps — it just put it over the top." [The New Yorker]
Trump has vowed not to let "Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect" and reportedly once bragged he could solve the Arab-Israeli conflict in "two weeks." Jeva Lange
Lawyers for Burke Ramsey, the brother of JonBenet Ramsey, filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against CBS, saying the network produced a fraudulent documentary that slandered him by accusing him of fatally hitting his sister with a flashlight in 1996. The lawsuit says the producers of the four-hour documentary series, The Case of JonBenet Ramsey, which aired in September, overlooked evidence that proved Burke Ramsey's innocence with a "reckless disregard" for the truth, and used questionable "experts" to support a theory prosecutors dismissed years ago as "ludicrous." An autopsy found that the 6-year-old beauty pageant winner had been strangled and sexually assaulted. CBS declined to comment on the suit. Harold Maass
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Softbank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son had promised to move 5,000 jobs at Softbank's telecom Sprint from other countries to the U.S. Trump also noted that Sofbank-backed satellite startup OneWeb would create 3,000 jobs. Sprint clarified that the jobs were part of a previously announced plan to create jobs, and that only some of its new jobs would be moved from abroad, while the rest would be newly created positions. Trump's announcement came after the latest in a series of direct talks he has had with corporate CEOs on boosting U.S. employment. Harold Maass
President Obama on Wednesday designated two new national monuments in Utah and Nevada, protecting 1.65 million acres of federal land. Most of it, 1.35 million acres, surrounds the Bears Ears Buttes in southeastern Utah. The rest is northeast of Las Vegas around Nevada's Gold Butte. The moves were the latest in a series of actions Obama has made to protect public lands and waters from development as time runs out for him to seal his environmental legacy before leaving office in January. Native American tribes and others have been pushing to protect the areas for years, but some locals and Republican lawmakers have criticized Obama's efforts to protect parts of the West as a federal land grab. Harold Maass