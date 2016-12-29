Trump swears his administration will only 'buy American and hire American'

President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that his administration will adhere to two "simple rules":

My Administration will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN and HIRE AMERICAN! #USA A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:52am PST

What he didn't explain in his Instagram vow, however, is why his businesses haven't yet followed those rules that he claims to be so "simple." In the last 15 years, Trump's businesses have hired "at least 1,256 foreign guest workers," CNN reported. Since Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, his companies have requested "at least 190 foreign visa workers."

Most recently, it was reported that the Trump Winery vineyard is looking to hire six foreign workers to start just days after Trump is sworn in as president. Trump also reportedly got approval from the U.S. Labor Department in October to hire 64 foreign workers to fill temporary jobs over the winter at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

Trump has both acknowledged and defended his decision to hire foreign workers. "You cannot get help during the season. The season goes from like October to March. It's almost impossible to get help," Trump said when he was asked during the campaign why Mar-a-Lago hired foreign workers. "And part of the reason you can't get American people is they want full-time jobs."

Apparently even "simple rules" have exceptions. Becca Stanek