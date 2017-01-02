America isn't confident Trump can handle the presidency

Only 44 percent of the country believes that Donald Trump is capable of preventing major scandals, a new Gallup poll has discovered. By comparison, 74 percent of people said President Barack Obama would be able to prevent major scandals when he was coming into office in 2009, and 77 percent said the same of George W. Bush in 2001.
"In addition to their personal feelings about Trump, Americans' lower confidence in him may also stem from the public's generally low level of trust in government," Gallup writes in its analysis of the data. "Americans' trust in the federal government to handle international and domestic problems is worse now than it was when Bush and Obama took office."
Across all categories — including "use military force wisely" and "work effectively with Congress to get things done" — Trump never inspired more confidence than any of the past three incoming president-elects. "The deficits for Trump versus the average for his predecessors range from a low of 15 percentage points on defending U.S. interests abroad to a high of 32 points for preventing major scandals," Gallup writes.
New Gallup poll finds most Americans skeptical Donald Trump can handle presidential duties. I'm gonna miss #Obama.https://t.co/vZxg9qzd9X pic.twitter.com/e6sVzq9006
— HinterlandG (@hinterlandg) January 2, 2017
The results come from a random sample of 1,028 adults reached in landline or cell phone interviews between Dec. 7-11. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percent. Jeva Lange
Any living being born in 1870 that is still alive today is either a turtle or a clam, with the apparent exception of an Indonesian man who just celebrated his 146th birthday. Mbah Gotho claims to be the oldest person to have ever lived, with his ID allegedly proving he was born in the same year that the 15th Amendment was ratified, The Independent reports.
Indonesian records can reportedly confirm that Gotho came into the world in a small village in Central Java on December 31, 1870. If those records are to be believed, then the second oldest person to have ever lived is confirmed as a Frenchwoman named Jeanne Calment, who was 122 when she died. Many others have claimed to be the oldest living people, but verifiable documents are required before the record can be confirmed.
Man claiming to be oldest person ever celebrates his 146th birthday in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/DQYWt5sr1G
— Press TV (@PressTV) December 31, 2016
Gotho, meanwhile, has been preparing for death since 1992; he had his gravestone made up 24 years ago. In 2016 he told local news that "what I want is to die."
But if you have aspirations to make it as long as Gotho, he said "the recipe is just patience." A whole, whole lot of patience. Jeva Lange
Obama planning a Chicago farewell address to say thank you, reflect on 'where we all go from here'
President Obama is wrapping up his presidency with a farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago next week, the White House announced Monday. The speech, slated for Jan. 10 at convention center McCormick Place, will give the outgoing president a "chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here," Obama wrote in an email to supporters.
Obama noted that he'll be heeding a "precedent" set by George Washington in 1796 by "penning a farewell address to the American people." Though Obama said he is "just beginning to write [his remarks]," he is already certain he will discuss some of the "core questions" about American values. "Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger," Obama wrote in the email. "That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better."
President-elect Donald Trump will take office on Jan. 20, ten days after Obama's farewell speech. Becca Stanek
There was a lot to love — or maybe hate — about the 1980s. Walkmans. Bangles. Mullets. And … Donald Trump.
Yes, even 2017's president-elect can sometimes seem out of a different era (one with a lot more velour and perms). "Many of ... Trump's cultural touchstones, which he'd frequently name-drop at campaign rallies and on Twitter, were at their peak in the 1980s — the decade Trump's celebrity status rose in New York, Trump Tower was built, The Art of the Deal was published, and he first flirted with running for public office," The Associated Press reports.
But a love of Bobby Knight and Sylvester Stallone is not the only thing Trump is holding on to:
Much of Trump's political philosophy was formed in the 1980s too. In 1987 as he first floated running for president, he took out a full page ad wondering why the U.S. was "paying to defend countries that can afford to defend themselves." His frequent depictions of inner cities as dangerous and crime-ridden seem to to harken to the crack-plagued life of urban areas in the 1980s, more than the largely safer big cities of today.
In The Art of the Deal, he voiced positions on trade he still holds today. That book, which made him a household name when it was published in 1987, also holds many of the principles that guided Trump's business career — and, decades later, his bombastic campaign for the White House. [The Associated Press]
And that's not even to mention Trump Tower's "gold lamé party dress" interior. Jeva Lange
Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is reportedly the leading candidate for secretary of agriculture, one of just four Cabinet positions President-elect Donald Trump has not yet filled.
The governor "won stateside office twice, theoretically making his confirmation easier," Politico's Playbook reports. Perdue is a doctor of veterinary medicine and saw Georgia through one of the worst droughts in its history, even leading a public prayer for rain on the steps of the state capitol building.
Trump has been heavily criticized for not yet appointing any Latinos to his Cabinet; the selection of Perdue would mark a rejection of Cuban-American Dr. Elsa Murano and Mexican-American Abel Maldonado, who were also considered for the position. In addition to agriculture, Trump still needs to appoint the head of national intelligence, the secretary of veterans affairs, and the U.S. trade representative. Jeva Lange
Chicago saw its biggest spike in homicides in 60 years in 2016, with the citywide total rising to 762 homicides from 485 in 2015, according to figures released by the Chicago Police Department on Sunday. The total for 2016 in the nation's third largest city was greater than those in New York City and Los Angeles combined. The number of shooting incidents in Chicago, which has become a focus in the national debate over handguns and gun control, rose from 2,426 in 2015 to 3,550 last year. Harold Maass
Thirty-five Russian diplomats expelled on suspicion of spying left the U.S. on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. One of President-elect Donald Trump's top aides, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer, said Sunday that the Obama administration's decision to kick out the officials and impose sanctions might have been an excessive response to Russia's suspected hacking of Democrats during the presidential election campaign. Spicer's comments on ABC's This Week came a day after Trump said he was skeptical about intelligence reports linking Russia to the cyberattacks, and that the Obama administration's retaliation was "unfair" if somebody else was behind the hacking. Harold Maass
The first of the year brings a happy change for stressed or overworked French employees — the right to ignore their inboxes. A new labor law in the country gives workers the "right to disconnect" from their email or smartphones after work hours are over, CNN reports. "These measures are designed to ensure respect for rest periods and ... balance between work and family and personal life," France's Ministry of Labor said in a statement.
The law is considered a major victory for French unions, which have long complained that the digital revolution resulted in an "explosion of undeclared labor" that demands employees continue to work even outside of work day hours.
Some firms are already more than on board with the new policy: Several will even shut their email systems down overnight to prevent anyone from sneaking in that last email of the day. Jeva Lange