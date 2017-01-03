NAACP stages sit-in to protest Trump's attorney general pick

Civil rights activists staged several protests on Tuesday against the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) as the next attorney general.
At Sessions' office in Mobile, Alabama, Cornell Williams Brooks, the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and several other NAACP leaders staged a sit-in, with Brooks announcing on Twitter they were staying "until he withdraws as AG nominee or we're arrested." At about 7:30 p.m. ET, Brooks tweeted that "the building manager has requested that we leave. And the police have just arrived. We are about to be arrested."
In 1986, as a federal prosecutor, Sessions became the second nominee in 50 years to be denied confirmation as a federal judge; Sessions was accused of making racist remarks, and he claimed he was only joking when he said he "used to think they [the KKK] were OK" until he discovered some were "pot smokers." Sessions denied making any racist comments, and said the actions of the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union could be considered "un-American."
The conservative Sessions was one of the first people to endorse Donald Trump, and his spokeswoman said in a statement Sessions "has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and prosecuting government corruption." Tuesday was an especially rough day for Sessions — in addition to the NAACP protests, more than 1,100 law professors from schools in 48 states signed a letter urging the Senate not to confirm him when hearings start on January 10.
With the death of Sister Frances Carr, the number of Shakers living in the U.S. is down to two.
Carr, 89, died due to cancer Monday at the Shaker community of Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester, Maine, surrounded by friends and her nieces. Before she died, Carr said she was hopeful more people would join the Shakers; remaining member Brother Arnold Hadd, 60, said some people have come to Sabbathday Lake in recent years, but they decided not to stay. "Every day they prayers go up that we will get people to come, that we get competent vocations," he told The Associated Press. "It's a calling from God."
Members of the United Society of Believers in Christ's Second Coming fled persecution in England, settling in upstate New York in 1747 (critics dubbed them the "Shaking Quakers" because of the way they worshiped at the time). They believe in pacifism, communal ownership, celibacy, and gender equality, and are credited with creating the flat-bottom broom and circular saw. Before the Civil War, there were more than 5,000 followers in 18 communities across 10 states, but the numbers gradually dwindled due to the celibacy of members and the decision to stop accepting orphans. Now, the only Shaker community is Sabbathday Lake, home to Hadd and the other last Shaker, 78-year-old Sister June Carpenter. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, Janet Jackson, 50, gave birth to her first child, son Eissa Al Mana.
"Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," a representative for Jackson told People. "Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery, and is resting comfortably." Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, married in 2012. In April 2016, she postponed her world tour, telling fans it was because "my husband and I are planning our family," and the news broke a month later that she was expecting a baby. Catherine Garcia
More than 1,100 law school professors across the country have banded together to urge the Senate not to confirm Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) as attorney general. Professors from 170 law schools in 48 states have written a letter to send to Congress on Tuesday, and they are also publishing that letter as a full-page newspaper ad. The only states that aren't represented are North Dakota and Alaska, which doesn't have a law school.
"We are convinced that Jeff Sessions will not fairly enforce our nation's laws and promote justice and equality in the United States,” the letter reads, per The Washington Post. The professors specifically raise concerns about Sessions' record on racially-charged issues, his support of a border wall, and his "repeated opposition to legislative efforts to promote the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ community," The Post reported.
Those concerns factored into the rejection of Sessions' nomination to a federal judgeship decades ago, and the law professors contend those arguments still stand. "Nothing in Sen. Sessions' public life since 1986 has convinced us that he is a different man than the 39-year-old attorney who was deemed too racially insensitive to be a federal district court judge," the letter says.
Sessions' confirmation hearings are scheduled for Jan. 10-11. Becca Stanek
When President Obama moves out of the White House, he'll reportedly be moving in almost next door to President-elect Donald Trump's daughter. The Washingtonian reported Tuesday that Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have "completed a deal" for a house in Washington, D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood — and it's less than two blocks away from the house the Obamas have purchased to live in post-presidency.
Though Washington Fine Properties, the brokerage behind Kushner and Trump's deal, wouldn't dish on the details, multiple real estate insiders told The Washingtonian that the house is a sprawling six bedroom on Tracy Place. The home sold for $5.5 million on Dec. 22, though it's unclear if Trump and Kushner were the buyers or if they will be renting from that buyer.
Block party, anyone? Becca Stanek
Hillary Clinton will be there watching when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the United States' 45th president. Aides to the Clintons confirmed Tuesday that both Hillary and former President Bill Clinton will attend Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. While Hillary reportedly waffled over whether to go, The Daily Intelligencer reported the couple ultimately "decided to do so out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process."
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, who have shied away from supporting Trump, cited a similar reason when they also announced Tuesday that they'd be attending the president-elect's inauguration. In a statement, they said they are "pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence."
Former President Jimmy Carter was the first former commander in chief to confirm his attendance. Former President George H.W. Bush will not attend because of health-related reasons. Becca Stanek
Coachella revealed its 2017 lineup on Tuesday, with Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar headlining both weekends of the three-night-long mega-festival in Indio, California. Lorde will also make her first stage appearance since 2014 at the festival, as will the The Avalanches, who will be performing in the U.S. for the first time in 15 years. Hans Zimmer, the composer behind famous film scores like The Lion King and Gladiator, will also be performing his major works.
Last year, Coachella sold 198,000 tickets, breaking its own attendance record. Festival passes for both weekends in 2017 go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. PST. See the dates and full lineup, below. Jeva Lange
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) won re-election Tuesday with 239 votes, securing his spot as leader of the 115th Congress. In a formal vote on Congress' opening day, Ryan earned the support of every Republican except Rep. Tom Massie (R-Ky.), who voted for Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.). The nearly unanimous vote marks a striking move towards party unity, as several Republicans defected when Ryan was first elected speaker in 2015.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was re-elected as minority leader, winning the support of most Democrats. Three Democrats voted against her, with Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) voting for Rep. John Lewis (R-Ga.); Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) voting for Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio); and Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) voting for Cooper. Becca Stanek