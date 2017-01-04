Oprah tells Stephen Colbert the thing she'll miss most about the Obamas

Stephen Colbert's first guest of 2017 was Oprah Winfrey, and he began Tuesday's Late Show by asking Oprah if she does New Year's resolutions. "Well, I stopped doing it — do you know why?" she said. "Because I used to have these really high goals for myself," citing her 2000 resolution to have "more courage." "You know, when you ask for courage, you get a whole lot of other stuff that's not," she said. "And if you ask for love, you get the opposite, because you have to show how you can love people in spite of their, you know, failings." "You're blowing my mind right now," Colbert said. "So I am just, like, chill — 'whatever you want, God, I'm okay with it,'" Winfrey said.
Colbert asked about Oprah's exit interview with first lady Michelle Obama, and was busted when it turned out he hadn't watched it, even though it was on his own network, CBS. The interview "was fun," Winfrey said, "though also a little bittersweet." She had done a similar interview in 2008, when Sasha and Malia Obama "were just like baby children," Winfrey said, and "the thing I'm going to miss the most — I actually said this, if you'd seen the interview you would have heard me say this.... the thing that I said to her that I'm really gonna miss is just the presence there." She brought up the Obama Christmas card, with the girls all grown up this year, "and for me, African-American woman," Oprah said, "being able to see that reflection of myself through the girls, and through her — just their presence there — I'm going to miss that, but it has meant so much to me."
Colbert asked Winfrey if Michelle Obama will ever run for office, and she gave an emphatic "never!" "Is there any other charismatic African-American woman that both sides of the political aisle really love....?" and Oprah shot that down with equal fervor. "Never!" she said, explaining that elected office is "not my thing." They ended with Winfrey's secret to taking good photos. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Wednesday, a three-judge Israeli military court convicted Sgt. Elor Azaria of manslaughter for fatally shooting a 21-year-old Palestinian attacker who had already been stripped of his knife and immobilized by Israeli forces. The March 24 incident in the West Bank town of Hebron, following a knife attack on an Israeli solider by Abdul Fattah al-Sharif and a friend, was captured on film and released by an Israeli human rights group. In the video, Azaria, 20, is seen shooting a motionless but breathing Sharif in the head from several yards away; a fellow Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) solider testified at the high-profile trial that Azaria had told him that Sharif "deserves to die."
The trial divided Israel, with far-right protesters and politicians urging Azaria to be released and top military officials stating that the solider's actions did not reflect IDF values. The chief judge, Col. Maya Heller, read from the verdict for more than two hours, saying Azaria had killed Sharif out of revenge and "one cannot use this type of force, even if we're talking about an enemy's life." The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 20 years in prison. Peter Weber
Poll finds that it is 'very important' Trump mention jobs at the inauguration. The border wall? Not so much.
Many Americans are excited for President-elect Donald Trump to address keeping American jobs in the country, but when it comes to his other proposals, there is less enthusiasm, a Politico/Morning Consult poll has found.
The poll asked Americans about how important it was that Trump address certain priorities in his inauguration speech on Jan. 20. The most important Trump proposal for respondents was keeping manufacturing jobs in the U.S., which 48 percent of voters said was "very important" he touch on, followed by bringing back U.S. jobs from other countries, which 47 percent of voters called "very important" to discuss at the inauguration.
From there, people were a little less interested in what Trump has to say. Only 36 percent of respondents said Trump mentioning efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act was "very important," 34 percent said it was "very important" he talk about replacing Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and 23 percent said they wanted to hear about the Muslim ban or tariffs on goods from China and Mexico. Just 21 percent called a mention of the U.S.-Mexico border wall "very important."
"It's no surprise that Americans want Trump to focus on jobs in his inauguration speech," Morning Consult Chief Researcher and Co-founder Kyle Dropp told Politico. "It is one of the messages his supporters liked most during the election and has continued as a major focus of his since he was elected president."
The poll was conducted Dec. 28-29, reaching 2,000 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. Jeva Lange
Senate Republicans launched an aggressive effort on Tuesday to repeal large parts of the Affordable Care Act, introducing a budget bill that could excise much of ObamaCare with a simple majority in the Senate. On Wednesday, President Obama will meet with Democrats to strategize on ways to try to defend the law. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will meet with House Republicans on Wednesday morning and have lunch with Senate Republicans, with ObamaCare plans high on the menu for both meetings.
Republicans have not come up with a plan to replace the 2010 law, which has extended health insurance to 20 million Americans, and the current plan is to delay the effective date of ObamaCare's demise for at least 18 months, perhaps longer, to let GOP lawmakers come up with a viable plan. Peter Weber
George Michael died on Christmas Day, and James Corden began his first post-holiday Late Late Show with a personal and professional remembrance. "George was... I think I've loved George Michael as long as I've kind of loved music," he said. Lots of fans can recall moments when Michael's music touched them and made them feel less alone, Corden said, but his death "really hit me, and I think it hit me a bit harder because I was lucky enough, back in 2011, to meet George and spend some time with him, because he very kindly agreed to do a sketch for Comic Relief — a huge charity in the U.K. — on a big day called 'Red Nose Day.'"
He and Michael spoke by phone about the sketch, which involved a sitcom character Corden played driving to the Comic Relief offices to save the day. "We had come up with this idea to have me and George Michael singing in a car, and it was the first time I have ever sung in a car with anybody, and it's become quite a big part of my life now — and he really inspired it," Corden said. Michael also helped make Corden's popular Carpool Karaoke segment a reality on The Late Late Show, because the only reason his first Carpool Karaoke guest, Mariah Carey, reluctantly agreed to participate is because she saw the George Michael sketch. Watch the 2011 proto-Carpool Karaoke with Michael, and Corden's remembrance, below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked of Tuesday's Late Show by saying it was good to be back to work after the holidays, and noting that Congress also returned to work on Tuesday — except House Republicans, who got a head start, voting in secret on Monday to eviscerate the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. The GOP backtracked on Tuesday after intense blowback — including from President-elect Donald Trump. "Man, when Donald Trump calls you out for being unethical, that's a wake-up call," Colbert said. "That's like if Keith Richards told you to moisturize."
Colbert then turned to Trump's holiday tweeting, starting with a 140-character pat on the back Trump gave himself over America's rising consumer confidence. "That's right, Donald Trump thanked himself in the third person — Stephen Colbert thinks that's crazy," Colbert said. But he got the most mileage out of a Trump New Year's tweet wishing a good year for everyone, including his "many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" Colbert offered what appeared to be a charitable interpretation: "In the holiday spirit, Donald Trump is loving his enemies. It reminds me of Jesus' famous tweet: 'Suck it @PontiusPilate. I rose from the dead. @TheRealJesus is gonna live forever. Love!'"
Sadly, that was the only @TheRealJesus tweet Colbert rolled out on Tuesday — he's hoping for more in the future — but he displayed some greeting cards based on "Donald Trump's hallmark of sending well-wishes while simultaneously insulting your enemies." The last one involved Russia, and Colbert ended his monologue on Trump's continued insistence that Russia may not have tried to hack the presidential election in Trump's favor. Watch below. Peter Weber
Fox News broadcast Sean Hannity's interview with WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on Tuesday night, and Hannity asked about the FBI and Department of Homeland Security's Joint Analysis Report on Russian interference in the U.S. election that was released on Dec. 29. During the election, WikiLeaks published emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee right before the Democrats' convention, then dripped out mostly anodyne emails hacked from the personal email account of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta over the weeks leading up to the campaign, but published nothing about Donald Trump or the Republican Party.
If you want to read about the shortcomings of the FBI-DHS report on Russian hacking — and why intelligence officials may have left some stuff out — Ars Technica has a good article. If you want to see two men with different agendas and worldviews but a common dislike for Clinton trying to make their points, the Hannity-Assange interview is interesting.
Neither man was impressed with the JAR. "On the top, there is a disclaimer saying nothing — there is no guarantee that any of this information is accurate," Assange said. "It's a guess," Hannity chimed in, and Assange looked a little pained and shook his head. "I used to be a computer security expert," he said. "What they have is what they call indicators. So, a way to recognize if these tools, these alleged Russian tools, have been used on your system."
Assange shifted to a story about a utility company in Vermont, not part of the FBI-DHS report but touted by The Washington Post, that is at best tangential to the Russian election hacking, arguing, "Straight out of the back, we either have a deliberate attempt to mislead or thoroughly incompetent work." Hannity wasn't interested, and turned the conversation to Clinton's private email server. Assange said that if you read Clinton's emails and the FBI reports on them, "she made almost no attempt to keep them secure from states — now, was she trying to keep them secure from the Republicans? Well, probably."
Clinton handed all emails her lawyers deemed work-related to the State Department, which released them all before the election — and if foreign governments hacked the other emails, as Trump requested in July, they kept them to themselves. "We believe people have the right to know true information about what the government is doing," Assange told Hannity, and to show that WikiLeaks isn't partisan, he noted that his organization once published the private work-related emails of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, a Republican. Peter Weber
Any adults in Washington, D.C., looking to get stoned on Inauguration Day should make their way to the west side of Dupont Circle by 8 a.m.
The D.C. Cannabis Coalition is pushing for federal legalization of pot, and the group plans on passing out free joints to the first 4,200 people they meet. Later, they will march to the National Mall, where 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Donald Trump's speech, they'll light up. "We are going to tell them that if they smoke on federal property, they are risking arrest," Adam Eidinger, founder of the group DCMJ, told WUSA-TV. "But, that's a form of civil disobedience. I think it's a good protest." DCMJ is a group of D.C. residents who helped push through Initiative 17, which makes it legal in the District to possess 2 ounces or less of marijuana, grow it, and give it away (selling pot is illegal).
Eidinger said the protest is not anti-Trump, nor is it an attempt to derail the inauguration, but his group is concerned about Trump's pick for attorney general, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R), who "as recently as April said that they are going to enforce federal law on marijuana all over the country," Eidinger noted. While the goal is to change the law, Eidinger hopes the event also makes people glad they came to the inauguration. "If there are people from Texas, some Cowboys fan, who is walking down the street in a cowboy hat and a big fur coat and he walks up to our demonstration, I want him to feel welcome coming to D.C.," he said. Catherine Garcia