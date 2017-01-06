Donald Trump has ordered all Obama ambassadors to quit by Inauguration Day, without exception

For decades, U.S. ambassadors politically appointed by an outgoing president have been able to request an extension until Congress confirms their replacement, selected by an incoming president, but President-elect Donald Trump has informed all such ambassadors that they must resign by Jan. 20 "without exceptions," according to a Dec. 23 State Department cable described to The New York Times. This will leave many key U.S. allies — Britain, Germany, Canada, Japan — without a U.S. ambassador for up to several months, but it also has envoys with school-age children — as Trump does — scrambling to figure out what to do.
"Political" ambassadors, as opposed to career diplomats, often have close ties to a president or donated to their campaigns, and they always leave when a new president from a different party takes off, says Ronald E. Neumann, president of the Washington-based American Academy of Diplomacy. "But I don't recollect there was ever a guillotine in January where it was just, 'Everybody out of the pool immediately.'" The U.S. ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Belgium, and Costa Rica, and America's U.N. representative in Geneva, all have children in the middle of school years, and the Costa Rica envoy, Stafford Fitzgerald Haney, is scrambling to find an apartment for himself, his wife (who's fighting breast cancer), and his four school-age children, The New York Times reports.
Giving ambassadors a grace period is up to the incoming administrations, and a Trump transition official tells The Times there is no malice in the blanket mandate. Derek Shearer, a former U.S. ambassador to Finland and diplomacy professor at Occidental College, says he doesn't see any other rationale. "It feels like there's an element just of spite and payback in it," he told The Times. "I don't see a higher policy motive." Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was especially accommodating, according to former diplomat Marc Grossman. "He was trying to, I think, send a message that family was important." Peter Weber
Donald Trump took time away from his busy Thursday of tweeting and giving a sworn deposition for a lawsuit to personally call about a dozen Ohio Republicans and encourage them to unseat the current state GOP chairman.
On Friday, the 66 members of the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee will vote for the next chairperson, and people familiar with the calls told Politico Trump spoke with several committee members and conveyed that they should oust Matt Borges. He also threw his support behind Jane Timken, a fundraiser during his campaign. The phone list was given to him by his former Ohio director Bob Paduchik, a critic of Borges. If a person didn't pick up, Trump opted against leaving a voicemail, and instead called them back.
One person who received a call was Greg Simpson, who told the Cincinnati Inquirer, "This is the leader-of-the-free-world-to-be, and you would think of all the appointments that he's doing and all the people he's filling his cabinet with and getting ready for the inauguration, why would he take the time out to call me?" Borges is close to Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), the former presidential candidate and Trump foe who did not vote for him in the election. Borges has Kasich's backing, as well as Simpson's — he told the Inquirer he cast his ballot for Trump and enjoyed their conversation, but he's still going to vote for Borges. Catherine Garcia
By 2020, Nissan plans on having driverless cars in commercial operation, the company's chairman and chief executive announced Thursday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Carlos Ghosn said the autonomous vehicles will soon be tested in Japan, and unlike other companies, Nissan plans on incorporating technology developed by NASA in the cars. Maarten Sierhuis, director of the Nissan Research Center in Silicon Valley, told the Los Angeles Times that the vehicles will have systems that allow human "mobility managers" to intervene in a situation that the car might not be able to handle, like crossing a double yellow line if the lane is blocked. When it encountered obstacles, the Mars Rover robot was able to be directed by people back on Earth, and to develop the automotive version of this system, Nissan is working with NASA's Ames Research Center.
Because one of the "biggest hurdles to driverless vehicles is customer acceptance," the system will give owners "peace of mind," Sierhuis said. While it is still in the development stages, the driverless vehicle will be "on the road sooner than you think." Catherine Garcia
An animal lover throughout her life, Glenda Taylor DeLawder bequeathed her entire estate worth $1.2 million to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter in Tennessee.
When announcing the "tremendous" donation on Christmas Day, Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey said it was one of the largest private gifts ever given to the county. The shelter will use $540,000 to expand the dog and cat holding areas, giving them more space to play while their pens are cleaned, and to purchase a new van to take dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered. "Carter County and the shelter are truly blessed and honored," Humphrey said. Catherine Garcia
In a massive understatement, FBI Director James Comey told staff in an internal message that 2016 was a "challenging year," but he stands by the FBI's actions throughout.
"I would be lying if I said the external criticism doesn't bother me at all, but the truth is, it doesn't bother me much because of the way we made decisions," he said in the annual New Year message sent Tuesday. "At every turn last year, we were faced with choosing among bad options and making decisions we knew would bring a torrent of criticism." Comey faced condemnation over his handling of the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and he briefly mentioned the server while running down the events that made 2016 a "challenging year" — other lowlights included the "contentious election," the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and the standoff at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.
Some good things happened during the year, too, he said, like the hiring of 3,059 new FBI employees and improvements to the agency's management of computer systems used in investigations. "As it always is, our work was subject to a fair amount of second-guessing," Comey said. "We try to stare hard at our own work, take feedback that is thoughtful, and always work to be better." Catherine Garcia
Donald Trump's transition team has approached leading House Republicans to let them know the president-elect prefers to have Congress pay for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, House GOP officials told CNN Thursday.
Throughout his campaign, Trump emphatically promised that he would force Mexico to pay for the border wall.
Mexico will pay for the wall!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016
But now the transition team is telling Republicans in private meetings that Trump wants to fund it through the appropriations process, the officials said. The GOP could add billions of dollars to the spending bill that must be passed by April 28 in order to keep the government open, and the Democrats "many well find themselves in the position to shut down all of government to stop the build out of a wall, or of a barrier, or of a fence," Indiana Rep. Luke Messer (R) said Thursday. Messer added that while it's "big dollars," it's also a "question of priorities." Catherine Garcia
U.S. officials told CNN that the classified intelligence report delivered to President Obama on Thursday identifies the intermediaries the Russians used to give hacked emails to WikiLeaks.
Earlier this week, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said the emails his website published during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, were not provided to him by Russia. Following the election, U.S. intelligence received intercepted conversations of Russian officials expressing their enthusiasm over Donald Trump's win, the officials said, which increased their confidence that Russia was behind the hacks and had carried them out in order to, at least partially, help Trump win. On Thursday, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said the report will explain Russia's "multiple motivations" for carrying out cyberattacks ahead of the election, and Vice President Joe Biden said the unclassified version will be released "very shortly." Catherine Garcia
Former CIA director James Woolsey is no longer a senior adviser to Donald Trump and his transition team.
On Thursday, Woolsey's spokesman said his resignation is "effective immediately," adding that the ex-CIA chief wishes Trump and his administration "great success in their time in office." Philip Rucker of The Washington Post reports that people close to Woolsey said he left because he was growing uneasy after being cut out of intelligence talks with Trump and his national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
In recent days, Woolsey has taken stances that appear to go against Trump — on Wednesday, after Trump tweeted about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's claim that Russia did not supply him with hacked DNC documents, Woolsey called Assange a "ne'er-do-well" and said there is no point in listening to him. On Tuesday, he said Trump could be "playing us" regarding what he knows about the hacking. Catherine Garcia