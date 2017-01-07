A piece of ice the size of Delaware is about to break off Antarctica

A crack in Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf is growing at an accelerated pace and may break off an iceberg roughly the size of Delaware within a couple months. The crack is nearly 100 miles long. It has grown 50 miles since 2011, with nearly half of that growth occurring in the past six months alone. Now, just 12 miles of ice connect the broken piece to its larger ice mass.



(Washington Post)

An ice shelf in Antarctica is splitting, threatening to set loose one of the largest icebergs ever recorded https://t.co/YOWjthAYEC pic.twitter.com/8ADQQDL7Bo — The Vancouver Sun (@VancouverSun) January 6, 2017

When the iceberg does break off, about 90 percent of the ice shelf will remain intact. However, researchers at Britain's Project MIDAS say if the entire ice shelf breaks up, its long-term effects could raise global sea levels by almost four inches. Bonnie Kristian