Hillary Clinton attends Broadway show, receives 3 standing ovations

Before The Color Purple's final show on Broadway Sunday afternoon, the audience got to their feet and cheered, not for the actors, but rather a very famous audience member: Hillary Clinton.
And @HillaryClinton brings down the house at @BwayColorPurple before it even starts pic.twitter.com/StPppMD2cq
— Logan Culwell-Block (@loganculwell) January 8, 2017
People clamored to take pictures and video of Clinton, who has kept a low profile since the election, The Washington Post reports, with some leaning over balconies to snap a shot. She received three standing ovations, and waved and shook hands with members of the crowd. Her afternoon at the theater was the complete opposite of Mike Pence's trip to see Hamilton in November, just a week after the election. He was booed by many of his fellow audience members, and at the end of the show, actor Brandon Victor Dixon spoke on behalf of the cast, telling Pence they were "alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our friends, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights."
While this enraged Donald Trump, who turned to his safe space, Twitter, to demand an apology, Pence took it in stride, saying he wasn't offended by people speaking their mind. Catherine Garcia
Charlie Brotman was expecting a pat on the back, but says instead, he got a kick in the behind.
Brotman, 89, has been the lead announcer of every inaugural parade since 1957, celebrating each president from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama. Last week, Brotman received an email from Donald Trump's team, telling him he was not going to participate this year. "I was demoralized, absolutely demoralized," Brotman, who has also been the voice of the Washington Senators, told BuzzFeed News.
In a statement, Boris Epshteyn, the director of communications for Trump's inaugural committee, said that "millions of Americans and countless entertainers have come to recognize Charlie Brotman as the voice of the inaugural parade," and on Jan. 20th, he will be honored as "announcer chairman emeritus." The new announcer is Steve Ray, who told WJLA he is "not replacing Charlie. I'm not filling his shoes. I'm really just the guy who's next, because Charlie is irreplaceable."
Since the Trump campaign is struggling to get anyone on even the D-list to attend the inaugural events, it seems odd that a well-known personality in Washington won't be participating, but Brotman suspects he was ousted because Ray is a Trump supporter. He holds no hard feelings, telling WJLA he hopes Ray does a "spectacular" job, and now that he's had time to process things, Brotman is feeling better about what has transpired; he's trying to decide if he wants to accept the role of "announcer chairman emeritus" and mulling over offers he's received from media outlets and networks. Catherine Garcia
Hollywood may not, as a whole, be very fond of President-elect Donald Trump, but its denizens sure don't mind using him for material. Actors Meryl Streep and Hugh Laurie made obvious references to Trump in their Golden Globes acceptance speeches on Sunday night, but host Jimmy Fallon beat them to the punch line, dishing out his first Trump-inspired quip at the beginning of his introductory monologue by welcoming attendees and viewers to "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."
Fallon alluded to Trump with a Game of Thrones joke, and even made a Streep-Trump joke that did something Streep's speech did not — mention Trump by name. In Florence Foster Jenkins, Streep plays "the worst opera singer in the world," Fallon said, and "even she turned down performing at Trump's inauguration." You can watch a selection of Fallon's jokes below. Peter Weber
With seven wins, La La Land has broken the Golden Globes record for most wins by a film.
On Sunday night, the movie, a romantic musical following an aspiring actress and musician who fall in love while trying to find success in Los Angeles, took home the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone received the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, awards, while Damien Chazelle was named Best Director and won for Best Screenplay. The film's music was also honored, with the Best Original Score award going to Justin Hurwitz and "City of Stars" winning Best Original Song. Catherine Garcia
At Sunday night's Golden Globe awards, La La Land's Emma Stone and her co-star, Ryan Gosling, won Best Actress and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, and the film itself won for Best Picture, Comedy or Musical.
Moonlight took home the award for Best Picture, Drama; Casey Affleck won Best Actor in a Drama for Manchester by the Sea; and Isabelle Huppert won Best Actress in a Drama for Elle. Viola Davis received the Best Supporting Actress award for her turn in Fences; Claire Foy won Best TV Actress, Drama, for The Crown; Atlanta's Donald Glover won Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical; and Blackish's Tracee Ellis Ross won Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.
Atlanta won Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy; The Crown won Best TV Series, Drama; and The People v. O.J. Simpson took home Best Limited Series or TV Movie. La La Land's "City of Stars" was named Best Original Song, Damien Chazelle won Best Director for La La Land, and Zootopia won Best Animated Film. For a complete list of winners, visit The Hollywood Reporter. Catherine Garcia
Meryl Streep, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Golden Globes, used her platform to remind people of the importance of the creative arts and to slam President-elect Donald Trump's "performance" while on the campaign trail.
Hollywood, foreigners, and the press are the "most vilified segments in American society right now," she said. "But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places." Streep noted that she is from New Jersey, and pointed out other heavyweights from Ohio, South Carolina, and Israel. "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts — which are not the arts," she said.
Without mentioning his name, Streep went on to share that she can't get Trump's public mocking of a reporter with a disability, The New York Times' Serge Kovaleski, out of her head. "It wasn't in a movie, it was in real life," she said. "The instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone on a public platform, filters down into everybody's life. It gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence; when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." Streep also said the press needs to hold the powerful to account, "to call them on the carpet for every outrage," and urged the Hollywood community to support the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Streep ended her speech by reminding her fellow actors that it's a "privilege" to act for a living, and shared some words of wisdom by her late friend Carrie Fisher: "My dear, departed friend Princess Leia once told me, 'Take your broken heart, and make it into art.'" Catherine Garcia
In 2014, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the publisher of a newspaper that was often critical of him in order to work out a deal for positive coverage, Israeli media reports.
Israel's Channel 2 says Netanyahu was recorded while negotiating with Arnon Mozes, publisher of Yediot Aharonot. Netanyahu reportedly proposed helping the struggling newspaper out by slashing the circulation of its main competitor, Israel Hayom, and limiting that paper's weekend supplement. Israel Hayom is mostly supportive of Netanyahu, and is backed by American billionaire Sheldon Adelson, a major Republican Party donor and patron of Netanyahu. Channel 2 reports that the tape was recorded at the request of Netanyahu's former chief of staff, Ari Harrow, and it was found during an investigation of Harrow on suspicion of financial irregularities.
There is no evidence that any agreement came out of the meeting, but that it likely happened is enough to upset many. "We expect in a democratic country that the journalistic coverage will come from the editorial echelon, from the reporters, the editors — people who are driven by the public good and the supply of information," Prof. Rafi Mann of Ariel University in the West Bank told Israel Radio. Netanyahu, who has been questioned twice by police in the last week as part of a corruption probe, has long had a combative relationship with Israeli media outlets, and previously accused Mozes of orchestrating a "ridiculous campaign of slander" against him, The New York Times reports. Catherine Garcia
While accepting his Golden Globe on Sunday night, The Night Manager's Hugh Laurie made a not-so-subtle jab at the next occupant of the White House.
Laurie received the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie award, and said it was "amazing" that his win took place during the "last ever Golden Globes." He's not trying to be gloomy, he explained — it's just anything related to "Hollywood" and a "foreign press" can't last in this new political climate. Listen to Laurie's quip below. Catherine Garcia
Hugh Laurie gets political during his acceptance speech at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eQY5oQ1Uzh
— Mash Entertainment (@mashentertain) January 9, 2017