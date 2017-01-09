Martin Shkreli's Twitter account suspended following harassment of journalist

Twitter has suspended the account of Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive who faced widespread criticism when his company raised the price of a life-saving drug from $13.50 to $750 and was charged in 2015 with fraud, after he spent days harassing a female journalist.
Lauren Duca began tweeting screenshots of messages she received from Shkreli on Thursday — he invited her to be his date to Donald Trump's inauguration, and she declined by announcing, "I'd rather eat my own organs." On Sunday, she tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey a photo manipulated to look like she was sitting next to Shkreli (in the original picture, she's with her husband) that Shkreli used as his Twitter photo, and a Twitter banner comprised solely of pictures of Duca. "How is this allowed?" she asked.
Shkreli — whose Twitter bio at one point said he had a "small crush" on Duca — reacted by saying all he did was make a college, tweeted at Duca that she was disrespecting the "sovereignty of my love for you," and announced that if she doesn't like him, she can "just block me or have her friend tell me." He also claimed he has fans, and they are the ones who have sent him Photoshopped images. A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the company's rules "prohibit targeted harassment," and they will "take action on accounts violating those policies." Duca told BuzzFeed she thinks he's an "entitled creep," and he "absolutely" deserves to have his account suspended. "I think Martin should know that under no circumstances would I touch him with a 10-foot pole," she added, not because of his affinity for Trump, but because he "has committed an act of pharmaceutical terrorism." Catherine Garcia
David Bowie would have turned 70 years old on Sunday, Jan. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 10, is the first anniversary of his death. To mark the occasions, Bowie's final studio recordings were released last Saturday night as an EP, No Plan, which is also the name of one of the four tracks and a new music video. Three of the new songs — "No Plan," "Killing a Little Time," and "When I Met You" — are repackaged from the cast recording of the Bowie musical Lazarus, released in the fall, and the fourth, "Lazarus," is on Bowie's final album, Blackstar; he recorded all four songs during the Blackstar studio sessions.
The "No Plan" video, directed by Tom Hingston, features the words to the haunting Bowie song flashed across TV sets in Newton Electrical, a reference to Bowie's character in The Man Who Fell to Earth, Thomas Jerome Newton, who was revived as the main character in Lazarus.
Bowie's life and art were also celebrated in a documentary broadcast on the BBC Saturday night, David Bowie: The Last Five Years. Though Bowie appears only as a fleeting still image in the "No Plan" video, he is in the video for "Lazarus," and in the documentary, director Johan Renck said he found out afterward that Bowie learned his cancer was terminal while filming "Lazarus," three months before his death. Despite Bowie appearing in a hospital bed with gauze over his eyes, Renck said he did not view the "Lazarus" video as being about Bowie's cancer. "To me it had to do with the biblical aspect of it — you know, the man who would rise again," he said. "It had nothing to do with him being ill." Peter Weber
Charlie Brotman was expecting a pat on the back, but says instead, he got a kick in the behind.
Brotman, 89, has been the lead announcer of every inaugural parade since 1957, celebrating each president from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama. Last week, Brotman received an email from President-elect Donald Trump's team, telling him he was not going to participate this year. "I was demoralized, absolutely demoralized," Brotman, who was also the voice of the Washington Senators baseball team, told BuzzFeed News.
In a statement, Boris Epshteyn, the director of communications for Trump's inaugural committee, said that "millions of Americans and countless entertainers have come to recognize Charlie Brotman as the voice of the inaugural parade," and on Jan. 20th, he will be honored as "announcer chairman emeritus." The new announcer is Steve Ray, who told WJLA he is "not replacing Charlie. I'm not filling his shoes. I'm really just the guy who's next, because Charlie is irreplaceable."
Since the Trump campaign is struggling to line up top talent for the inaugural events, it seems odd that a well-known personality in Washington won't be participating, but Brotman says he suspects he was ousted because Ray is a Trump supporter. He holds no hard feelings, telling WJLA he hopes Ray does a "spectacular" job, and now that he's had time to process things, Brotman is feeling better about what has transpired; he's trying to decide if he wants to accept the role of "announcer chairman emeritus" and is mulling over "guest announcer" offers he's received from media outlets and networks. Catherine Garcia
Hollywood may not, as a whole, be very fond of President-elect Donald Trump, but its denizens sure don't mind using him for material. Actors Meryl Streep and Hugh Laurie made obvious references to Trump in their Golden Globes acceptance speeches on Sunday night, but host Jimmy Fallon beat them to the punch line, dishing out his first Trump-inspired quip at the beginning of his introductory monologue by welcoming attendees and viewers to "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."
Fallon alluded to Trump with a Game of Thrones joke, and even made a Streep-Trump joke that did something Streep's speech did not — mention Trump by name. In Florence Foster Jenkins, Streep plays "the worst opera singer in the world," Fallon said, and "even she turned down performing at Trump's inauguration." You can watch a selection of Fallon's jokes below. Peter Weber
Before The Color Purple's final show on Broadway Sunday afternoon, the audience got to their feet and cheered, not for the actors, but rather a very famous audience member: Hillary Clinton.
People clamored to take pictures and video of Clinton, who has kept a low profile since the election, The Washington Post reports, with some leaning over balconies to snap a shot. She received three standing ovations, and waved and shook hands with members of the crowd. Her afternoon at the theater was the complete opposite of Mike Pence's trip to see Hamilton in November, just a week after the election. He was booed by many of his fellow audience members, and at the end of the show, actor Brandon Victor Dixon spoke on behalf of the cast, telling Pence they were "alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our friends, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights."
While this enraged Donald Trump, who turned to his safe space, Twitter, to demand an apology, Pence took it in stride, saying he wasn't offended by people speaking their mind. Catherine Garcia
With seven wins, La La Land has broken the Golden Globes record for most wins by a film.
On Sunday night, the movie, a romantic musical following an aspiring actress and musician who fall in love while trying to find success in Los Angeles, took home the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone received the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, awards, while Damien Chazelle was named Best Director and won for Best Screenplay. The film's music was also honored, with the Best Original Score award going to Justin Hurwitz and "City of Stars" winning Best Original Song. Catherine Garcia
At Sunday night's Golden Globe awards, La La Land's Emma Stone and her co-star, Ryan Gosling, won Best Actress and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, and the film itself won for Best Picture, Comedy or Musical.
Moonlight took home the award for Best Picture, Drama; Casey Affleck won Best Actor in a Drama for Manchester by the Sea; and Isabelle Huppert won Best Actress in a Drama for Elle. Viola Davis received the Best Supporting Actress award for her turn in Fences; Claire Foy won Best TV Actress, Drama, for The Crown; Atlanta's Donald Glover won Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical; and Blackish's Tracee Ellis Ross won Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.
Atlanta won Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy; The Crown won Best TV Series, Drama; and The People v. O.J. Simpson took home Best Limited Series or TV Movie. La La Land's "City of Stars" was named Best Original Song, Damien Chazelle won Best Director for La La Land, and Zootopia won Best Animated Film. For a complete list of winners, visit The Hollywood Reporter. Catherine Garcia
Meryl Streep, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Golden Globes, used her platform to remind people of the importance of the creative arts and to slam President-elect Donald Trump's "performance" while on the campaign trail.
Hollywood, foreigners, and the press are the "most vilified segments in American society right now," she said. "But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places." Streep noted that she is from New Jersey, and pointed out other heavyweights from Ohio, South Carolina, and Israel. "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts — which are not the arts," she said.
Without mentioning his name, Streep went on to share that she can't get Trump's public mocking of a reporter with a disability, The New York Times' Serge Kovaleski, out of her head. "It wasn't in a movie, it was in real life," she said. "The instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone on a public platform, filters down into everybody's life. It gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence; when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." Streep also said the press needs to hold the powerful to account, "to call them on the carpet for every outrage," and urged the Hollywood community to support the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Streep ended her speech by reminding her fellow actors that it's a "privilege" to act for a living, and shared some words of wisdom by her late friend Carrie Fisher: "My dear, departed friend Princess Leia once told me, 'Take your broken heart, and make it into art.'" Catherine Garcia