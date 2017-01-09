Mitch McConnell assures Americans that ObamaCare won't 'end overnight' in op-ed

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) assured worried citizens that the Affordable Care Act will not "end overnight" in a Fox News op-ed designed to alleviate concerns and clarify Republican plans. "There will be a stable transition period, and once repeal is passed we will turn to replacement policies that cost less and work better than what we have now," McConnell went on.
The incoming Donald Trump administration has made repealing ObamaCare a public priority, with Vice President-elect Mike Pence calling the issue "step one" and vowing executive action on Jan. 20, Trump's first day in office.
But rather than turn the issue into a case of us vs. them, McConnell appealed directly to Democrats for help and input:
We plan to take on this challenge in manageable pieces, not another 2,700-page bill like ObamaCare. Some Democratic senators have mused publicly about their role in that process. I hope they'll work with us. We want their ideas to improve our health care system. We want to find ways to work together on this important issue. That's the best way forward. That's the way I prefer. Democrats can join us in taking one very important step forward this month by confirming President-elect Trump's nominees to head health-care agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services. There may have been 2,700 pages in the ObamaCare bill, but there are tens of thousands of pages of ObamaCare-related regulations, which is why nominees like Tom Price and Seema Verma can get to work bringing relief and stabilizing the health-care market. [Fox News]
One major issue could stand in the way of such cooperation: Republican congressional efforts to defund Planned Parenthood that could be tacked onto the same legislation used to repeal ObamaCare. On Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) blocked Planned Parenthood supporters from delivering 87,000 petitions asking him not to defund the women's health organization. Jeva Lange
A 1,000-year-old California tree with a tunnel big enough to drive a car through just toppled over in a storm
A famous California sequoia tree estimated to be more than 1,000 years old toppled in a giant storm over the weekend, the Calaveras Big Tree Association reports. Known as the "Pioneer Cabin" tree, the sequoia had a tunnel carved into it 135 years ago that was big enough for cars, horses, and people to pass through:
"When I went out there [Sunday afternoon], the trail was literally a river, the trail is washed out," volunteer Jim Allday told SFGate. "I could see the tree on the ground, it looked like it was laying in a pond or lake with a river running through it."
While tunnel trees were popular attractions in the 19th century, the act of carving a tunnel damages the sequoia — Pioneer Cabin was "barely alive," said Jim Allday's wife and fellow park volunteer Joan Allday.
There are no other living tunnel tree sequoias left, NPR reports. Only three other tunnel trees, all coastal redwoods, remain in California. Jeva Lange
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers meet Monday night in Tampa, Florida, to face off in the College Football Playoff championship game. The natural question is if the No. 2 Tigers will be able to upset the seemingly unstoppable No. 1 Crimson Tide, who have lost only one game in the past two seasons and have 16 championships to their name, including four under current coach Nick Saban. If Alabama indeed wins on Monday, they will boast a 27-game victory streak, the 10th longest since World War II, The New York Times reports.
The championship is a rematch of last year's nail-biter, in which Clemson fell to Alabama 45-40 after an undefeated 2015 season. "We're close," said Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. "We've done so much together. But the king is still the king until someone knocks him off his throne. What they have done is what we all want to do. It's the last thing left that we haven't done together. Win the national championship."
Clemson has only claimed one national championship, back in 1981, and has not won against Alabama since 1905 (they've lost to the Tide 13 straight times). But "Clemson might be the only team in college football that can beat Alabama," CBS college football commentator Gary Danielson told The New York Times, although he admitted "I don't think they will."
Not everyone predicts the Tide's cakewalk to victory: Four of SB Nation's staff writers picked a Clemson win, as did five of seven CBS Sports writers and five of seven at Sports Illustrated.
"The two best teams are here," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN. "I don't think there's any question about that."
Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and can be streamed live at WatchESPN. Jeva Lange
At Sunday's Golden Globes, Meryl Streep gave an impassioned 6-minute speech about the value of the arts and a free press, and although she did not mention his name once, she included some swipes at President-elect Donald Trump, saying it broke her heart when "the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter," adding: "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone on a public platform, filters down into everybody's life. It gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence; when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose"
Early Monday, right on cue, Trump fired up the Twitter machine and began his official retort. "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," he began. He called Streep a "Hillary flunky who lost big," and said he "never 'mocked' a disabled reporter" for the reporter's disability. His Streep tweets came immediately after Trump threw a little shade at Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch, so maybe the president-elect just didn't have a great weekend. Streep is not on Twitter, but if you want to adjudicate the spat yourself, you can watch the incident in dispute below. Peter Weber
Senate Republicans have scheduled confirmation hearings for at least nine of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees this week, starting Tuesday with Homeland Security nominee John Kelly, and Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general. On Friday, the nonpartisan Office of Government Ethics (OGE) raised a red flag, saying that, because Trump's nominees have not been vetted for conflicts of interest, some of them have "potentially unknown or unresolved ethics issues" and "this schedule has created undue pressure on OGE's staff and agency ethics officials to rush through these important reviews."
On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) brushed aside concerns about nominees not yet cleared by the FBI or OGE, saying "papers are still coming in" and suggesting the Democrats' "little procedural complaints" are due to their "frustration" at having lost. "We need to, sort of, grow up here and get past that," he said on CBS's Face the Nation. When President Obama won in 2008, McConnell said, "we confirmed seven Cabinet appointments the day President Obama was sworn in. We didn't like most of them, either. But he won the election."
Republicans hold a 52-48 majority, and thanks to filibuster reforms Democrats enacted amid robust GOP procedural delays, the majority party needs only 51 votes to confirm Trump's nominees. On Jan. 20, 2009, the Senate — with 58 Democrats and 41 Republicans — did confirm some big Obama nominees, like Hillary Clinton as secretary of state and Janet Napolitano as Homeland Security Department secretary (Defense Secretary Robert Gates, a Republican, was a holdover from the previous administration). But Democrats noted that in February 2009, McConnell had written his counterpart, then-Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), asking him not to schedule any hearings until both the FBI and OGE had finished their vetting.
"No administration, Republican or Democrat, has tried to do what these Republicans are trying to do with their nominees," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday. "This is not an issue that pits Republicans against Democrats — it pits Republicans against all Americans and an independent ethics agency that is tasked with ensuring the president's Cabinet follows the law," he added, urging Republicans to hold off on presenting the nominees to Senate scrutiny rather than "trying to ram them through as quickly as possible." Peter Weber
"I went to Austin to hang out with Alex Jones for Vice News Tonight," said Michael Moynihan on Twitter. "It was... well... you'll see." In the video he was teasing, Moynihan describes Jones as "probably America's best-known and most influential conspiracy theorist," noting that Jones thinks both 9/11 and the Sandy Hook murder of schoolchildren were hoaxes. Still, his YouTube channel has nearly 1.2 billion views, nearly three times the views on the channels of Fox News and CBS News, Moynihan points out, and "while Jones' views might live on the political fringe, he's no longer a fringe player."
In Austin, Jones has a big, state-of-the-art studio, indicating that the conspiracy-mongering and supplement-hawking business is going well. "The whole takeover failed, and now who gets to talk to the president?" Jones is shown boasting on-air, after railing against the "new world order." "Who gets to talk to the Supreme Court justices? Matt Drudge, Alex Jones." Donald Trump appeared on Jones' show during the campaign and called him to thank him for his support after prevailing in the election.
Jones told Moynihan his show was part of the wave that Trump surfed into the White House because while the mainstream media ignored "flyover country" for decades, "we'd already taken the nation back psychologically many, many years ago. All we do is study the enemy — we know who they are, where they vacation, how they operate, what their plans are, what types of satanism they carry out, we know their operations." Moynihan asked about the "satanism" comment, and Jones explained: "They're psychopaths, so their religion is basically satanic."
If that seems a little over-the-top, that's kind of Jones' thing. "Is there an element of theater to it?" Moynihan asked. "I mean everything I say when I'm being serious," Jones insisted, "and more and more, I'm probably serious 95 percent of the time." Moynihan asked Jones how he can believe that government is incompetent and crooked but is also able to do all the crazy things he alleges? "I see the globalist-run government upset by Trump, because they know what he's trying to do, so I'm trying to give that a shot at reforming it," Jones said. "This is part of the global awakening to the new world order."
Let's hope nobody tells Jones about all the Goldman Sachs and Big Oil executives in Trump's historically well-heeled Cabinet. Peter Weber
Police in France have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian last October in Paris, French media reports.
Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week when she was robbed at gunpoint, with authorities saying at least two assailants dressed as police got away with several pieces of jewelry worth millions. The men were detained early Monday morning in raids across Paris, the BBC reports, and French police say they were able to track them down through traces of DNA left inside the apartment where the robbery occurred. Catherine Garcia
Twitter has suspended the account of Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive charged with fraud in 2015 who faced widespread criticism when his company raised the price of a life-saving drug from $13.50 to $750, after he spent days harassing a female journalist.
Lauren Duca began tweeting screenshots of messages she received from Shkreli on Thursday — he invited her to be his date to Donald Trump's inauguration, and she declined by announcing, "I'd rather eat my own organs." On Sunday, she tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey a photo manipulated to look like she was sitting next to Shkreli (in the original picture, she's with her husband) that Shkreli used as his Twitter photo, and a Twitter banner comprised solely of pictures of Duca. "How is this allowed?" she asked.
Shkreli — whose Twitter bio at one point said he had a "small crush" on Duca — reacted by saying all he did was make a collage, tweeted at Duca that she was disrespecting the "sovereignty of my love for you," and announced that if she doesn't like him, she can "just block me or have her friend tell me." He also claimed he has fans, and they are the ones who have sent him photoshopped images. A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the company's rules "prohibit targeted harassment," and they will "take action on accounts violating those policies." Duca told BuzzFeed she thinks Shkreli is an "entitled creep," and he "absolutely" deserves to have his account suspended. "I think Martin should know that under no circumstances would I touch him with a 10-foot pole," she added, not because of his affinity for Trump, but because he "has committed an act of pharmaceutical terrorism." Catherine Garcia