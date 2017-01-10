Donald Trump's inauguration will apparently include 'soft sensuality'

An artful dodge, or truly blissful ignorance? These are the things attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions claimed he knew nothing about during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. Jeva Lange

On the Russian hack:

"I've done no research on that."

On the Department of Justice's regulations for protecting journalists and their sources:

"I'm not sure. I have not studied those regulations."

On the Texas voter ID law:

"I've not studied that."

On previous statements about Hillary Clinton's emails:

"I did not research the law in depth."

On the use of hitching posts for prisoners in Alabama:

“I don't recall."

On if the emoluments clause applies to the president:

"I guess the dispute is, and the discussion is, to what extent does it apply, and how does it apply in a concrete situation, which I have not studied."

On repealing or overturning Roe v. Wade:

"I don't know if we would see a change in that."

On Trump's potential Deutsche Bank conflicts:

"I'm not aware of that case."

On if he chanted "lock her up" about Hillary Clinton:

"No, I did not. I don't think. I know I heard it."