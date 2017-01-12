Federal ethics chief cites Donald Trump's favorite Supreme Court justice to urge him to divest

"I wish circumstances were different and I didn't feel the need to make public remarks today," said Walter Shaub, the director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE), to begin his address Wednesday at the Brooking Institution about government ethics and why President-elect Donald Trump should take them more seriously. "You don't hear about ethics when things are going well. You've been hearing a lot about ethics lately." Trump had laid out his plan to distance himself from his business interests to avoid conflicts earlier in the day, and Shaub said that plan is "wholly inadequate." "Nothing short of divestiture will resolve these conflicts," he explained.
The point of speaking publicly about the fixable ethics shortcomings of the incoming administration, Shaub said, is to defend the post-Watergate ethics structure built to safeguard the public good and to urge Trump to change course. "I've been pursuing this issue because the ethics program starts at the top," he said, and it is hard to persuade other officials to comply if the president does not.
And he's been trying to get his message to Trump, particularly. He started with some tweets, Shaub said, because "I was trying to use the vernacular of the president-elect's favorite social media platform to encourage him to divest." His speech on Wednesday included Biblical scripture, an appeal to patriotism, and the advice of Trump's favorite Supreme Court justice, Antonin Scalia:
Back when he was working for the Justice Department, the late Antonin Scalia also wrote an opinion declaring that a president should avoid engaging in conduct prohibited by the government's ethics regulations, even if they don't apply. Justice Scalia warned us that there would be consequences if a president ever failed to adhere to the same standards that apply to lower level officials. [Shaub, Brookings Institution]
At Trump's press conference, his conflicts-of-interest lawyer, Sheri Dillon, had noted that "the conflicts of interest laws simply do not apply to the president or the vice president and they are not required to separate themselves from their financial assets." That's true. But as Shaub noted: "The sheer obviousness of Justice Scalia's words becomes apparent if you just ask yourself one question: Should a president hold himself to a lower standard than his own appointees?" The jury is still out. Watch below. Peter Weber
Early Thursday, after voting down dozens of amendments from Democrats over seven hours, Senate Republicans approved a budget resolution measure officially beginning the process to repeal the Affordable Care Act, with no replacement yet proposed. The resolution, which passed on a partisan 51-48 vote — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) joined all Democrats present in voting nay — instructs relevant committees to draft ObamaCare-repeal legislation by Jan. 27. The House plans to vote on the resolution Friday.
In his press conference on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump appeared to back the "repeal and replace" strategy being pushed by Paul rather than the "repeal and delay" tactic GOP leaders in Congress appear to be pursuing. The health care law can be replaced "essentially simultaneously" with its repeal, Trump said, "probably the same day" if not within the "same hour." He did not offer any policy ideas or lay out a timetable. The budget resolution maneuver allows Senate Republicans to excise large parts of the law with a simple majority, but any laws to replace ObamaCare will likely need at least 60 votes. Peter Weber
There's no sibling rivalry here — after spending their early years together, four elderly sisters and their brother are living together once more, this time at a Massachusetts retirement community.
5 elderly siblings living together again at same nursing center https://t.co/V6chWDj4a6 pic.twitter.com/WSO7AgxfPd
— Just Good News (@thejustgoodnews) January 10, 2017
"We all have different health problems and medical appointments now, but we do always check on one another," Mary Cena, 92, told Today. "We were very good to one another growing up and that still rings very true today. That's how we were able to be all together again." There were a total of 11 siblings in Cena's family, and now just five remain. Throughout their lives, the brothers and sisters were close, playing weekly bridge games and holding joint yard sales in the summer. The first one to move into the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody was Carmen Wesala, 98, in 2012. Cena followed in 2013, and Georgia Southwick, 93, arrived in 2015, followed by Lucy O'Brien, 85, and brother Larry Mallia, 90.
The fact that they are all in one place makes it easier for relatives to visit, and for the siblings to share meals and have long chats together. "When you're old and you think of the best time of your life, you think of those times when you were surrounded by family and friends," Cena said. "Those were the best times of my life. I couldn't ask for anything better in the end." Catherine Garcia
After 55 years in San Diego, the Chargers are expected to announce as early as Thursday that the team is moving to Los Angeles, ESPN reports.
People in the NFL told the network that commissioner Roger Goodell and several league owners have been told by the Chargers about the team's intent to be in Los Angeles for the 2017 season. One person with knowledge of the situation did tell ESPN that Chargers chairman Dean Spanos has not yet sent the NFL a formal relocation letter, or told public officials in Los Angeles or San Diego about the move. The Chargers played their first season in Los Angeles, before moving to San Diego in 1961. The Rams returned to Los Angeles one year ago, and should the Chargers follow, the city will have two teams after spending more than 20 years without one. Catherine Garcia
Regular people invited by The Tonight Show to record goodbye messages to Michelle Obama were in for a shock when they discovered she was hiding behind a curtain, listening to their every word.
Their messages were heartfelt, going into detail about how she inspired them and even got their kids to eat vegetables. When Obama revealed herself, there were tears, gasps, nervous laughs, and chest clutches. It was sweet to see Obama hug her well-wishers, and hilarious to watch them fawn over the first lady while basically ignoring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Ryan, 9, has undergone eight surgeries over the course of his life, and during each one, he's been accompanied by his favorite stuffed animal, Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.
A tip of the scrub cap to Dr. Travis Groth at @childhealthwi for stitching up his patient's stuffed animal. https://t.co/ttub6e4NgG pic.twitter.com/X2ZvJSy9HX
— OutpatientSurgeryMag (@OutpatientSurg) January 7, 2017
Ryan has several health issues, and Mike brings him comfort during hospital stays. Before Ryan's last operation, his urologist at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Dr. Travis Groth, thought Mike looked worn out, and decided he needed to have surgery, too. Groth had his surgical team come into Ryan's room, where he identified Mike as the patient. Groth then got to work, suturing Mike's arm and making Ryan's day. A spokesperson from Children's Hospital of Wisconsin told People both patients are "recovering well at home." Catherine Garcia
John Rutherford, a 64-year-old freshman congressman from Florida, was taken out of the Capitol on a stretcher Wednesday.
Rutherford was on the House floor for a vote on an amendment to the Regulatory Accountability Act, but was absent for the next 10 House votes, WOKV reports. The station says he was in the Republican cloakroom off the House floor when he suffered a "medical emergency." Rutherford's chief of staff, Kelly Simpson, said he did not have a heart attack and is "conscious, alert, and in good spirits."
Before being elected to represent the 4th Congressional District last November, Rutherford had a 41-year career in law enforcement, including 12 years as sheriff in Jacksonville. Catherine Garcia
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper released a statement Wednesday night announcing that he's spoken with Donald Trump about the leaks that have come out about the briefing he received from intelligence leaders last week, and expressed his "profound dismay" at the information appearing in the press.
Clapper said they both agreed that the leaks are "extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security," and he reiterated to Trump that the intelligence community "stands ready to serve his administration." Clapper also brought up the report containing unverified claims about Russia having compromising material on Trump, which he said should be viewed with skepticism. "I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC," he said. "The IC has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions." Catherine Garcia