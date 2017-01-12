Elizabeth Warren grills Ben Carson as to whether HUD money will benefit Trump

During his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, housing and urban development secretary nominee Ben Carson faced a pointed line of questioning from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) regarding President-elect Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interest. During a press conference Wednesday — his first since July — Trump announced that with regard to his sprawling real estate business, he would not divest his ownership stake but would instead resign all positions. Ethics officials quickly pointed out that Trump's plan for his business was "wholly inadequate."
The Department of Housing and Urban Development is set to control a nearly $49 billion budget this fiscal year — one that, if confirmed, Carson will be tasked with dispensing toward the goal of revitalizing troubled neighborhoods and improving housing access. Warren pointed out that given Trump's continued financial stake in a real estate business, Carson could conceivably implement federal programs, using taxpayer money, that would result in dollars in the pocket of a President Trump:
Carson attempted to evade the question, saying he would not intentionally implement any programs that benefited any single American. At least, that's what he meant to say — as Vox's Matthew Yglesias pointed out, his stumbled a bit in making that point. Kimberly Alters
“It will not be my intention to do anything that will benefit any American” — Ben Carson, with an all-time great gaffe.
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 12, 2017
There's an upside to inclement winter weather, northern California is realizing: It can end historic, punishing droughts.
On Thursday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist David Miskus declared that "the drought is over in northern California," as this week's U.S. Drought Monitor showed less than 60 percent of California was experiencing drought. Currently, 42 percent of the state is classified as not experiencing drought conditions, a huge progress from the just 3 percent that was drought-less this time last year. This is the first time since 2013 that so little of the state is experiencing an active drought.
The progress comes thanks to "a series of relentless storms this winter," The Mercury News reports, which helped return "nearly all of northern California from the Santa Cruz Mountains to the Oregon border ... to normal water conditions." Northern California experienced heavy storms this past week, and has been deluged with wet weather throughout the winter.
Still, the Golden State is not out of the woods yet: Drought conditions are still severe in southern California, with Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and parts of Los Angeles County in the most dire straits. Officials say the state's future hinges on snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which provides water to the state during the warmer seasons; this winter's storms boosted the snowpack "to 158 percent of normal," the Los Angeles Times reports, making a "significant dent" in the state's years-long drought, though there are still "serious water woes to the south." Kimberly Alters
The former spy who compiled an unverified dossier on President-elect Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia hastily went into hiding just before The Wall Street Journal revealed his identity Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Christopher Steele, 52, a former British MI6 officer, wrote the set of memos last year when he was hired to dig up dirt on Trump's past during the presidential campaign.
A friend of Steele's told The Telegraph that Steele was "terrified for his family and his family's safety" after learning his identify was to be revealed. "According to neighbors and news reports, Mr. Steele hurriedly left his home in Surrey, a county southwest of London, on Wednesday to avoid attention or possible retribution once his identity as the author of the dossier was revealed," The New York Times reports.
Trump has denied all the information in the dossier, including that Russia has tapes that they could use to blackmail him. The Kremlin also denied having collected any such material. Jeva Lange
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis seemed to walk back his previous objections to women serving in the military during his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday regarding his nomination for secretary of defense. As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) pointed out in her questioning of Mattis, he has previously questioned whether women could handle the "atavistic primitive world" of the infantry, and he has also suggested it isn't appropriate to "mix love, affection, whatever you call it" with combat.
But on Thursday, Mattis suggested he has "no plan to oppose women in any aspect of our military." His sole concern, he said, is that everyone in the military meets the expected standards. "The standards are the standards, and when people meet the standards, that's the end of the discussion on that," Mattis said.
He expressed a similar stance on the participation of LGBT individuals in the military. "My concern is the readiness of the force," Mattis said. He added: "Frankly senator, I've never cared much about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with."
Catch a snippet of the exchange between Mattis and Gillibrand below. Becca Stanek
LIVE: Mattis says he has no plans to oppose women in any aspect of U.S. military, including integration into all combat roles pic.twitter.com/5wmRwy9gav
— Reuters Live (@ReutersLive) January 12, 2017
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Thursday to discuss their joint bill to defund the United Nations over its resolution condemning Israeli settlement-building. But first, Graham cleared the air: "I want to apologize to Ted for saying he should be killed on the Senate floor."
Their chummy demeanor should be surprising to anyone who followed last year's race for the Republican nomination. Graham spent the better part of 2016 throwing barbs at his political adversary: In addition to joking about Cruz's murder during a congressional dinner last February, Graham has called Cruz a "political opportunist," labeled his Syria policy ideas the "dumbest" ever, and said the Texas senator has been "just as wrong as Obama, if not worse." When asked whom he would support for president — Donald Trump or Cruz — Graham said the decision was akin to "being shot or poisoned." And when Graham finally did endorse Cruz, he said it was only as a way to stop Trump.
But as of Thursday, it seems that's all water under the bridge. "The love is everywhere," Graham said after throwing two enthusiastic thumbs up. If HBO ever resurrects True Detective, I think we have our next buddy pairing. Watch the bromance in full bloom below. Lauren Hansen
ICYMI: @LindseyGrahamSC & @SenTedCruz on @Morning_Joe about bill to defund the UN in response to treatment of Israel https://t.co/pcadsVUuUX
— Taylor Reidy (@taylor_reidy) January 12, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.), confirmed Thursday that "everything I've seen suggests" the intelligence community's report on the Russian hacking "is an analytical product that is sound."
Trump’s CIA director nominee Mike Pompeo says the intelligence on Russian hacking “is sound” https://t.co/rSPTjKm7BM https://t.co/H2RI7M0ojG
— CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) pushed Pompeo further: "In your personal opinion, are Vladimir Putin and the Russians looking at all of this and saying, 'We've done a really good job of creating chaos, division, instability in the American political process?" he asked.
"I have no doubt that the discourse that's been taking place is something that Vladimir Putin would look at and say, 'Wow, that was among the objectives that I had,'" Pompeo agreed. "It shouldn't surprise any of us at all that the leadership inside of Russia views this as something that might well redound to their benefit." Jeva Lange
"No doubt" Putin is trying to "sow doubt among the American political community," Pompeo says at confirmation hearing to become CIA director pic.twitter.com/5me8npSHWD
— Global News (@ofirzarfati) January 12, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump doesn't seem to have the support of his defense secretary nominee when it comes to scrapping the Iran nuclear deal on day one of his presidency. Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis said at his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday that while the deal is "an imperfect arms control agreement," he thinks the U.S. must uphold the deal — which Trump has dubbed "one of the dumbest deals ever."
Mattis argued the agreement, which involves the U.S. and five other countries lifting its sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program, is integral to security in the region. "When America gives her word, we have to live up to it and work with our allies," Mattis said.
Watch Mattis diverge from Trump below. Becca Stanek
Breaking with Donald Trump, Gen. Mattis says stick with the Iran deal that keeps us safe pic.twitter.com/4UCZ0X8Zg5
— American Bridge (@American_Bridge) January 12, 2017
Don't write the paper planner off just yet. Despite the rise of to-do apps and digital calendars, sales of printed appointment books and planners grew 10 percent from 2014-15 to 2015-16, to $342.7 million. Sales of decorative calendars increased 8 percent to $65 million in that time.
The ability to personalize and color-coordinate these organizing tools accounts for a lot of the draw, The New York Times reports, as does a desire to minimize screen time. "Having to open another tab, fire up another piece of software, or launch another app to access my calendar amounts to one more onscreen thing vying for my attention," one productivity blogger said of the trend. "Suddenly a paper planner starts to make sense."