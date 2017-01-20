There is an 'Inauguration Day package' at Trump Hotel in D.C. It costs $500,000.

Forget livestreams or long waits exposed to the elements. Some wealthy spectators in Washington, D.C., could be splurging as much as $500,000 for an "Inauguration Day package" at Trump Hotel, The New York Times reports.

The deal was actually available as early as July last year, and did not hinge on Trump becoming president — "It's a pretty safe bet that no Democrat would want to help line the pockets of the GOP candidate, so if it's Hillary Clinton taking the oath of office [in January], the potential clientele will be all but nil," The Washington Post wrote last summer.

But with Trump just hours away from assuming the title of commander-in-chief, it's possible someone has taken the hotel up on the deal, which offers perks "including a dinner in the two-bedroom suite's oversized dining room, selecting from your choice of favorite POTUS menus from past galas" and "24/7 car service and two roundtrip first-class tickets from anywhere in the United States," Travel Market Report notes. Any travel agent who sold the package earned a $50,000 commission. Jeva Lange