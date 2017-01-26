Contractor sues Trump Hotel in D.C. for unpaid $2 million bill

A lawsuit filed last week by a Maryland-based electrical contractor claims the company worked "nonstop" in order to get the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., ready for a campaign event in September, but hasn't received a dime of the $2,075,731.61 it is owed for the extra work.
AES Electrical, also known as Freestate Electrical, said in court papers it was ordered to "accelerate work" on the project last fall, and employees worked "seven days per week, 10 to 14 hours per day, for nearly 50 consecutive days" to get the hotel ready for a campaign stop by now-President Trump, as well as its "soft opening." The company says it worked at that same fast pace to get the hotel prepared for its official grand opening on Oct. 26, at "significant additional cost and expense for which Freestate expected payment." The company, which says it has so far been paid $15,130,267.39, alleges that when it sent in the additional bill, the Trump Organization said it would only pay a third of it.
The suit names the Trump Organization and its contractor, Lend Lease of New York. In a statement to NBC News, a Trump Organization spokesperson said, "In developments of this scale and complexity the filing of nominal liens at the conclusion of construction is not uncommon as part of the close out process." Over the last 30 years, more than 3,500 lawsuits for non-payment of bills and wages have been filed against Trump and his companies, USA Today reports, and since 2005, his companies have been cited for 24 violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Catherine Garcia
Hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal funds to the building of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said his country absolutely will not pay for it.
Trump has said several times Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for "100 percent" of the wall's cost, but Pena Nieto, who said he "regrets and disapproves" of Trump's rush to build the barrier, disagreed. "I've said it time and time again: Mexico won't pay for any wall," he said. "It comes as our country is talking on new rules on cooperation, trade, investment, security, and migration in the North American region. As president, I assume the complete responsibility to defend the interests of Mexico and Mexicans." Mexico does "offer its friendship to the American people and its willingness to reach accords with their government," he added. "Agreements that will be in favor of both Mexico and the U.S."
Pena Nieto is scheduled to visit Trump in Washington on Jan. 31, and did not mention canceling or putting off the trip. Catherine Garcia
President Trump is basing his belief in widespread voter fraud on an event that the daughter of a key player says never happened, The New York Times reports.
Trump has been repeating baseless claims of rampant voter fraud since after the election, and on Wednesday he announced he is ordering an investigation. Unidentified staffers who attended a meeting Monday with House and Senate leaders told The Times that Trump gave a rambling explanation into why he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes — because "illegals" cast 3 to 5 million ballots, all against him. A Democrat spoke up at the meeting, the staffers said, but Trump launched into a story that he says his "friend" and "supporter," "the very famous golfer Bernhard Langer," told him.
Langer, who won the Masters twice, was standing in line at a polling place near his home in Florida when an official told him he would not be allowed to vote, Trump reportedly recounted. The president said that "ahead of and behind Mr. Langer were voters who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote," the Times reports, "but they were nonetheless permitted to cast provisional ballots. The president threw out the names of Latin American countries that the voters might have come from." Trump said Langer was "frustrated," and after Trump was greeted with silence, his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) moved the conversation along, the staffers said.
Langer's daughter tells a different story. Her father was born in Bavaria and has permanent residence status, making him ineligible to vote in the U.S. "He is a citizen of Germany," Christina Langer told The Times. "He is not a friend of President Trump's, and I don't know why he would talk about him." A senior White House staffer tried to clarify, telling The Times that Langer saw Trump over Thanksgiving and told him a story about his own friend being blocked from voting, and that is what made a major impact on Trump. Which all sounds like a game of "telephone" gone very, very bad. Catherine Garcia
Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo were both "blindsided" on Wednesday by reports of a draft executive order that would walk back restrictions on torture and handling detainees, people close to the officials told Politico.
The document was published Wednesday by The New York Times and The Washington Post, and calls for the director of national intelligence to look into reopening the CIA's secret black site prisons, where brutal interrogations of terrorism suspects were carried out from 2001 to 2006. The draft order also would revoke an executive order signed by former President Barack Obama stating suspects must be treated in compliance with international law.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he had "no idea where it came from" and it is "not a White House document." It is unclear who wrote the draft order or if President Trump will sign it, but lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have spoken out against it, including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who said "the president can sign whatever executive order he likes. But the law is the law." Trump, who on Wednesday told ABC News he has been told torture "absolutely works," said he will defer to Mattis and Pompeo on the issue. Catherine Garcia
For 12 years, veteran Corey Tibbets safeguarded the dog tags of Lance Cpl. Hector Ramos, who was killed when his helicopter crashed in Iraq in 2005.
Tibbets was part of the first unit on the scene, and when he found the dog tags, he made a promise to himself that he would one day get them to the fallen soldier's family. "I knew if it were my brother, it would mean everything to me to have that piece of him that he had on him at the end," Tibbets told NBC Chicago.
From his Texas home, Tibbets tracked down Ramos' brother, Iraq War veteran Noah Ramos, on Facebook, and sent him a message, letting Ramos know that he had something very important to give him. The pair recently met in Chicago, and Ramos said their friendship was instant. "Corey just went above and beyond — as a Marine would do — and I feel blessed he's in my life now," Ramos told NBC Chicago. "I got a piece of my brother back, I couldn't expect any more." Catherine Garcia
When Thae Yong Ho, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to Britain, defected last summer, he was the most high profile person to do so in two decades. On Wednesday, he spoke with reporters for the first time about life in North Korea and why he feels Kim Jong Un won't be leader much longer.
Thae said he defected because he wanted to free his wife and two sons from the "slavery" of North Korea, and he is "sure that more defections of my colleagues will take place since North Korea is already on the slippery slope." International sanctions on the regime are working and North Koreans are becoming more aware of the outside world, he said, and analysts agree that news reports from South Korea are being smuggled in on flash drives and cellphones. Thae, who believes the only way to "resolve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula" is to "eliminate the Kim Jong Un regime," went on to predict there will be a "popular uprising" against Kim, and his "days are numbered."
Thae is surrounded by security 24/7, and said he is almost certain members of his family have been sent to prison camps because of his defection. He is "very sorry" about this, and wants to work to topple Kim so he can see his family again. "I wasted the first 50 years of my life," he said. "Now it is time for action, and I will be a man of action." Catherine Garcia
Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) confirmed Wednesday during an interview on CNN that she did meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on a recent "fact finding" trip to Syria. Gabbard said she did not initially plan on meeting with Assad, but took the opportunity when it arose because of her concern for the Syrian people. She claims she talked about "peace" with Assad, and also noted that she learned from the people of Syria that "there are no moderate rebels."
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with Assad in Syria, she explains to @jaketapper https://t.co/5icnGfi3Tf https://t.co/gjVYuS4pas
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 25, 2017
CNN's Jake Tapper pressed Gabbard on whether she had any hesitations meeting with a man "responsible for thousands of deaths and millions of people being displaced during this five-year-long civil war," and specifically whether she had considered that meeting with Assad as a member of Congress may give him "enhanced credibility." "Whatever you think about President Assad, the fact is that he is the president of Syria," Gabbard said. "In order for any peace agreement ... there has to be a conversation with him."
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: "There has to be a conversation" with Assad https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L https://t.co/h7tDzPoL5D
— CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2017
Gabbard followed up her remarks on CNN with a statement released Wednesday reiterating her concern for ending the war. Foreign Policy noted earlier this month that Gabbard's trip was "exceedingly rare," while Politico's Jake Sherman pointed out that Gabbard is "277th in seniority in the House," which "has limited influence in foreign policy." House leadership was apparently not aware of Gabbard's trip.
Some reporters have questioned whether Gabbard's meeting may have violated the Logan Act, which prohibits any citizen "without authority of the United States" from "any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof ... in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States." Becca Stanek
Weeks before President Trump took office, Trump Organization's Mar-a-Lago resort doubled its initiation fees. As of Jan. 1, it now costs $200,000 to join the resort in Palm Beach, Florida — on top of the $14,000 a year in membership dues.
The resort had reportedly "been considering an increase for some time," CNBC reported. However, the drastic price increase shortly after Trump was elected president has raised eyebrows:
But the timing is likely to add to criticism that the Trump Organization is trying to benefit from the president's election.
Either way, a membership at Mar-a-Lago now includes a chance to mingle with the 45th president. Trump plans to use the resort as his occasional "Winter White House." He has visited twice since his election — first for Thanksgiving and then over Christmas and New Year holidays. [CNBC]
Apparently, initiation fees were once $200,000, before they were slashed to half of that in 2012, reportedly because of a "decline in memberships," CNBC reported. It's not clear if this latest increase is due to a huge new surge. Becca Stanek