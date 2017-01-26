Texas has the longest U.S. border with Mexico. Zero of its 38 members of Congress support Trump's wall.
Texas sends 38 lawmakers to Congress — 36 House members and two senators — and 25 of them are Republican. None of them are willing to endorse President Trump's plan for a gulf-to-sea border wall. Not all of Texas' congressional delegation necessarily opposes the wall, but when The Texas Tribune asked about Trump's signature policy issue a few weeks ago, none would go on record as thinking it is a good idea.
Many of them were in favor of erecting barriers in some sections of the border, adding Border Patrol officers, and using surveillance technology, but Sens. John Cornyn (R) and Ted Cruz (R) only backed completing the last 50 miles of 700 miles of border fencing approved by Congress in 2006, most of it in Arizona. Others fretted about using eminent domain to seize land from ranchers, often family land passed down for generations.
Rep. Will Hurd (R), whose competitive House district spans 800 miles of border, from San Antonio to right outside El Paso, released a stronger statement on Wednesday. "Building a wall is the most expensive and least effective way to secure the border," he said. "Big Bend National Park and many areas in my district are perfect examples of where a wall is unnecessary and would negatively impact the environment, private property rights, and economy," Hurd said, adding that it would be "impossible" to build a wall in some sections of his district. Peter Weber
The FBI says its surveillance cameras need to be secret to protect the privacy of the people it's watching
A federal court has ruled in the FBI's favor in a dispute with the city of Seattle over whether the city can disclose in response to public records requests the location of FBI surveillance cameras affixed to city-owned utility poles.
Among the federal agency's arguments in support of surveillance secrecy was the bizarre contention that to reveal the location of the cameras would be a breach of privacy for the people the cameras are recording because those people have yet to be charged with any crime:
Because of their close proximity to the subjects of surveillance, unauthorized disclosure of the locations of current or previously installed pole cameras can reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy for those persons under investigation who have not yet been charged. [Department of Justice]
The case was preemptively initiated by the FBI following a records request from a Seattle privacy advocate, but the precedent the ruling sets of broad deference to federal law enforcement privilege will be widely applicable beyond the specific circumstances in Washington. The decision concurs with the Justice Department's argument that disclosure of the camera locations would cause "irreparable harm to important federal interests, namely, the ability to carry out effective investigations," even when the cameras are no longer in use for any active case. Bonnie Kristian
Kellyanne Conway does not want to be on TV anymore. Once President Donald Trump's greatest advocate and defender on cable news, Conway is now fighting to get behind the curtain in the new administration. "Conway says she is trying to dramatically scale back her life in the media, to come in, as it were, from the heat and to nurture her role as one of a handful of people closest to the president," The Hollywood Reporter writes. "It's a role she defines as 'having walk-in privileges.'"
The paradox here is that the true power behind the president is invisible — or at least carefully muted. The operative's ultimate cachet is to be heard and not seen. In this quest or opportunity to make it into history, Conway, as much as the president might need her as a defender and want her as provocateur, understands she is sorely overexposed from her sometimes six shows before 9 a.m. and often as many after the workday. "Have I told you how sick I am of me?" she said in one of our text exchanges.
Days after the election, she turned down the position of press secretary. When the president-elect kept pressuring her to take the job, she still was having none of it. In fact, so determined has she been to be inside — "where 95 percent of what I say to him will never be public" — she turned down any job with "communications" in the title. [The Hollywood Reporter]
Read more about Conway's goals, and how she hopes to get off your TV screen sooner rather than later, at The Hollywood Reporter. Jeva Lange
When you've got trouble with a capital T and that rhymes with C and that stands for "corruption," voters often turn to populist leaders for solutions, lured by promises of greater equality and transparency as power is taken from the governing elite and returned to the people. Unfortunately, according to data from Transparency International's 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), an embrace of populism often makes corruption even worse.
"Corruption and social inequality are indeed closely related and provide a source for popular discontent," explains Finn Heinrich, research director for Transparency International. "Yet, the track record of populist leaders in tackling this problem is dismal; they use the corruption-inequality message to drum up support but have no intention of tackling the problem seriously."
The CPI cites nations like Turkey, Hungary, and Venezuela as recent examples of nations whose choice of populist leaders has resulted in increasing or at best stagnant levels of corruption. But Heinrich also specifically calls out the populist pledges of President Trump, arguing that "the first signs of such a betrayal of his promises are already there. The talk is of rolling back key anti-corruption legislation and ignoring potential conflicts of interests that will exacerbate — not control — corruption." Bonnie Kristian
Trump threatens to cancel meeting with Mexican president if Mexico won't pay for the border wall
President Donald Trump threatened Thursday morning to break off an upcoming meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto after Peña Nieto reiterated that his nation would not pay for Trump's border wall.
"Mexico doesn't believe in walls," Peña Nieto said Wednesday. Hours later, Trump tweeted:
The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
"If I'm not mistaken, this is straight from the 'you can't break up with me [because] I was already breaking up with YOU' manual of [international] diplomacy," The Washington Post's Rebecca Sinderbrand quipped.
House Speaker Paul Ryan told MSNBC on Wednesday night that "there are a lot of different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this, and there are different ways to defining how exactly they pay for it," but at first, "we're going to pay for it and front the money up." When interviewer Greta Van Susteren said the estimated price tag is $8 billion to $14 billion, Ryan agreed, saying, "That's about right." Other estimates put the price as high as $25 billion for just construction. Jeva Lange
Michelle Obama's chief speechwriter calls fact-checking 'job 1' for Trump administration speechwriters
Michelle Obama's chief speechwriter, Sarah Hurwitz, pointedly stressed the importance of White House fact-checkers in an op-ed for USA Today on Thursday. "The truth is that one of the most important and time-consuming parts of our jobs in the Obama White House, as in all recent administrations, was also the least glamorous: fact-checking," Hurwitz wrote. "The thought of the president or first lady inadvertently saying something untrue to any of these people because we hadn't thoroughly checked it — that was unbearable to us, and it would have been unacceptable to them."
The op-ed does not reference President Donald Trump by name, although the accusation can be read between the lines. Trump was heavily criticized for asserting in a speech Saturday that his inauguration crowd "went all the way back to the Washington Monument," despite photographic evidence proving such a statement untrue. Trump and his staff have also claimed that "millions" of people voted illegally in the 2016 U.S. election, although they have not provided evidence to back up such claims.
"While our fact-checkers occasionally drove us crazy, we were incredibly grateful for their work," Hurwitz wrote. "It is an awesome — and terrifying — responsibility to write speeches for the leader of the free world and his or her spouse. Their words can affect markets and cause international incidents. And through their speeches, the president and first lady speak directly to the American people about their most pressing and personal concerns." Read more about the White House speechwriters and fact-checkers at USA Today. Jeva Lange
Belgium and the Netherlands have teamed up to lead in the creation of an international fund to give women in developing countries access to birth control, abortion, and sex education, The Associated Press reports. It is a move that aims to counterbalance President Donald Trump's executive action reinstating the Mexico City Policy, which restricts non-governmental organizations that receive U.S. federal funding from providing abortions abroad.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo criticized Trump's ban, saying "this decision of the White House has an immediate impact on the lives of millions of girls and women in developing nations."
"Research shows that ending support to these organizations leads to less access to contraceptives. Hence, it increases the numbers of abortions," and often unsafe ones at that, De Croo went on. "The result of the measure is that many teenage girls will be scarred for the rest of their lives, or even lose their lives."
The Netherlands agreed, asserting that they wanted to set up a fund to "compensate for this financial setback."
Every Republican president since former President Ronald Reagan has reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which Democrats have repeatedly repealed when assuming office. Jeva Lange
On Thursday, President Trump will speak to House and Senate Republicans at the GOP's annual policy retreat, the first retreat in a decade where the GOP controls both houses of Congress and the White House. Vice President Mike Pence will also address the congressional Republicans, as will British Prime Minister Theresa May, marking the first time a foreign head of government appears at a GOP retreat. House Speaker Paul Ryan laid out an ambitious list of policies for Trump's first 200 days, including a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act by March and a total overhaul of the U.S. tax code by midsummer, plus special funding for Trump's $14 billion Mexico border wall and an infrastructure bill.
Some Republicans, however, expressed concerns about Trump being able to stay focused on their shared agenda. "I'd rather not be revisiting and rehashing the election — it's over," said Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.). "We have to get onto the serious issue of governing. These other issues are distractions." At the same time, he added, "I don't control the Twitter feed." Peter Weber