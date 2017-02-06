Conservatives push back against Trump's latest defense of Putin

Several leading Republicans and other conservatives criticized President Trump for his defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin's record as a "killer" in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday. Fox News host Bill O'Reilly asked Trump to explain his desire for improving relations with Putin, citing Putin's history, and Trump replied: "What, you think our country's so innocent?" Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on CNN's State of the Union that it was wrong to suggest any equivalency between Russia's conduct and America's. "The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine, and messed around in our elections," said McConnell, who branded Putin as a "thug."
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said there is "no moral equivalency between the United States of America, the greatest freedom-loving nation in the history of the world, and the murderous thugs" of Putin's regime. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, called Trump's comments on Putin "deeply troubling and wrong." Harold Maass
Australia's chief scientist tears Trump's EPA mandate: 'It's reminiscent of the censorship exerted by political officers in the old Soviet Union'
President Trump's clampdown on the Environmental Protection Agency's scientific data reminds Australian chief scientist Alan Finkel of the Soviet Union. At a scientific roundtable Monday, Finkel warned his colleagues that science is "literally under attack" in the United States, citing the Trump administration's mandate that all research or data published by the EPA "undergo review by political appointees before that data can be published on the EPA website or elsewhere."
"It will almost certainly cause long-term harm. It's reminiscent of the censorship exerted by political officers in the old Soviet Union," Finkel said of the mandate. He pointed out that in the Soviet Union, every military commander also had "a political officer second-guessing his decisions."
Finkel argued that Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's system held Soviet agricultural science back "for decades," after Stalin used his "limitless power" to push "unscientific ideas." "So while Western scientists embraced evolution and genetics, Russian scientists who thought the same were sent to the gulag," Finkel said. "Western crops flourished. Russian crops failed." Becca Stanek
To everyone who feels cheated that we don't have flying cars yet, take heart: Uber Elevate could be coming soon.
To get there, Uber has hired former NASA aircraft engineer Mark Moore as its "director of engineering for aviation," Bloomberg Technology reported Monday. "I can't think of another company in a stronger position to be the leader for this new ecosystem and make the urban electric VTOL market real," Moore said, using the acronym for "vertical takeoff and landing."
Bloomberg lays out the goal:
The company envisions people taking conventional Ubers from their homes to nearby "vertiports" that dot residential neighborhoods. Then they would zoom up into the air and across town to the vertiport closest to their offices. ("We don't need stinking bridges!" says Moore.) These air taxis will only need ranges of between 50 to 100 miles, and Moore thinks that they can be at least partially recharged while passengers are boarding or exiting the aircraft. [Bloomberg]
Nevertheless, Uber's work on physically constructing a flying car is still a thing of the future of the time being. Obstacles like price, noise pollution, and battery life all need to be addressed in the intervening years. They might be short years, though: Moore "predicts we'll see several well-engineered flying cars in the next one to three years and that there will be human pilots, at least managing the onboard computers, for the foreseeable future," Bloomberg reports. Jeva Lange
CNN turned down an interview with Kellyanne Conway reportedly due to 'questions about her credibility'
Kellyanne Conway may be the queen of spin, but she might have finally met her match: cable news.
Conway famously called White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's inaccurate statements about the crowd size at President Donald Trump's inauguration last month "alternative facts," and she more recently defended Trump's immigration order by citing the nonexistent "Bowling Green Massacre." "Honest mistakes abound," Conway defended, but CNN is apparently having none of it.
The network turned down an interview with Conway on Sunday out of what seemed at first like mere irritation over having been offered the presidential counselor in lieu of Vice President Mike Pence. But The New York Times reports that CNN's decision was also due to the fact that there are "serious questions" about Conway's "credibility."
Many people have called for a ban on Conway's TV appearances due to her allegedly intentionally misleading answers. "Having Conway on is probably good for ratings, and it makes for an interesting meta-conversation: 'Oh, she said 'alternative facts!'" tweeted The New Yorker's James Surowiecki last month. "But news [organizations] are supposed to be in the businesses of helping viewers/readers understand what's true and what's not. Conversations with Conway don't do that … So just don't have her on." Jeva Lange
Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently thinks Fox News owes him an apology for the "insulting" questions Fox News host Bill O'Reilly posed to President Trump in an interview aired Sunday. In the interview, O'Reilly asked Trump why he was so interested in improving relations with Putin, given that Putin is "a killer." While Trump's response that our country also has "a lot of killers" and isn't "so innocent" has drawn ire from congressional Republicans, it was the question — not the answer — that provoked Putin.
"We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. O'Reilly's question referred to accusations that the Kremlin has killed opponents, with a judge ruling last year that Putin had "'probably' authorized the murder of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko in London," Reuters reported. Putin has repeatedly denied those allegations, and Trump said in the interview Sunday that "many people say it wasn't him."
The Kremlin, it seems, didn't have anything to say in response to Trump's remarks. "As for statements by the U.S. president, I would prefer not to comment in this case," Peskov said.
Fox News and O'Reilly have not yet responded to the Kremlin's request. Becca Stanek
With the New England Patriots trailing by 25 points Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl win looked as certain as many pundits predicted Hillary Clinton's presidential election victory would be. But then the Patriots surprised everyone, rebounding to tie the score and then going on to win 34-28 — just like, some might say, now-President Donald Trump rebounded to trounce Clinton on election night.
Trump supporters went wild on Twitter after the final whistle, comparing the glee of the Patriots' unexpected win to the joy they felt after Trump's unexpected election triumph. Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., was quick to point out this wasn't the first time he'd seen such a favored winner tumble to defeat:
In case you forgot... #SuperBowl #SuperBowlSunday pic.twitter.com/IrfJLAlV6G
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2017
And he certainly wasn't the only one to see the parallels:
There will be reams of post-game analysis, but it came down to this:The Patriots were Trump, the Falcons were anti-Trump.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2017
Winning when no one thinks you can. Extra sweet. pic.twitter.com/ctgH5YHIMB
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 6, 2017
#TrumpTrain loves Tom Brady! We're Friends for Life!#SuperBowl #Patroits #MAGA #TRUMP pic.twitter.com/qCjkx0qgGd
— Trump Super PAC (@TrumpSuperPAC) February 6, 2017
Congratulations #Patriots
It Sure Felt Like November 8th!#SuperBowl #MAGA pic.twitter.com/fmiuZRNfmI
— Vote Trump Pics (@VoteTrumpPics) February 6, 2017
Posted without comment #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/e6KLtrQaLN
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2017
Trump, surprisingly, didn't take the opportunity to relive his election night victory. Becca Stanek
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
Saturday Night Live's brutally hilarious depiction of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was a hit over the weekend, and even Spicer said he was laughing. It was "funny," Spicer told Extra, but he added that when "he first heard about the sketch while leaving church Sunday morning ... his texts had been blowing up so much he thought there must be a national emergency."
Portrayed by Melissa McCarthy, Spicer was depicted as exaggeratedly combative. He said McCarthy could have "[dialed] back" a bit — particularly when it comes to her mastication.
"[McCarthy] needs to slow down on the gum chewing," Spicer critiqued. "Way too many pieces in there."
"I'm here to swallow gum! And I'm here to take names!" — Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL pic.twitter.com/UOzcE6muEZ
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 5, 2017
Spicer was less amused with SNL's portrayal of President Trump and Stephen Bannon, as played by the Grim Reaper. "SNL used to be really funny. There's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over to mean," Spicer said. Jeva Lange
All presidential administrations leak, but "so far, the Trump White House has gushed," says The Washington Post's Paul Farhi. "The breadth of the leaks has surprised — and, of course, delighted — journalists," he adds, noting that reporters aren't quite sure what's driving the unprecedented look behind the scenes in the White House and the executive orders Trump's team is mulling over.
Some journalists view the leaks as the byproduct of a rivalry-torn White House rife with senior officials trying to sideline the competition, others see it as a form of whistle-blowing to expose damaging policy before it is enacted, some suspect the leaks are policy trial balloons, while others still suggest Trump officials are just taking a cue from their rules-flouting boss. "I tend to think chaos begets chaos begets chaos, and that's what we're seeing here," a reporter familiar with some of the senior players tells Farhi. Trump says he thinks the leaks are coming from career national security staffers, and he's firing them.
Trump blames the leaked transcripts of phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia on "Obama people," he told Fox News' Judith Miller over the weekend, adding that his team is searching "very, very hard" for the leakers and replacing the holdover staff from the previous administration still working in the White House and National Security Council. "It's a disgrace that they leaked because it's very much against our country," Trump said, during a ball at his Mar-a-Lago private club. "It's a very dangerous thing for this country."
Trump characterized the chats with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Enrique Peña Niego as "cordial," though the transcripts suggest otherwise. But generally the White House hasn't disputed the veracity of the leaks. Mother Jones' David Corn says he doesn't think the leaking will stop, either. "It's going to be a continuing problem for him and his administration," he told The Washington Post. "But it's going to be good for the public. And it's going to be very good for journalists." Peter Weber