Trump seeks to end New York's congestion pricing

The MTA quickly filed a lawsuit when the Trump administration rescinded federal approval for the congestion pricing toll program

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul protests Trump administration&#039;s move to shut down congesting pricing
'The commuters of our city and our region are now the roadkill on Donald Trump's revenge tour against New York,' said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday that the Trump administration was rescinding federal approval of New York City's first-in-the-nation congestion pricing toll program for vehicles entering Lower and Midtown Manhattan. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which manages the new program, quickly filed suit and said it would keep collecting the $9 toll until a court told it otherwise.

