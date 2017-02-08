Former Bush press secretary jabs Trump for complaining about Nordstrom

Former President George W. Bush's press secretary Ari Fleischer suggested Wednesday that tweeting about your daughter's business relationship with Nordstrom might not be the most presidential thing to do:

This is something a father would say. It's not the type of thing a President of the United States should say. https://t.co/1l24LouFP0 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 8, 2017

Fleischer was referring to President Trump's complaints Wednesday via Twitter about the department store's announcement last week that it would stop selling daughter Ivanka Trump's products "based on performance," not politics. Shortly after Nordstrom released a statement, Neiman Marcus appeared to pull Ivanka's jewelry line from its website.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

The message was apparently so important that it was retweeted by the official POTUS Twitter account:

Official @POTUS account just retweeted Trump's tweet targeting an American company for dropping his daughter's fashion line—Trump business. pic.twitter.com/flBZ0bvfU8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 8, 2017

Trump didn't elaborate on what exactly Ivanka is "always pushing" him to do, though it was reported last week that she and husband Jared Kushner allegedly stepped in to stop Trump from moving forward with an executive order that would have limited workplace protections for LGBT individuals. Becca Stanek