Michael Flynn's resignation leaves Republicans reeling

With President Donald Trump taking the stance of "nothing to see here" regarding Michael Flynn's resignation from national security adviser, Republicans are split on how to react to the news.

Flynn quit hours after The Washington Post reported that the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail. Flynn said in his resignation letter that he had inadvertently briefed Pence with "incomplete information," and said he had apologized to Pence and to Trump.

That is enough for Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) who said there was no further need to investigate Flynn. "It's taking care of itself," he said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wasn't so sure. He assured reporters Tuesday that the Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian interference in the election and post-election, and when asked if Flynn should be included in that probe, Rubio said: "Should be. This and anything that involves the Russians."

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) had previously expressed "confidence" in Flynn but backtracked Tuesday. "Flynn's resignation … raises further questions about the Trump administration's intentions toward Vladimir Putin's Russia," McCain said. Jeva Lange