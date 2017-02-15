Trump reportedly offered the national security adviser position to Robert Harward, but Harward wants time to think it over

With Michael Flynn out as national security adviser, President Donald Trump has reportedly asked retired Vice. Adm. Robert Harward to step in as the replacement. But Harward did not accept the offer immediately, Foreign Policy reports; instead, he asked for a few days to mull the offer over.

Flynn recommended Harward to Trump as his replacement. Harward also enjoys the friendship of Defense Secretary James Mattis, who is helping to select the next national security adviser; Harward served as a former deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command under Mattis. Harward is also Obama administration-approved, with the former spokesman for Obama's National Security Council describing him on Twitter as a "very impressive (and nice) guy."

If Harward accepts the job, he is "likely to bring in his own team, from deputy on down, with a focus on national security types with some experience under their belts," Foreign Policy writes. Jeva Lange