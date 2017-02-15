The founder of Little Caesars discreetly paid Rosa Parks' rent for years

Mike Ilitch was known for being the founder of Little Caesars and owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, but he quietly made a difference in the life of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.
Ilitch died last week at age 87, and in several articles eulogizing him, it was noted that he paid Parks' rent so she could move to a safer neighborhood. Parks, a native of Alabama, moved to Detroit not long after she famously refused to get up from her seat on a bus in 1955. In 1994, she was robbed and assaulted in her central Detroit home, and when Ilitch read an account of the crime, he notified mutual friends and let them know he was going to cover her rent for as long as necessary.
Parks, then 81, moved to a safe apartment building, where she lived until her death in 2005. Their friend, Judge Damon Keith, said Ilitch was always doing kind things for others. "It's important that people know what Mr. Mike Ilitch did for Ms. Rosa Parks because it's symbolic of what he has always done for the people of our city," he told The Sports Business Daily in 2014. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine on Wednesday became the first Republican to say she will not vote to confirm President Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general who sued the EPA 14 times while former President Barack Obama was in office.
"I have significant concerns that Mr. Pruitt has actively opposed and sued the EPA on numerous issues that are of great importance to the state of Maine, including mercury controls for coal-fired power plants and efforts to reduce cross-state air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions," Collins said in a statement. "His actions leave me with considerable doubts about whether his vision for the EPA is consistent with the agency's critical mission to protect human health and the environment."
Out of every case that made it to a final decision, Pruitt only won once, The Hill reports. The confirmation vote could come as soon as Friday, and with none of the 51 other GOP senators standing with Collins and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) saying Pruitt has "the right experience for the position," it's likely he will be confirmed. Catherine Garcia
The Defense Department, tasked by President Trump with putting together a plan by the end of the month to combat the Islamic State, may recommend sending combat troops to Syria, CNN reports.
Today, there are small teams made up mostly of Special Operations forces in Syria, training and assisting anti-ISIS opposition groups. To pick up the pace in the fight against ISIS, a defense official told CNN it's "possible that you may see conventional forces hit the ground in Syria for some period of time." Ultimately, it is up to Trump whether or not to send conventional units, but under the Obama administration, it was decided that the risks of having troops on the ground outweighed the benefits, and the idea was discarded. Catherine Garcia
Andy Puzder, the CEO of CKE Restaurants and President Trump's nominee to lead the Labor Department, is expected to withdraw his name from consideration, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.
CNN reported earlier Wednesday that top Republicans in the Senate were urging Trump to withdraw Puzder's nomination because as many as 12 senators from the party may not vote to confirm him, dooming his chances. Four GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Tim Scott (S.C.), and Johnny Isakson (Ga.) — had already announced they were "withholding support" from Puzder earlier this week. The Republicans hold a 52-seat majority in the upper chamber, so should more than two senators break the party line, they'd need Democratic support to confirm Puzder.
Puzder has been criticized by labor rights activists and dogged by allegations of abuse by his ex-wife, which she later said she regretted, and his admission earlier this month that he and his current wife once employed an undocumented immigrant as a part-time housekeeper. Kimberly Alters
Trump reportedly offered the national security adviser position to Robert Harward, but Harward wants time to think it over
With Michael Flynn out as national security adviser, President Donald Trump has reportedly asked retired Vice. Adm. Robert Harward to step in as the replacement. But Harward did not accept the offer immediately, Foreign Policy reports; instead, he asked for a few days to mull the offer over.
Flynn recommended Harward to Trump as his replacement. Harward also enjoys the friendship of Defense Secretary James Mattis, who is helping to select the next national security adviser; Harward served as a former deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command under Mattis. Harward is also Obama administration-approved, with the former spokesman for Obama's National Security Council describing him on Twitter as a "very impressive (and nice) guy."
If Harward accepts the job, he is "likely to bring in his own team, from deputy on down, with a focus on national security types with some experience under their belts," Foreign Policy writes. Jeva Lange
Top GOP senators reportedly advise the White House to withdraw Andy Puzder's labor secretary nomination
Republican leaders in the Senate have reportedly asked the White House to withdraw the nomination of Andy Puzder, President Trump's pick for labor secretary, CNN's Manu Raju reported being told by a top GOP official Wednesday. On Monday, four Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Tim Scott (S.C.), and Johnny Isakson (Ga.) — announced that they are "withholding support" for Puzder's nomination. Raju reported Wednesday that the number of Republicans prepared to vote "no" could now be as high as 12, dooming Puzder.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reportedly hell-bent on avoiding what CNN called "the unwelcome task of advising the White House to pull the nomination instead of facing an embarrassing Senate floor defeat," but Raju said it appears the Republicans simply do not have the numbers. Puzder's Senate confirmation hearing is slated for Thursday.
Puzder's ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, alleged in disguise on Oprah in 1990 that Puzder abused her and threatened to "see you in the gutter," a tape of which was published by Politico on Wednesday. Fierstein has said she regrets appearing on the show, but in addition to the spousal abuse accusations, Puzder faces trouble due to pushback from labor rights activists and his admission that he and his wife once employed an undocumented immigrant as a part-time housekeeper. Jeva Lange
The original cast of the classic Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually is getting back together for a short second film. On Wednesday, Richard Curtis, writer and director of the 2003 film, announced that a sequel of sorts will be released March 24 in Britain and May 25 in the U.S. The 10-minute-long film is being made for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day, a fundraising event in the U.K. that raises money to fight poverty.
The movie will revisit the original film's interconnected cast of characters, checking in on what they're up to 14 years later in 2017. Actor Hugh Grant, who played the British prime minister in the original film, is set to return, as is Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, and Rowan Atkinson. Emma Thompson is not listed among the returning actors, and Alan Rickman, who played Thompson's wandering-eyed husband, died last year. "I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Mr. Curtis said in a statement. "Who has aged best? — I guess that's the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?"
The short film will air on BBC One in Britain and on NBC in the U.S., and will hopefully hold the answers to whether the prime minister and his catering manager stayed together and whether Sam, the adorable drummer boy, ever lands the girl of his childhood dreams after chasing her through the airport. Becca Stanek
Since before he was elected, President Donald Trump faced criticism over energizing anti-Semites as well as some of his own staff's questionable comments about the Jewish people. During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Trump was asked directly about the "sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States" as a result of his campaign and election.
"I wonder what you say to those among the Jewish community in the States and in Israel and maybe around the world, who believe and feel that your administration is playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones," the reporter asked.
"Well, I just want to say that we are, you know, very honored by the victory that we had," Trump began in response. "Three hundred and six Electoral College votes. We were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right?" Trump asked, turning to Netanyahu. Read the rest of Trump's answer below. Jeva Lange
This whole answer from Trump, being asked about anti-Semitism in the U.S. Read the whole thing: pic.twitter.com/AblvIC3ulC
