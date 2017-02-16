President Trump warns that 'drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars'

During a press conference Thursday, President Trump insisted his administration was "running like a fine-tuned machine," despite the "mess" he "inherited" and the fact that he "can't get [his] Cabinet approved." "I don't think there's ever been a president elected who in this short period of time has done what we've done," Trump said

But his repeated declarations about the messes he's "inherited" indicated he was at least somewhat aware everything might not be smooth sailing — though he was quick to point out that wasn't his fault. "To be honest, I inherited a mess. It's a mess. At home and abroad," Trump said, later noting that "ISIS has spread like cancer — another mess I inherited."

Trump went on to repeat some of his pledges he'd made on the campaign trail, including the impending repeal of the ObamaCare "disaster," battling the supposed threat of drugs "becoming cheaper than candy bars," and upholding the "defense of our country" with his executive orders. "In each of these actions I'm keeping my promises to the American people," Trump said. "These were campaign promises."

At his campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday, Trump assured everyone there would be "massive crowds." Becca Stanek