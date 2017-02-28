President Trump's National Security Adviser tried to get him to forgo the phrase 'radical Islam' tonight. He was overruled.
President Trump's new national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster argued that the president should not use the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism" or "radical Islam" in his address to Congress on Tuesday night but was overruled, NBC's Katy Tur reports. Trump's chief speechwriter, Stephen Miller, left the phrase in, Politico writes.
McMaster told his new staff he considered the term "radical Islamic terrorism" unhelpful, according to a second White House aide. "Even a small change like referring to ‘radical Islamist terrorism’ would be an improvement, in his view," said this aide.
"Islamist" typically describes fundamentalist supporters of Islam-based government and society, rather than implicitly encompassing all Muslims. [Politico]
Politico adds that Trump's advisers were concerned with straying to far from his usual rhetoric, which is avowedly not politically correct. President Barack Obama typically used the phrase "violent extremism," rather than name Islam specifically.
Trump apparently plans to moderate his rhetoric elsewhere. The Washington Post's Abby D. Phillip points out that Trump's prepared remarks refer to the Muslim victims of the Islamic State, not just the Christian ones, which the president has not always done. Jeva Lange
President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed that Trump's state visit should be postponed until October, British government officials have told The Sun.
A senior official told The Sun Trump "really wants to come this year, but he wants the heat to die down a bit first," adding that Trump watches what happens in the U.K. "surprisingly closely, and they don't want to create a scene for our sake, either." Earlier this month, British lawmakers — including one Labour Party member of Parliament who said Trump acts like a "petulant child" — argued over sending him an invitation for an official state visit, and thousands of protesters demonstrated against both Trump coming to Britain and his executive order that barred refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Catherine Garcia
President Trump quoted as an anonymous source just days after demanding a ban on anonymous sources
President Trump is quoted anonymously in a CNN story published Tuesday, being referred to in the article simply as "a senior White House official," BuzzFeed News reports.
On Friday, Trump insisted "there be no more sources" in news reports after expressing frustration about what he alleged were "very dishonest people." The media "shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name," Trump told the audience at CPAC. "Let their name be put out there. A source says that Donald Trump is a horrible, horrible human being — let them say it to my face."
Attendees of Tuesday's private background meeting between the president and media bigwigs told BuzzFeed News that Trump replied to a question from a Fox News anchor about potentially breaking promises to his base by allowing legal status for certain undocumented immigrants with a comment that there has to be "a softening on both sides. There's got to be a coming together." In CNN's report of the story, the quote is attributed to a "senior White House official."
the original CNN post quoting Trump as a senior admin official is extremely embarrassing pic.twitter.com/ItEsPgLL6X
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 1, 2017
A person familiar with the terms of the meeting told BuzzFeed News that "reporters were allowed to put some of Trump's comments back on the record at 6 p.m." CNN updated some of the article's language after the embargo to reflect quotes as being from Trump while others were not changed.
It is not the first time Trump has discussed himself via a made-up mouthpiece. In the 1990s, Trump reportedly pretended to be his own publicist on the phone with tabloid reporters in order to boast about himself. Jeva Lange
By inviting the relatives of people killed by undocumented immigrants to sit with Melania Trump tonight at his address to Congress, President Trump is "stirring up fear and hatred against immigrants" in an attempt to "divide our nation," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday.
"The murder of anyone is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to all families who lose a loved one to violence," Sanders said in a statement. "But let's be clear about what Donald Trump is doing tonight in inviting family members who saw a loved one murdered by an undocumented immigrant. He is stirring up fear and hatred against immigrants and trying to divide our nation. That is his political strategy and we must not allow him to get away with it."
Sanders also questioned why Trump didn't invite the family of Srinvas Kuchibhotla, the Indian immigrant recently "shot down in cold blood by a white, native born American. Didn't his life count? Why didn't he invite the families of the black parishioners shot down in a church in South Carolina by racist Dylann Roof? Weren't their lives important? President Trump, any murder is a tragedy. Don't use these tragedies to stir up divisions by race and nationality." Catherine Garcia
Barack and Michelle Obama have signed contracts with Penguin Random House to write parallel memoirs about life in the White House, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. While the financial terms were not disclosed, the deals are expected to have easily broken Bill Clinton's $15 million record for a presidential memoir, with estimates placing the deals as high as $60 million. The Obamas plan to donate "a significant portion" of sales to charity.
While President Obama has already authored a memoir, Dreams From My Father, Michelle Obama's only book is American Grown, about food and gardening. Her memoir is especially anticipated as "Michelle Obama has given few details about her time as first lady," The Hollywood Reporter writes.
A release date has not yet been announced. Jeva Lange
There are significant perks to being related to Oscar nominees, as director Ava DuVernay's 11-year-old niece discovered Sunday at the Academy Awards. "Lawd hav' mercy," tweeted The 13th and Selma director on Tuesday after discovering her niece had "hustled half of Hollywood for Oscar selfies."
Lawd hav' mercy. When you realize your 11-year old niece hustled half of Hollywood for Oscar selfies. Thanks to all who were so kind to her! pic.twitter.com/ABWA5Zpxp9
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2017
As the niece shows off her selfies, DuVernay films. "I mean…" DuVernay mutters as her niece reaches double-digit poses with celebs.
You can't help but admire the 11-year-old's guts, though. DuVernay added: "Thanks to all who were so kind to her!" Jeva Lange
A new Trump International Hotel & Tower opened Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada, and the twisting structure soars a whopping 69-stories high over the city. Or does it? Despite Trump Hotels' official press release claiming the building is 69 stories tall, the city's zoning permit shows that the building is a mere 63 stories tall above ground, CBC News reports.
The penthouse is nevertheless reached by pressing "69" in the elevator — the developers skipped floor 13 as well as each floor ending in 4, due to the fact that the number is considered unlucky by the Chinese. The company claims that the building is legitimately 69 stories tall, though, by counting underground levels, including parking.
It's not the only truth the company took liberties with: The press release claims the hotel is the first to open in the city "in over six years," despite another hotel opening in 2014. Likewise, it's not the first building the Trump Organization has exaggerated the height of: Trump Tower in Manhattan is only 58 floors, although it is promoted as being 68 to give the top floors higher elevator numbers.
"Only in the Trump era can you have a debate about how many floors there are," commented former Vancouver city planner Brent Toderian. Jeva Lange
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California pulled no punches on Tuesday, bluntly telling reporters she won't be at President Trump's address to Congress tonight because she doesn't "honor" or "respect" him, adding, "I'm not joyful in the presence of this president."
"These are ceremonial exercises," Waters said. "These are exercises where we honor the president, and people are shaking hands, smiling. It is an occasion where people are basically sending the message that everybody's working together, everything is going well. I don't quite see it that way." She also said she's thought about it, and if Trump would "apologize to the disabled for mimicking and mocking the disabled journalist, if he would apologize to women for talking about grabbing them in their private parts, if he would apologize for some of the other outrageous actions that he has been involved in," she would consider engaging "in this kind of ceremony."
This isn't the first time Waters has skipped something Trump-related — she wasn't at his inauguration — and said while she isn't a fan of Trump's, she would refrain from yelling at the president like Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) did to former President Barack Obama in 2009. "I would never speak out in the chamber," Waters said. "That's what Republicans do, not what Democrats do." Catherine Garcia