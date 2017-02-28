Democrats boo Trump's creation of an office for victims of immigrant crime

President Trump earned cold silences and thumbs down gestures from Democrats during his address to Congress on Tuesday evening, but the dissent turned to boos and hisses when the president announced the creation of a new office, VOICE, the "Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement."

"We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests," Trump said.

VOICE was first announced earlier this month. The New York Times wrote that the office "will provide victims with information about defendants' immigration status and whether they are in jail. Significantly, funding for the office comes from reallocating 'any and all resources that are currently used to advocate on behalf of illegal aliens' by Immigration and Customs Enforcement." Jeva Lange