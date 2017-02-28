Trump touts a 'merit-based' immigration system, claiming it will save 'countless dollars'

President Trump said in his address to Congress he wants the United States to establish a "merit-based system" for immigration, which he says will "save countless dollars, raise workers' wages, and help struggling families — including immigrant families — enter the middle class."
Trump told Congress the National Academy of Sciences has said the current immigration system "costs America's taxpayers many billions of dollars a year," but The Associated Press says the report actually states that immigrants "contribute to government finances by paying taxes and add expenditures by consuming public services." Looking at first-generation immigrants compared to people born in the U.S., the report said the immigrants are typically more expensive for state and local governments, but immigrants' children "are among the strongest economic and fiscal contributors in the population."
The report also states that the "long-run fiscal impact" of immigrants and their children would likely be viewed as more positive "if their role in sustaining labor force growth and contributing to innovation and entrepreneurial activity were taken into account," AP said. Catherine Garcia
There's no reason you can't make a statement through what you wear to a presidential address to a joint session of Congress. The female Democrats in Congress, for example, showed up wearing white on Tuesday night to commemorate the suffragettes, or early 20th century women's rights and voting advocates, and to make a fashionable stand for women's rights under President Trump. Other lawmakers wore blue ribbons to support the ACLU. It's not clear what statement Wilbur Ross, Trump's brand new commerce secretary, was trying to make with his choice of footwear, but a good guess would be "I'm a 79-year-old billionaire and I don't care what you think," mixed with a dash of professional pride.
newly-confirmed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wore a pair of slippers to Trump's address, which is a very cute old man thing to do pic.twitter.com/E7zyFfgBoQ
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 1, 2017
These weren't just any off-the-shelf black slippers, though. As The Huffington Post's Christina Wilkie notes, they have the Commerce Department logo emblazoned on the top — pretty impressive, given that he wasn't confirmed until Monday night — and they appear to be quite costly:
Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross wore $600 slippers by Palm Beach @Stubbs_Wootton, with a custom Commerce Dept logo, to Trump’s speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/Be0apnEUkx
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 1, 2017
Slippers aren't necessarily inappropriate footwear for a speech that ended after 10 p.m., it should be noted, especially if you've been eligible for Medicare for 14 years. Peter Weber
Following pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, President Trump's next executive order on immigration will take Iraq off the list of countries whose citizens are temporarily barred from entering the United States, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
The officials said that Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen will stay on the list, but Iraq was removed because the country is a crucial partner in the fight against the Islamic State. This new order is designed to replace Trump's earlier order that has been blocked several times by multiple courts; originally, the order was expected to be signed on Wednesday, but NBC News reports that after Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, it was decided the signing should be postponed until later this week. Catherine Garcia
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear led the Democratic response to President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night. "Real leaders don't spread derision and division," Beshear said. "Real leaders strengthen. They unify... and they offer real solutions instead of ultimatums and blame."
Beshear also pushed a defense of the Affordable Care Act, warning that "so far, every Republican idea to replace [the ACA] would reduce the number of Americans covered."
Former KY Gov. Beshear: "So far, every Republican idea to replace the Affordable Care Act would reduce the number of Americans covered." pic.twitter.com/iNppqpWuLQ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2017
The choice to have Beshear lead the response was a strategic one, as the former governor hails from a deep red state that heavily backed Trump over Hillary Clinton in the election. Others found the "old fashioned" governor to be an odd choice: "Kinda wondering why [Democrats] couldn't come up with one of their current [governors] to do this," tweeted The Washington Post's Charles Lane. Jeva Lange
Carryn Owens, the widow of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, received a long, emotional standing ovation when she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump in his address to Congress on Tuesday night. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said.
Owens was killed last month in a controversial covert mission in Yemen that Trump has labeled "successful." But after Owens' father raised questions about how the Trump administration handled the mission, the president passed off blame for the soldier's death to his own military generals.
On Tuesday, Trump told Congress: "I just spoke to Gen. Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.' Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity."
Watch the powerful standing ovation below. Jeva Lange
Widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, killed in Yemen raid, receives standing ovation at #JointSession. “Ryan died as he lived: a warrior & a hero” pic.twitter.com/RhDwS2CIqn
— ABC News (@ABC) March 1, 2017
Calling ObamaCare a "disaster," President Trump on Tuesday night outlined the steps he believes Democrats and Republicans should take to "create a better health care system for all Americans."
The plan must "ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage," he said, and people should have the ability to "purchase their own coverage, through the use of tax credits and expanded health savings accounts." Governors will need to be given the "resources and flexibility they need with Medicaid to make sure no one is left out," he continued, and legal reforms must be implemented that "protect patients and doctors from unnecessary costs that drive up the price of insurance." He also believes the "time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines — creating a truly competitive national marketplace that will bring costs way down and provide far better care."
Trump called on both parties to "get together and unite for the good of our country and for the good of the American people," saying that citizens "deserve this, and so much more." Catherine Garcia
President Trump earned cold silences and thumbs down gestures from Democrats during his address to Congress on Tuesday evening, but the dissent turned to boos and hisses when the president announced the creation of a new office, VOICE, the "Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement."
"We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests," Trump said.
VOICE was first announced earlier this month. The New York Times wrote that the office "will provide victims with information about defendants' immigration status and whether they are in jail. Significantly, funding for the office comes from reallocating 'any and all resources that are currently used to advocate on behalf of illegal aliens' by Immigration and Customs Enforcement." Jeva Lange
President Trump claimed during his address to Congress Tuesday that there are 94 million Americans out of the labor force, a number that experts say is misleading. As Politico's Michael Grunwald points out, "the vast majority of them are seniors, students, and the disabled," not the unemployed.
A PolitiFact article from August 31, 2015, also shows that Trump has been making a similar claim for some time. While speaking with Sarah Palin, Trump said that "93 million people" are out of work. "They look for jobs, they give up, and all of a sudden, statistically, they're considered unemployed." Trump's press office did not respond to PolitiFact's request for insight into where he got that number, but they had an idea that it came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reported that in July 2015, 92 to 93 million members of the civilian, non-institutionalized population over the age of 16 were not in the labor force. That, however, includes high schoolers who are at least 16, college and grad school students, people with disabilities who are unable to work, stay-at-home parents, and people living off of investments. PolitiFact found that out of those 16 and up classified as "not in the labor force," 9.7 million were between the ages of 16 and 19, while 37.8 million were older than 65. The official number of unemployed Americans at the time was 8.3 million. Catherine Garcia