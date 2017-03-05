Trump confidant Roger Stone proposes jail time for Obama

Roger Stone, who briefly served as a campaign adviser for President Trump and remains the president's confidant, escalated Trump's wiretap allegations against former President Obama on Twitter Saturday night, demanding Obama be put in prison for the unproven wiretapping charge:

The buck stops here. Obama responsible for illegal surveillance of @realDonaldTrump - must be charged, convicted and jailed. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

When challenged by another Twitter user on the wisdom of his remarks — "Do you know what libel is, Mr. Stone?" — Stone replied with a spew of sexist profanity he has since deleted. The Week's own culture critic, Lili Loofbourow‏, captured the tweets before they disappeared. Stone has a long habit of offensive public statements and has been banned from appearing on CNN and MSNBC as a result.

Also Saturday night, ousted Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski claimed in an appearance on Fox News that in addition to wiretapping Trump Tower, the Obama administration listened in on "conversations between then-Sen. Jeff Sessions and the ambassador to Russia while he was in his U.S. Senate office" as well as perhaps other conversations yet to be identified. "If that is the case, and what Donald Trump alludes to is accurate, then that's very disturbing," Lewandowski said. Bonnie Kristian