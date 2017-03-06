Trump's new executive order requires a log of 'honor killings'

President Trump's new executive order on immigration, issued Monday, makes several significant changes to his earlier order that was blocked by a federal court six weeks ago. In addition to dropping Iraq from countries affected by the ban, the new order notably calls for a public database of honor killings — an addition that bears the fingerprints of Attorney General Jeff Sessions:
The order defines "honor killings" as "gender-based violence against women … in the United States by foreign nationals." Alleged "honor killings" are a major concern of opponents of the U.S. refugee programs, although supporters of refugee programs say the language demonizes Muslims and that there is insufficient evidence of such killings by refugees in the United States.
Nevertheless, Sessions has expressed concern about honor killings in the past, such as in a 2016 discussion with a State Department official:
Sessions: … With regard to honor killings, you have evidence that 27 people were killed in the United States for honor killings according to a DOJ report.
Simon Henshaw, State Department official in charge of the refugee program: I have no evidence that there were any honor killings among the refugee population resettled in the U.S., sir.
Sessions: Well, it's from the same cultural background I would say. [The Atlantic]
As a result, some Muslim rights advocates have slammed President Trump for appointing Sessions to his Cabinet. "[Former] Senator Sessions is one of the most, if not the most, anti-immigrant senator in the U.S. Senate," Farhana Khera, director of the civil-rights group Muslim Advocates, told The Atlantic. "He has a long record of demonizing non-white immigrants, especially Muslim and Latino immigrants." Jeva Lange
American citizen Khizr Khan reportedly cancels trip to Canada after being warned his 'travel privileges are being reviewed'
Gold Star father Khizr Khan has canceled an upcoming speech in Toronto after being told that his "travel privileges are being reviewed," CTV's Rosa Hwang reports. Khan and his wife were born in Pakistan, but Khizr has been an American citizen for more than 30 years. The Khans famously accused President Trump of having "sacrificed nothing and no one" during a speech at the Democratic National Convention last year; their son died in the Iraq War in 2004.
The released statement said that Khan was notified on Sunday about the challenge to his ability to travel to Canada, where he had planned to deliver a speech "about tolerance, understanding, unity, and the rule of law" on March 7.
In a statement, Khan said: "This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad. I have not been given any reason as to why."
On Monday, Trump rolled out a new executive order on immigration but it does not effect residents of Pakistan nor does it effect U.S. citizens. Khan did not have a comment when reached by CTV. Jeva Lange
Don't you hate it when you're just trying to play some baseball but a mariachi band is sinisterly following your every move? Seattle Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin can relate. The Cuba native turned 29 on Monday in Peoria, Arizona, where his team is currently in the throes of spring training. And as is often tradition for Cuban birthday celebrations, Martin's teammates paid to have a mariachi band follow him … well, just about everywhere.
The band followed him during warm-ups:
And into the batting cages:
No, seriously. Everywhere:
And yes, that means onto the field too:
Of course, all good things eventually have to come to an end. Just ... maybe not yet. Jeva Lange
The ACLU deems Trump's new immigration order a 'scaled-back version that shares the same fatal flaws'
Shortly after President Trump signed his new immigration executive order Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union predicted he'd face "continued disapproval from both the courts and the people." Trump's new order no longer includes Iraq, exempts lawful permanent residents and current visa holders, and nixes the previous order's indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. However, it still temporarily bans people from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
The ACLU argued Trump's latest order is simply "a scaled-back version that shares the same fatal flaws" as the original order. "The only way to actually fix the Muslim ban is not to have a Muslim ban," Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, said in a statement. "Instead, President Trump has recommitted himself to religious discrimination."
Moreover, the ACLU pointed out that the changes made in this iteration of the order "completely undermine the bogus national security justifications the president has tried to hide behind." Trump offered no advanced notice for his first immigration order because he said that even a week's heads-up would have allowed "the 'bad'" to "rush into our country during that week." His new order won't take effect for 10 days. Becca Stanek
Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski tearfully addresses Trump's wiretapping accusations: 'This presidency is fake and failed'
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski somberly admitted Monday she's "lost hope completely" in President Trump after his recent wiretapping accusations against former President Barack Obama. "I had hope and an open mind. I am losing hope, and my mind is closing," Brzezinkski said. "This presidency is fake and failed."
A teary-eyed Brzezinski repeatedly emphasized the severity of Trump's baseless claims against his predecessor, which she called a "new low." "This is not funny," Brzezinski said. "This is really bad. Just for the record, we are all really nervous."
The hosts of Morning Joe aren't the only ones nervous about the "dangerous agenda" the Trump administration is pushing, noted Brzezinski and the show's guest, British media executive Joanna Coles. "I think there are a lot of people who are very worried in Europe. Britain is watching this like a soap opera," Coles said. "And others are watching it with a historic knowledge of how things go terribly wrong," Brzezinski added.
Watch Morning Joe's full discussion of Trump's wiretapping allegations below. Becca Stanek
President Trump signed a new version of his immigration executive order Monday, following a federal court's block last month of the original order he issued Jan. 27. The new order excludes Iraq — an ally in the fight against the Islamic State — from the list of Muslim-majority countries that Trump wants to restrict travel and immigration from, reportedly at the urging of the State and Defense departments.
"If you have travel docs, if you actually have a visa, if you are a legal permanent resident, you are not covered under this particular executive action," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said earlier Monday. The Trump administration has argued that the temporary ban is necessary to protect Americans, though experts have refuted the president's claims that the targeted countries — Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen — pose valid terrorism threats to the United States.
Critics of Trump's travel ban have noted that no individual from any of the targeted countries has committed a terrorist attack on American soil, while stories of the ban's more individual effects — including the potential deportation of veterans and beloved community pillars — have proliferated in recent weeks. "The timing of the ban is intended to reset the White House political narrative after a tumultuous week," The New York Times wrote Monday.
The Week's Paul Waldman argues Trump's new order is likely to backfire horribly. "It's not liberal immigration laws that produce terrorism," Waldman wrote, "it's the difficulty in assimilating ... And assimilation has always been what America has done well." The new executive order will take effect March 16. Jeva Lange
Radio host Mark Levin insists evidence for wiretapping is 'overwhelming' — but offers no real evidence
Conservative radio host Mark Levin insisted Sunday on Fox & Friends that there's no question the Obama administration spied on President Trump. "The evidence is overwhelming," said Levin, who raised the claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped the phones at Trump Tower during his show Thursday — one day before they were published on Breitbart News, and two days before Trump tweeted the accusation Saturday morning. "This is not about President Trump's tweeting," Levin said. "This is about the Obama administration's spying, and the question isn't whether it spied. The question is who they did spy on, the extent of the spying — that is, the Trump campaign, the Trump transition, Trump surrogates."
But much of the information in the reports Levin cites "has not been confirmed by any U.S. news organization," The Washington Post noted. Moreover, The New York Times — which Levin cited numerous times — has explicitly clarified it only reported that "several of Mr. Trump's associates are being investigated for their connections with Russians and that law enforcement agencies have intercepted communications," not that Obama wiretapped Trump's phones. As for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requests that are the crux of Levin's case, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper has made it clear he has no knowledge of such requests.
But all that evidence of the Obama administration's "police state tactics" is apparently "overwhelming" enough for Levin. "Donald Trump is the victim," Levin said. "His campaign is the victim. His transition team is the victim. His surrogates are the victims."
Watch Levin attempt to lay out the evidence below. Becca Stanek
Federal contractors receiving hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars widely violate wage and safety laws, report finds
A new report released by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Monday reveals that more than half of the country's largest federal contractors break labor laws including stealing wages and jeopardizing the safety of workers, the International Business Times reports. "All Americans deserve a safe workplace and fair pay for a day's work," Warren said.
The report's publication comes just hours before a Senate vote Monday that would repeal the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces executive order issued by former President Barack Obama. Warren's report found that 66 of the country's 100 largest federal contractors violated wage and hour laws and a third of the violations since 2015 were found by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Federal contractors employ about 20 percent of American workers and receive $500 billion in taxpayer dollars. AT&T had the most violations nationwide, with 30,000, and private prison operator Corrections Corporation of America had 21,000 violations, IBT reports.
"Too often, federal contractors break labor laws while continuing to suck down millions in taxpayer dollars," Warren said. "Instead of making it easier for companies to cheat their employees or threaten workers' health and safety, President Trump and Republicans in Congress should join Democrats in standing up for the hardworking Americans who do important jobs for our country." Jeva Lange