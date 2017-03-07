Stephen Colbert's Cartoon President Trump gets tweeting advice from the ghosts of Nixon and Lincoln
Nobody, presumably, was around early Saturday morning when President Trump set an unpredictable ball in motion with his tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping his Trump Tower phone during the presidential campaign. So Stephen Colbert's Late Show took some liberties on Monday night, showing Cartoon President Trump sitting in bed at Mar-a-Lago, becoming enraged at the news of his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, recusing himself from any Trump-Russia investigations. "Time for my most tremendous tweet storm yet!" Cartoon Trump growled, but he was bereft of material until the ghost of Richard Nixon appeared. "President Nixon — I'm so glad you're here, Tricky," he said. "I'm starting to get real scared."
Nixon's cartoon ghost advised Trump to "flip the script," then planted the Obama wiretapping seed. Trump's better angel — the ghost of Abraham Lincoln — stepped in to chasten Nixon and get Trump to reconsider. And he might have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that pesky surprise guest at the end. Watch. Peter Weber
On Monday, the U.S. began the process of assembling an anti-missile system in South Korea, delivering the first of the five major components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. South Korea had requested an accelerated deployment of the missile defense system, approved last year, after North Korea launched four ballistic missiles on Monday, apparently in response to annual joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises. China "firmly opposes" the deployment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated on Tuesday. China will "take the necessary steps to safeguard our own security interests, and the consequences will be shouldered by the United States and South Korea," he added.
China fears the missile defense system will give the U.S. the capacity to detect Chinese missile launches, not just North Korean salvos, The New York Times reports. That would affect China's relationship with not just South Korea but also Japan and other U.S. allies in the region. President Trump spoke with the leaders of South Korea and Japan on Monday, assuring them that the U.S. will stand with its allies against North Korea. Geng warned the U.S. and South Korea to not "go further and further down the wrong road." The THAAD system will likely be ready by April. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert tries to soothe Trump's wiretapping Twitter rage with a dose of Real News Tonight
Last week, President Trump "seemed pretty steady," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "I was afraid he sold the timeshare in Crazytown. Well, he's baaaack!" Colbert didn't seem sure if he was happy about being thrown back onto the Trump roller coaster, but he ran viewers through the weekend's events, starting with the president's 6:35 a.m. tweets from Florida on Saturday. "Who wakes up that angry?" Colbert asked. "Somebody get this guy a Xanax, or a bran muffin, or a bran muffin just stuffed with Xanax."
Trump's tweets accused former President Barack Obama of tapping his phone during the election, calling it first "McCarthyism" and then "Nixon/Watergate"-level malfeasance. "And he must have been really proud of this tweet, because it's the first time he ever signed one — 'Bad (or sick) guy!'" Colbert said. "This is a serious allegation — this may be the most serious allegation any president has made against a previous president," and he underscored the gravity of his serious accusation by following it up with a tweet about The Apprentice and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
In any case, everyone who would have had knowledge of illegal Obama wiretapping has denied that it happened. "Faced with these denials, Trump has not produced a shred of evidence," Colbert said. "So where did Trump get his info? From the CIA? From the FBI? Out of his ASS?" Of all the madness in this story, though, "the craziest thing about Trump calling for an investigation, without any evidence, of this thing that no one else has said, is that it actually worked," Colbert said. "Congress is going to investigate Trump's wiretapping claim." Since the whole episode was reportedly sparked by Trump's rage over Attorney General Jeff Session recusing himself from any Russia-Trump investigation, Colbert said he wanted to do his part to calm Trump down with some soothing fake news. You can watch the latest installment of Real News Tonight below. Peter Weber
Senior GOP aide calls Trump's wiretapping claim a helpful distraction for GOP's ObamaCare repeal
The White House spent a good part of Monday fielding questions about President Trump's tweeted, unsubstantiated claims over the weekend that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped his Trump Tower phones before the election, and while Trump is getting support from Fox News, Republicans in Congress are either staying mum or saying they've seen no evidence to support Trump's explosive allegations. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Trump was wrong and FBI Director James Comey is widely reported to have asked the Justice Department to publicly rebut the allegations, without success.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Monday said the American people "have a right to know on what basis the president of the United States said that his predecessor had broken the law by wiretapping Trump Tower." "The dimensions of this are huge" and "unprecedented," he added. "I have never heard of a president of the United States accusing his predecessor or any other president of the United States of violating the law." Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) called Trump's accusation an unwelcome distraction. "He probably got it right today on the immigration order," he said. "The flesh is coming on the bones of ObamaCare repeal and replace. It just steps on policy stories."
But one man's bug is another man's feature. "One senior congressional aide said the furor could perhaps prove helpful," The Wall Street Journal reports:
Lawmakers are now taking up one of the most controversial pieces of the GOP agenda — the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. The legislation could lead to cuts in federal spending on Medicaid, a program that provides health care for the poor, and tax credits to people who don't get employer-provided insurance. With Democrats and the media focused on the wiretap allegations, the aide said, Republicans might face less scrutiny than would otherwise be the case as they try to pass major legislation. [The Wall Street Journal]
Either way, the tweeted allegations from Trump followed by scrambling by staffers to back him up is now a well-established pattern. "This is the yin and yang so many congressional Republicans feel about the Trump administration," Doug Heye, former RNC communications director, tells The Wall Street Journal. “While they were excited about... many administration policies, they know that these tweets and other things threaten the very agenda that they hope to enact." Peter Weber
North Korea says its latest missile launch was a practice strike against U.S. military bases in Japan
North Korea launched four missiles on Monday as part of a practice strike against U.S. military bases in Japan, the country's state media said Tuesday.
The Korean Central News Agency claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch, "feasting his eyes on the trails of ballistic rockets." Should the U.S. or South Korea fire "even a single flame inside North Korean territory," the agency said, "we will demolish the origin of the invasion and provocation with a nuclear tipped missile." Three of the four missiles flew about 600 miles, landing in the sea within Japan's exclusive economic zone. There are roughly 54,000 U.S. military personnel in Japan, stationed at multiple bases.
North Korea did not reveal the type of missiles it fired, but analysts at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California looked closely at images released by state media, and determined they were extended-range Scuds, able to fly more than 600 miles. These missiles have previously been launched, and this was a way for North Korea to see how fast the missiles could be fired. "They want to know if they can get these missiles out into the field rapidly and deploy them all at once," Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute, told The Washington Post. "They are practicing launching a nuclear-armed missile and hitting targets in Japan as if this was a real war." On Monday, the U.S. sent to South Korea the first few elements of the THAAD anti-missile system, meant to thwart missiles fired by North Korea. Catherine Garcia
After two months — or, depending on how you score it, seven years — House Republicans on Monday unveiled their replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act. The GOP is resigned to pushing through most of the plan with just Republican votes, and the plan as presented hasn't exactly been embraced by either Freedom Caucus conservatives or more moderate swing-state senators. Bret Baier tackled the politics of House Speaker Paul Ryan's American Health Care Act on Monday, with a panel including Julie Pace of The Associated Press, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, and syndicated columnist and Fox News stalwart Charles Krauthammer.
Pace went first, explaining the pressure that Republicans will be under to vote for the bill, and President Trump's likely need to apply some pressure on his party to get "his first major legislative priority as president." Hemingway was sympathetic to the objections of the House conservatives, calling the plan "partially repeal and replace with a repackaged ObamaCare." House GOP leaders have rushed this through, in a less-than-transparent manner, and are pushing a quick vote on the bill with no CBO score, cost estimates, or guesses as to how many people the plan will cover, she said. "You cannot blame these conservative members of Congress for having problems not just with the process but with the content."
Krauthammer said that, despite their doubts, "in the end... the conservatives, the ones who are more radical, are going to have to fall on their swords." If they managed to strip out the entitlement parts, "I think it would destroy the presidency," he said. Hemingway jumped in to note that "rewriting one-fifth of the economy and doing it in under two months' time is completely ridiculous," arguing that the same problems ObamaCare faces "regarding pre-existing conditions, or this slacker mandate — where you have, you know, 26-year-olds getting this insurance — they're still there, so it's still going to cause the same problems in funding."
Krauthammer had the last word. "In the end, I think they're going to have to have the votes," he said. "And also they're going to have to concede the fact that Obama created an entitlement, and they're now going to transmute it into something different, but the entitlement will stay, there's no way to ratchet it back, and the conservatives are going to have to swallow that in the end, because otherwise it collapses." Watch below. Peter Weber
House Republicans finally released their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and several conservative lawmakers aligned with the Freedom Caucus are not impressed.
The bill, dubbed the American Health Care Act, offers health care tax credits and continues Medicaid expansion for three years, among other provisions. "This is ObamaCare by a different form," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the former chairman of the Freedom Caucus, told Politico. "They're still keeping the taxes in place and Medicaid expansion, and they're starting a new entitlement." The Freedom Caucus' current chairman, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-S.C.), said on Fox News the biggest concern he has is if the bill will lower health care costs, and "until we get that answer, we have to hold out judgment."
Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.), a member of the Freedom Caucus, told Politico he will not vote for the bill in its current structure because it "maintains many of the federal features including a new entitlement program as well as most of the insurance regulations," adding that he has "seen no evidence that this bill will bring the cost curve down." House Republican leaders are bracing for conservatives and moderates to oppose the measure, and can lose no more than 22 votes.
On the Senate side, four Republican senators told Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday they will not vote for any ACA repeal bill that eliminates Medicaid expansion. In a letter to McConnell, Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Sen. Cory Gardner (Colo.), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) said they "believe Medicaid needs to be reformed, but reform should not come at the cost of disruption in access to healthcare for our country's most vulnerable and sickest individuals." All four of the senators represent Medicaid expansion states. Catherine Garcia
Sage, a blind 12-year-old Labrador retriever, made her way into the woods near Boulder Creek, California, at the end of February, and disappeared into the cold, wet forest.
Met the sweetest dog! Sage is blind & went missing in the #SantaCruz mountains for 8 days. Don't miss her story @VeronicaDLCruz @CBSSF 10/11 pic.twitter.com/5niFGTsdz7
— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 7, 2017
After her family discovered she was missing, they looked everywhere for her, assisted by friends and neighbors, but the low temperatures, rainy weather, and uptick in mountain lion sightings didn't bode well for Sage. One week after Sage walked away from home, neighbor Dan Estrada and his friend Victor Lopez spotted her in a stream, "her chin just above water level," Estrada told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. "I jumped in the stream and hugged her."
An EMT, Estrada knew Sage wouldn't have made it much longer, and he carried the weak dog out of the forest. The Cole family was ecstatic to see Sage again, and neighbors have been stopping by their house to spoil her with treats, including a steak. Estrada was offered a reward by the Coles, but he said no, and came up with a different idea — in honor of Sage's rescue, a celebration will be held on March 18, and seven custom leather dog leashes made by Estrada and Lopez will be raffled off. All of the proceeds raised will go to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. Catherine Garcia