Rand Paul warns the Republican health care proposal 'will not pass'

Having finally read the Republicans' proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is none too pleased. "This is ObamaCare lite," he said of the proposed American Health Care Act on Fox & Friends on Tuesday. "It will not pass. Conservatives aren't going to take it … It won't work."
Paul argued that the Republicans' health care proposal will see "premiums and prices … continue to spiral out of control." Paul was, on the other hand, optimistic that President Trump would be open to negotiations. "I spoke with the president yesterday and I think he's open-minded on this," Paul said.
But in the meantime, "This plan keeps the ObamaCare taxes for another year, keeps the Cadillac tax forever. It keeps an individual mandate," Paul said. "It is a real mistake to go for this." Jeva Lange
Nike announced Tuesday that it's coming out with a piece of athletic apparel specifically designed for Muslim women. The Nike Pro Hijab, which will be available for purchase in spring 2018, comes in neutral colors and its fabric is opaque but also lightweight and breathable. Nike reportedly began developing the Pro Hijab after "some Muslim athletes complained about wearing a traditional scarf during competition," CNN reported.
Already, Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari is wearing the new Nike hijab. "I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a hijab," Lari said in a statement. "I've tried so many different hijabs for performance, and ... so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight."
The reveal comes just weeks after Nike Middle East released an ad featuring Arab women running, skateboarding, boxing, playing soccer, fencing, and ice skating. As the women are confronted with stares — an issue Time noted many Middle Eastern women "face daily while trying [to] engage in an active and healthy lifestyle" — the question arises, "What will they say about you?" Maybe they'll say "it's unladylike," the ad says, or maybe they'll say "you're strong."
Watch the ad in full below. Becca Stanek
WikiLeaks has published what appears to be thousands of documents that account for "the entire hacking capacity of the CIA," according to founder Julian Assange.
The "Vault 7" dump could not immediately be authenticated by The Associated Press, but the documents are believed to be legitimate according to at least one expert who spoke with the publication. The 8,761 documents would then be biggest release of U.S. spy files ever, surpassing even the Edward Snowden files.
Assange claims that the leak makes the CIA lose "control of its arsenal" and The Independent adds that such an arsenal includes "a range of software and exploits that if real could allow unparalleled control of computers around the world." The documents appear to reveal, for example, that the CIA can use hacking tools to turn smart TVs into "covert microphones" and also "[weaponize] exploits against a wide range of U.S. and European company products, [including] Apple's iPhone, Google's Android, and Microsoft's Windows."
The files were reportedly leaked to WikiLeaks by a source who felt concern about the CIA possibly having gained too much power. Jeva Lange
President Trump combined two of his favorite activities Tuesday morning: watching cable news and tweeting. Instead of simply viewing Fox News — as Trump reportedly "spends hours" doing any given morning — Trump also decided to live-tweet his responses to what the hosts were saying.
First, Trump tweeted at Fox & Friends' official Twitter feed about how "weak!" former President Barack Obama was in dealing with Russia. Then, he gave a glimpse of what will apparently happen in the second and third phases of the rollout of the American Health Care Act, the proposal House Republicans offered Monday to replace ObamaCare:
Perhaps this evening he'll be live-tweeting Bill O'Reilly's or Sean Hannity's show, his favorite after-dinner TV fare. Becca Stanek
Leading conservative health care intellectual rips GOP's plan, says it will 'trap millions in poverty'
Even one of the leading conservative health care intellectuals sees a gaping problem with House Republicans' ObamaCare replacement plan. Early Tuesday — just hours after Republicans released the text Monday of the long-awaited American Health Care Act — Avik Roy, author of Transcending ObamaCare and How Medicaid Fails the Poor, published an article in Forbes titled, "House GOP's ObamaCare Replacement Will Make Coverage Unaffordable For Millions — Otherwise, It's Great."
As Vox founder Ezra Klein noted, that's not a great sign for Republicans:
Roy writes that while the American Health Care Act boasts "a number of transformative and consequential reforms," all of that is "overshadowed by the bill's stubborn desire to make health insurance unaffordable for millions of Americans, and trap millions more in poverty." The bill's pitfalls leave even Roy wondering: "Can such a bill garner the near-universal Republican support it will need to pass Congress?"
Read Roy's full analysis at Forbes. Becca Stanek
Casey Anthony, 30, has given a series of exclusive interviews to The Associated Press about life six years after the high-profile trial that ultimately acquitted her of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. It is the first time Anthony has spoken to the media about her daughter's death.
"Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me," said Anthony, who was once dubbed "the most hated mom in America" by HLN's Nancy Grace. "I understand why people have the opinions that they do."
But "I don't give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," Anthony added. "I'm okay with myself. I sleep pretty good at night."
Caylee Anthony was allegedly last seen on June 16, 2008, and was reported missing by Casey Anthony's mother on July 15, 2008. Casey Anthony told police that Caylee had vanished with a babysitter, but her daughter's remains were discovered in December 2008 near a wooded area by her home. While air samples appeared to indicate that decaying human remains had been in Anthony's car trunk, the government was unable to convincingly tie Casey Anthony to her daughter's death. Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, and aggravated child abuse in less than 11 hours by the jury.
Ultimately Anthony was only found guilty of four counts of lying to the police. "I'm just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied," Anthony told the AP, adding: "My dad was a cop, you can read into that what you want to."
Anthony met the AP reporter at a Palm Beach rally against President Donald Trump but it is "unclear why Anthony agreed to speak to the AP. She later texted the reporter, asking that the AP not run the story."
Today Anthony enjoys taking photos and dreams of getting a private investigator's license. "I love the fact that I have a unique perspective and I get a chance to do for other people what so many others have done for me," Anthony said. Jeva Lange
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Fox News' Tucker Carlson run down Trump's wiretapping claims, differently
On Monday, the White House labored to explain President Trump's tweets on Saturday morning accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump's Trump Tower phones during the presidential election. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, speaking to reporters without cameras, said that Congress would find the evidence for Trump's accusations — though, so far, most Republicans in Congress seem as baffled as everyone else. "I think that there's no question that something happened," Spicer said. "There's been enough reporting that strongly suggests that something occurred."
Spicer's deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, went on network TV to defend Trump's claim, while White House counselor Kellyanne Conway had the easier task of going on Fox News, which devoted much of Monday to trying to find proof that Obama (or, usually, his administration) might have done what Trump alleged. The other networks were notably more skeptical. If Trump has evidence to back up his unsubstantiated claim, "we certainly have yet to see it," Anderson Cooper said on CNN Monday night.
"His information appears to come from conservative radio hosts and websites," Cooper said, "and the basis for their story? As-yet-unverified reporting from the BBC, The Guardian, and a new British website called Heat Street on Obama administration efforts last year to get court permission to monitor four Trump team members suspected of irregular contact with Russia. Now, that reporting has so far not been matched by U.S. news organizations with prior good contacts in the intelligence community," he added, and "it's important to point out that none of these British outlets or the conservative outlets in the U.S. that are pushing the story reported that President Obama either ordered or sought wiretaps on then-Mr. Trump," as Trump claimed.
On Fox News, Tucker Carlson decided to fact-check Obama's denial that he had ordered Trump's phones wiretapped, and he enlisted Fox News chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge to help. "It's technically correct that the White House and the president don't order surveillance of U.S. citizens, but it would happen through their FBI and their Justice Department," Herridge said, "so if there was a surveillance order, it would happen on Mr. Obama's watch." She called Obama's claim that his administration never interfered in a federal investigation "patently false," because of Obama's statements about Hillary Clinton. Watch her and Carlson's fact-check below. Peter Weber
Rep. Jason Chaffetz tells lower-income Americans to make a choice between their iPhone and health care
When it comes to health care, Republicans want the American people to have choices. That privilege comes with a dose of responsibility, though, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said Tuesday on CNN's New Day.
Responding to host Alisyn Camerota's challenge that "access for lower-income Americans doesn't equal coverage," Chaffetz explained that "Americans have choices, and they've got to make a choice."
For example: "Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest [that money] in their own health care," Chaffetz said.
Many people were unimpressed by his pitch. "This proves how disconnected from reality Chaffetz is," one Twitter user wrote. "Maybe I shouldn't invest in food and clothing, only health care!"
"So instead of guaranteed access to health insurance, the [Affordable Care Act] replacement will feature guys like Chaffetz shaming low-income Americans," said another. Jeva Lange
