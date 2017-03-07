WikiLeaks releases thousands of apparent CIA documents

WikiLeaks has published what appears to be thousands of documents that account for "the entire hacking capacity of the CIA," according to founder Julian Assange.

The "Vault 7" dump could not immediately be authenticated by The Associated Press, but the documents are believed to be legitimate according to at least one expert who spoke with the publication. The 8,761 documents would then be biggest release of U.S. spy files ever, surpassing even the Edward Snowden files.

Assange claims that the leak makes the CIA lose "control of its arsenal" and The Independent adds that such an arsenal includes "a range of software and exploits that if real could allow unparalleled control of computers around the world." The documents appear to reveal, for example, that the CIA can use hacking tools to turn smart TVs into "covert microphones" and also "[weaponize] exploits against a wide range of U.S. and European company products, [including] Apple's iPhone, Google's Android, and Microsoft's Windows."

The files were reportedly leaked to WikiLeaks by a source who felt concern about the CIA possibly having gained too much power. Jeva Lange