GOP Sen. Mike Lee criticizes Republican health care plan as a 'step in the wrong direction' rolled out in a 'rushed process'

Republican Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) deemed House Republicans' American Health Care Act a "missed opportunity and a step in the wrong direction" in a statement Tuesday. Joining many conservatives unhappy with the ObamaCare replacement plan unveiled Monday evening, Lee was quick to point out the bill's multitudinous flaws — namely, that it does not fulfill the Republican Party's promise to the American people to "drain the swamp and end business as usual in Washington."

Moreover, Lee contended, Republicans repeated Democrats' mistakes when they rolled out this proposal. "This is exactly the type of back-room dealing and rushed process that we criticized Democrats for," Lee said. He noted Republicans "don't know how many people would use this new tax credit, we don't know how much it will cost, and we don't know if this bill will make health care more affordable for Americans."

Lee ended his statement with a plea for his fellow Republicans to take the replacement plan back to the drawing board, while moving ahead with the repeal. "Let's fulfill our ObamaCare repeal promise immediately," Lee said, "and then take our time and do reform right." Becca Stanek