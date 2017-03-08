Democrats are trolling Republicans at the ObamaCare repeal hearing with these sassy little signs

In case Democratic lawmakers' objections to the Republican-led repeal of ObamaCare weren't already apparent enough, Democrats decided to bring visuals to one of two ongoing repeal hearings Wednesday. After a brief break Wednesday afternoon, Democrats returned to the hearing with snarky little blue signs to hang up on the ledge right next to their nameplates:

Obamacare repeal hearing about to restart, and Democrats have returned with signs for each of their seats pic.twitter.com/rZvvwCNliU — Patrick Caldwell (@patcaldwell) March 8, 2017

To flesh out that hashtag into a full sentence, Democrats are suggesting Republicans' plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — presumably with the American Health Care Act proposal House Republicans introduced Monday — would cost more money and provide less coverage for Americans. Apparently this was the best Democrats could print up after their efforts to postpone repeal hearings for a week failed.

The battle over the plan to roll back ObamaCare formally began Wednesday with hearings held by the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, which are expected to "last hours, if not days" as Republican leaders try to convince opponents and skeptics, Politico reported. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has warned its hearing could even go "through the weekend." Becca Stanek