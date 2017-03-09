A rabbit hole in a farmer's field led a photographer to 'black magic' mystery caves

In a real-life version of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, a seemingly ordinary rabbit's hole in Shropshire, England, led a curious photographer to a 700-year-old chain of caves that some people believe were carved out by the Knights Templar, The Independent reports.

Rabbit Hole Leads To 700-Year-Old Secret Knights Templar Cave Network *Skyrim intensifies*https://t.co/mC98bShjCj pic.twitter.com/Xt8asiAEn4 — 9GAG (@9GAG) March 9, 2017

While the whereabouts of the "grotto" had previously been recorded by Historic England, the chambers were long sealed off due to rumors that trespassers would break in for "black magic" rituals. Photographer Michael Scott rediscovered the caves and photographed them, although some of the chambers were so small that they could only be accessed by crawling on hands and knees.

"I traipsed over a field to find it, but if you didn't know it was there you would just walk right past it," said Scott. "Considering how long it's been there it's in amazing condition, it's like an underground temple."

Some historians say the caves are too newly constructed to have been carved out by a medieval knights' order, but the chambers' origins and purpose are still very uncertain.

Scott is likely not the only person to have found himself attracted to the caves, either. "In 2012, it was reported that the owners of the caves closed them to people wanting to visit after they found they had been filled with candles, graffiti, and rubbish," writes The Shropshire Star. "The entrance to the caves was sealed up in attempt to keep the trespassers at bay. There are rumors that the caves have also been visited by pagans and druids wanting to hold ceremonies, and are popular at solstice and Halloween."