Intruder with backpack arrested on White House grounds Friday night

An intruder carrying a backpack was arrested on White House grounds late Friday night, the Secret Service said in a statement Saturday morning.

The man was caught by a Secret Service agent near the south entrance to President Trump's residence and is believed to have entered the property on the east side by scaling a fence. The backpack did not contain any hazardous materials.

Trump is staying at the White House this weekend after several consecutive weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He was alerted of the arrest Friday night.

White House trespassers are not uncommon; in 2014, a man armed with a small knife made it all the way inside the building before he was subdued by security. Bonnie Kristian