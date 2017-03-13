Rep. Steve King pauses when asked if a Muslim American, an Italian American, and a German American are equal: 'They contribute differently'
Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) refused to back down from his controversial tweet declaring "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies," despite being given ample opportunity to do so Monday morning on CNN's New Day. "What did you mean?" CNN's Chris Cuomo asked King. "I meant exactly what I said," King said, explaining that keeping the birth rate up is the best way to "strengthen your culture" and "way of life." He seemed baffled as to why "half the liberals" got up and left the room when he gave a speech on the topic over the weekend.
"Congressman, if you suggest that somebody's else's babies shouldn't be welcomed in a country, you seem inherently divisive. That's why I keep asking you, what was your intention with this?" Cuomo said. But King insisted he'd never said that, and that he was simply "a champion for Western civilization" who took issue with immigrants' refusal to assimilate.
Cuomo tried again. "Either a Muslim American, an Italian American, an Irish-Scotch-German American — which is what your roots are — either those are all equal things or they are not. What is your answer?" Cuomo asked. King paused. "They contribute differently to our culture and civilization," King said, noting Muslim extremists.
When Cuomo asked King to clarify once more, King offered a bit more explanation. "Certain groups of people will do more from a productive side than other groups of people will. That's just a statistical fact," King said, insisting "it's about culture," not race.
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
.@SteveKingIA defends his controversial tweet: "I'm a champion for Western civilization" https://t.co/RykqeraBEH
— New Day (@NewDay) March 13, 2017
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Monday that she will seek a second referendum on Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom. Sturgeon said she will ask the Scottish Parliament for permission next week, as Britain gears up for its departure from the European Union following the Brexit vote last year. Though Britain voted in favor of exiting the EU, Scotland voted 62 percent to 38 percent in favor of staying in the European alliance.
Sturgeon said Monday she had to "make sure that Scotland will have a choice at the end of this process" as to whether it wants to "follow the U.K. to a hard Brexit, or to become an independent country able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the U.K. and our own relationship with Europe." Sturgeon has been trying to negotiate with British Prime Minister Theresa May, but she said the U.K. government has not "moved even an inch in pursuit of compromise and agreement."
Scottish voters decided against leaving the U.K. in a 2014 referendum, but Sturgeon noted that since then there's been "a material change of circumstances." However, The Associated Press noted polls "do not indicate [independence] has majority backing," nor is it clear whether May will grant Scotland permission for a vote.
Sturgeon is hoping the vote could take place in Fall 2018 or Spring 2019, before Brexit is complete. Becca Stanek
Kellyanne Conway suggests Obama could have spied on Trump with 'microwaves that turn into cameras'
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway might not have any evidence for President Trump's wiretapping claims, but she does have a lot of theories. On Sunday — the day before Conway admitted she has "no evidence" former President Barack Obama wiretapped the phones at Trump Tower — Conway noted during an interview with the Bergen County Record that the surveillance of Trump Tower could be even more extensive than Trump has suggested. “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other," Conway said. "You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways."
Conway didn't stop there. She also pointed out that surveillance can be done with "microwaves that turn into cameras." "We know this is a fact of modern life," Conway said.
Conway offered no evidence for how these claims may tie into Trump's wiretapping allegations, nor has the president provided any evidence since he broadcast the accusations on Twitter. The House Intelligence Committee, tasked with investigating Trump's baseless claims about Obama, has requested all evidence for wiretapping be turned over by Monday.
Read Conway's full interview with the Record here. Becca Stanek
Kellyanne Conway frankly admits she has 'no evidence' to support President Trump's wiretapping allegations
President Trump counselor's Kellyanne Conway flat out admitted Monday morning she has "no evidence" to support Trump's wiretapping claims. "I have no evidence, but that's why there's an investigation in Congress," Conway said on Good Morning America, when asked about Trump's baseless accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower.
"Just to be clear, you're saying you have no evidence for these allegations?" host George Stephanopoulos asked. "No, of course I don't have any evidence for these allegations and that answer has nothing to do with what the president said last week," Conway said.
Trump has yet to offer any evidence either.
Watch Conway's confession below. Becca Stanek
WATCH: "I have no evidence but that's why there's an investigation in Congress..." @KellyannePolls on Trump's wiretap claims. pic.twitter.com/W4kGlrK0Um
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2017
Aides to President Trump on Sunday questioned the credibility of the Congressional Budget Office as Republicans braced for the nonpartisan agency to issue a report concluding that the House Republican plan to replace ObamaCare will leave fewer Americans with health insurance. The CBO is expected to issue its estimate of the cost and other implications of the proposed legislation as soon as Monday, but White House budget director Mick Mulvaney and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said the CBO should focus on health care affordability rather than the number of insured.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday that he fully expects the CBO analysis to say the ranks of the uninsured would grow under the proposal, which would eliminate the requirement to buy insurance. His statement contradicted Trump's promise to replace ObamaCare with a plan offering "insurance for everybody." Harold Maass
President Trump has nominated only 42 of the 553 key leadership positions in his administration, and 18 of those 42 have been confirmed, mostly Cabinet secretaries, according to a tally of jobs requiring Senate confirmation by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Left unfilled are dozens of deputy and assistant secretary posts, chief financial officers (including at the Treasury Department), general counsels, and ambassadors. None of his Cabinet secretaries have deputies, and there are no such nominees yet for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson or Defense Secretary James Mattis.
"There's no question this is the slowest transition in decades," former State Department official R. Nicholas Burns, who has been involved in transitions since 1988, tells The New York Times. "It is a very, very big mistake. The world continues — it doesn't respect transitions." Trump seems unconcerned about the vacancies, telling Fox News in February that "a lot of those jobs, I don't want to appoint, because they're unnecessary to have." But White House spokeswoman Lindsay E. Walters says Trump actually intends to fill most of the vacancies, eventally.
Former Cabinet officials, federal agency administrators, and White House transition experts tell The New York Times that the vacant offices and resultant power vacuums will hinder Trump's policy goals, and weaken America's position in the world. America's ambassador to Chile, Carol Perez, will represent the U.S. at a meeting of Pacific Rim trade ministers this week, for example, because the U.S. trade representative job hasn't been filled. And a U.S.-Mexico sugar dispute flared up last week because Mexico did not have anyone to negotiate with at the Commerce Department.
Trump is about halfway to where former President Barack Obama was at this stage in his administration, and "months behind where experts in both parties, even some inside his administration, say he should be," The Times says. He is making up for lost time, but got off to a slow start in a tumultuous transition period and has compounded his staffing problems by narrowing down the pool of qualified applicants by imposing loyalty tests, a five-year lobbying ban, and a chaotic White House. You can read more about Trump's slow transition at The New York Times. Peter Weber
John Oliver warns America, especially President Trump, that the GOP health-care bill might actually pass
"It's finally here, the American Health Care Act," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, laying out the cons of the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act. "You may not have wanted it, it looks awful, but it's here anyway. Try and think of it as the legislative equivalent of Pirates of the Caribbean 5: The Curse of Johnny Depp Getting Divorced and Needing the Money. And as will be the case with that movie, the early reviews of this thing have been rough."
"Essentially, people on both sides see the AHCA as just being sh--ty ObamaCare, the way Old Navy is a sh--ty version of the Gap," Oliver explained. But despite opposition from the left, right, and health-care groups, "this bill is not actually dead on arrival. There is still a chance it could become law. So given that, we need to take a look at what is actually inside this thing." He started with the difference between ObamaCare's subsidies and TrumpCare's tax credits, then moved on to the "really vicious" cuts to Medicaid — the part that House Speaker Paul Ryan is "creepily enthusiastic" about, Oliver said. "Millions of the poorest Americans will lose coverage — millions."
The people hurt by the bill includes a group that voted overwhelmingly for President Trump — "which is pretty frustrating," Oliver said. "It's like if the people of Pompeii voted for the volcano." In fact, "if this bill is bad for older Americans, poor Americans, and many Trump supporters, and all these groups oppose it, who exactly is it for?" he asked. The rich would get a tax cut, and the very rich would get a really big tax cut.
Oliver didn't mention Trump for the first 11 minutes, because "Trump has been noticeably distant from this whole process — and perhaps nothing shows that more than how this bill is being branded," he said "Trump is not clamoring to put his name on this bill, and he's put his name on some of the sh--tiest products in human history." Still, "I can kind of understand Trump not wanting his name on this — it contains almost nothing that he promised," Oliver said. "Somebody needs to explain this to him, and since he is still clearly watching Fox & Friends, we might actually be able to help here." You can watch his new ad below — though be warned, there is NSFW language throughout the segment. Peter Weber
For the first time, hockey fan Olivia Lettich, 11, was able to see in person the colors of the Calgary Flames jerseys, the blocks, and the players smashing into the boards.
We had a special guest on the bench today! Olivia is watching her #Flames for the 1st time thanks to specialized glasses for the blind! pic.twitter.com/OAkS5dlcxg
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 5, 2017
Lettich is legally blind, and has 20/400 vision. She watches Flames games on television, but often needs people to describe to her what is happening. When she was four months old, Lettich was diagnosed with a rare pediatric cancer, and she had to undergo nine rounds of chemotherapy, 50 radiation treatments, and surgery to remove her right eye. Now in remission, Lettich sometimes wears special eSight glasses, made for the blind. Using high-definition camera technology, the glasses improve vision in her left eye to 20/40.
Last week, eSight surprised Lettich with tickets to a game between the Flames and the New York Islanders. Lettich was able to watch the Flames warm up, meet a few players, and make a lot of memories. "It was all so amazing," she told The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia