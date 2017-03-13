California congressman blasts Steve King as a 'stark, raving racist'

After declaring that "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies," Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has faced an outpouring of criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike. Now even one of King's colleagues in the House has taken to calling King a "stark, raving racist."
California Rep. Ted Lieu (D) was born in Taipei, Taiwan, and is an American citizen. On Monday, he addressed King's anti-immigrant sentiment directly in a scathing tweet:
Dear @SteveKingIA: You know what makes America great? You get to make obscene comments and I get to call you a stark, raving racist. https://t.co/bnpApSaZnF
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 13, 2017
Earlier Monday, Jeb Bush skewered King as well: "America is a nation of immigrants," he tweeted. "The sentiment expressed by Steve King doesn't reflect our shared history or values." Jeva Lange
A company owned by the family of President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is prepared to receive more than $400 million from Anbang Insurance Group, a Chinese firm that is investing in the Kushners' office tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. While Jared Kushner previously sold his ownership of the building to his family, the deal is nevertheless raising concerns about everything from potential conflicts of interest to espionage, Bloomberg reports.
Some real estate experts described that the deal with Anbang as "unusually favorable for the Kushners," Bloomberg adds. Additionally: "The company's ties to the Chinese government are sufficiently unclear that former President Barack Obama declined to stay at the Waldorf [Astoria] after Anbang bought it because of fears of espionage," Bloomberg writes. "Now Anbang will be business partners with in-laws of the First Family."
A Kushner spokesperson protested that the transaction will not be a conflict with Jared Kushner's role in the White House: "Kushner Companies has taken significant steps to avoid potential conflicts and will continue to do so," the spokesperson said. Anbang additionally called itself a "highly transparent company that operates in accordance to the standards of public companies and strictly abides by applicable regulatory requirement" in a statement."
But that doesn't convince everyone. "At the very least, this raises serious questions about the appearance of a conflict that arises from the possibility that the Kushners are getting a sweetheart deal," said Larry Noble, the general counsel at the Campaign Legal Center. "A classic way you influence people is by financially helping their family." Jeva Lange
Texas' 'wrongful birth' bill could allow doctors to lie to pregnant women about fetal abnormalities
Texas lawmakers have advanced a bill that would functionally allow doctors to lie to pregnant women about fetal abnormalities if they feel the truth might lead to an abortion, The Washington Post reports. The bill, which a state Senate committee passed unanimously last week, eliminates "wrongful birth" as a cause for legal action; under the "wrongful birth" rule, parents of disabled children could sue their doctor for not informing them of the unborn child's complications before birth.
Supporters say the law would protect the rights of medical professionals and unborn disabled children: "We believe that a lawsuit that begins as its premise that 'we should've had the opportunity to kill our disabled child' sends a terrible message to those disabled children in Texas," said Jennifer Allmon, executive director for the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops.
Opponents say the law would allow doctors to withhold information from pregnant women with impunity, allowing them to impose their personal religious beliefs on their patients: "Eliminating the wrongful birth claim is an unreasonable restriction on the constitutional right of a woman, in consultation with her physician and family members, to make an informed decision about whether or not to have an abortion," said Margaret Johnson, a representative of the Texas League of Women Voters. Other critics of the new bill insist knowledge of a fetal abnormality allows parents to pursue prenatal treatment or financially prepare for the costs of raising a disabled child.
The law will now go on to the full state Senate for a vote. Nine states currently ban wrongful birth lawsuits, The Dallas Morning News reports, and in Texas, such suits are "rare, even nonexistent." Kelly Gonsalves
For a donation of just $10, you could win a dinner with Donald Trump and one night's stay in his D.C. hotel. And no, this isn't a cereal box sweepstakes or a reward for a challenge on a reality TV show — it's a contest held by the National Republican Congressional Committee, offering GOP donors a chance at dinner with the president of the United States as well as a night in his hotel:
New @NRCC contest for dinner with @POTUS @SpeakerRyan with an overnight stay at the Trump Hotel pic.twitter.com/eXljtq6tl3
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 13, 2017
While President Trump has made moves to distance himself from possible conflicts of interest with his namesake hotel chain, the NRCC's incentive for donating to the Republican House re-election committee could easily reignite such conversations. "One never hopes for scandal but in this case the president is bringing it upon himself," suggested former President Barack Obama's special counsel for ethics, Norm Eisen, earlier this month. In January, Walter M. Shaub Jr., the director of the Office of Government Ethics, called Trump's refusal to sell his business holdings "suspicions of corruption."
Notably it lists value of one night stay at Trump hotel at $275 https://t.co/GnewTGAVwZ pic.twitter.com/Uk7mhXArKY
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 13, 2017
The NRCC also allows people to enter the contest without a donation. Jeva Lange
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was hounded by NBC News' Peter Alexander during Monday's press briefing about President Trump's credibility. Pressing Spicer about Trump's many contradictory statements, Alexander asked Spicer point blank: "Can you say affirmatively that whenever the president says something, we can trust it to be real?"
Spicer's response was less than heartening. "If he's not joking, of course," Spicer said. Watch the full exchange below. Kimberly Alters
Flag—
Peter Alexander: When the president says something, can trust it?
Spicer: "If he's not joking, of course." —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/iNQqWtCCVx
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 13, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Monday that President Trump will stick to his campaign promise to take "no salary." Though Trump has not yet donated his February paycheck to charity, Spicer told the press Trump's "intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year."
Spicer also announced Trump will ask the press for help determining where to donate his $400,000 annual salary. "The way that we can avoid scrutiny is to let the press corps determine where it should go," Spicer said.
Spicer says Trump will donate salary at end of year, asks press for suggestions.
"Can I suggest the Correspondents' Assoc.?"
—via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/dbBt4PM6Sn
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 13, 2017
The recommendations immediately started rolling out. "May I suggest the [White House Correspondents' Association] for a scholarship?" a reporter suggested. "A journalism scholarship." Becca Stanek
Under the GOP plan, rural voters could be charged more for health insurance than they make in a year
An analysis of the Republican health-care proposal by the consulting firm Oliver Wyman has found that the overhaul would hit rural areas intensely, and in some cases consumers could even owe more for a plan than they make in a year. "In Nebraska's Chase County, a 62-year-old currently earning about $18,000 a year could pay nearly $20,000 annually to get health-insurance coverage under the House GOP plan," writes The Wall Street Journal. Under the Affordable Care Act, that same person would owe $760 a year toward premiums, the Journal notes.
"It is disproportionately affecting the rural," explained Dianna Welch, an actuary at Oliver Wyman. The firm's analysis found that 97 out of 100 counties where 62-year-olds who earned around $36,000 would see the biggest jumps in costs were rural. The Wall Street Journal's own number-crunching showed that 62-year-olds earning around $18,000 a year would see a jump of more than $10,000 in 41 percent of countries won by President Trump, compared with 28 percent of counties won by Hillary Clinton in November.
Why rural counties in particular? The Wall Street Journal explains:
Rural regions' higher premiums are driven partly by a population that tends to be sicker and require costlier care, with higher rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, said April Todd, an executive at consulting firm Avalere Health, a unit of Inovalon Inc. Also, insurers often struggle to win price concessions from health-care providers who have few competitors, she said. "Given that they're the only hospital, you don't have a lot of negotiating leverage." [The Wall Street Journal]
But Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, shrugged off Oliver Wyman's numbers, saying they did not roundly reflect how the House bill will work. "Our legislation eliminates the red tape, taxes, and mandates that have led to sky-high premiums and a collapsing health care marketplace," Brady said in a statement. Jeva Lange
President Trump sat down with a group of frustrated Americans on Monday to talk about the "very, very failed and failing ObamaCare law." The meeting, which the White House billed as "a listening session" with "victims" of the Affordable Care Act, kicked off with Trump blaming the press for "making ObamaCare look so good." "Fact is, ObamaCare is a disaster," Trump said.
He then went around the table, hearing stories from people from across the country who have struggled under ObamaCare. "We paid $8,000 for five months and were never able to use it," a working mom from Georgia told Trump about ObamaCare, noting the law "almost put our family in financial ruin." An Arizona woman said she experienced first-hand that "the 116 percent increase is real," explaining she lost her plan three times before finally deciding this year to opt out. A physician in Texas said "a lot of patients are not adequately covered by ObamaCare," recounting patients being shocked by how much of their hospital bill they're responsible for "because their deductible is so high."
"If we're allowed to do what we want to do, it will get better — much better," Trump said, referring to Republicans' recently introduced plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Since House Republicans introduced the long-awaited plan last week, it's faced criticism from health-care experts on both sides of the aisle who fear it will leave fewer Americans insured. Becca Stanek