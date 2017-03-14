This is how Trump could spark 'the breakdown of the international humanitarian system as we know it'
Ahead of the White House's scheduled release of its 2018 budget proposal Thursday, people familiar with the discussions tell Foreign Policy that State Department staffers have been instructed to cut 50 percent or more of U.S. funding to United Nations programs. The proposal would affect peacekeeping efforts across the world, including in Syria and Yemen, as well as campaigns that provide vaccines to children, fight famine, and monitor nuclear weapons programs.
The United States, for example, contributed $1.5 billion to the United Nations' refugee agency's $4 billion budget last year. Trump's proposal would "leave a gaping hole that other big donors would struggle to fill," said U.N. expert Richard Gowan. "Multiply that across other humanitarian agencies, like the World Food Program, and you are basically talking about the breakdown of the international humanitarian system as we know it."
In December, Trump complained on Twitter that "the United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk, and have a good time. So sad!" He added: "As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20."
The United States is the biggest contributor to the U.N.'s budget, funding 22 percent of the organization's costs, with Japan the next biggest contributor at 9.7 percent. Read more about what specific programs could be hit at Foreign Policy. Jeva Lange
America isn't the only democracy that has chaotic elections, and as if to prove the point is France, where conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon is officially facing preliminary charges Tuesday after allegedly paying his wife thousands of Euros for parliamentary assistant work she might not have actually done.
Fillon — who The Week's Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry describes as "a kind of French Marco Rubio" — previously said he would drop out of the race if the charges were formally brought against him, but he later walked back the promise after claiming his Republican party does not have an alternative to him as a nominee, The Republic reports.
French elections occur in rounds; if a candidate does not win the first election on April 23, a run-off between the top two candidates is held on May 7. Once a favorite, Fillon's chances have dimmed, with independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen edging ahead.
Fillon has maintained his innocence throughout the "fake jobs" scandal and even as many abandon his campaign, he has vowed to fight on. "There is only one thing that exists in a democracy: It's the people’s will," Fillon said in a press conference Monday. "The French will choose." Read more about the French election, and surprising clout of Fillon's challenger, Macron, at The Week. Jeva Lange
For the first time in five years, pirates hijacked a commercial ship off the coast of Somalia, Somali officials said Tuesday. The Aris 13, an oil tanker with eight crew members aboard, sent out a distress call Monday evening while in an area overseen by the U.S. Navy's 5th fleet.
Shortly after the ship's captain reported being approached by two skiffs, the ship changed course and headed toward the port town of Alula instead of the Somali capital of Mogadishu, its original planned destination out of Djibouti. More than two dozen men reportedly boarded the ship, though it was not immediately clear if the ship was hijacked by pirates or by local fishermen upset about illegal fishing off the Somali coast.
A barrage of pirate hijackings off the Somali coast in 2010 and 2011 prompted international intervention. Until this week, there had not been an attack on a major commercial vessel since 2012. Becca Stanek
Junior Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R) skewered his party for its three-step proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, calling such aspirations "mythical" and their chances of success nonexistent. "There is no three-step plan," Cotton told radio show host Hugh Hewitt. "That is just political talk. It's just politicians engaging in spin."
The Republicans' plan consists of phase one, writing the health-care legislation; phase two, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price making regulatory changes; and phase three, writing legislation to allow companies to sell insurance policies across state lines.
Cotton broke the steps down in conversation with Hewitt. "Step one is that a bill can pass with 51 votes in the Senate. That's what we're working on right now," Cotton explained. "Step two, as yet unwritten regulations by Tom Price, which [are] going to be subject to court challenge, and therefore, perhaps the whims of the most liberal judge in America. But step three, some mythical legislation in the future that is going to garner Democratic support and help us get over 60 votes in the Senate. If we had those Democratic votes, we wouldn't need three steps."
Cotton added: "That's why it's so important that we get this legislation right, because there is no step three. And step two is not completely under our control." Jeva Lange
Fox News host Sean Hannity's latest tweet likely didn't win him any brownie points with his boss. Rather than keep his focus on Wall Street Journal reporter Bret Stephens during a Twitter spat, Hannity broadened the fight to include News Corp, the company that owns the Wall Street Journal, into the fray. The owner of News Corp is, of course, Rupert Murdoch — the same guy who owns Fox, and thus Hannity's boss.
The whole thing started when Hannity erroneously suggested Fox News was helping Stephens "continue writing inane columns few read," leading Stephens to point out that Fox and News Corp are "separate companies." Hannity then tweeted in response that the whole reason for the split between the publishing and TV businesses in 2013 was to separate the "good" from the "crap":
The Economist on split; "Separating the “good co” (as analysts are calling 21st Century Fox) from the newspaper business (dubbed "crap co")! https://t.co/kjdd7skUS0
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 14, 2017
Murdoch's "crap co" is worth more than $7 billion. Becca Stanek
Former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid retired in December after more than 15 years in office, and he used the final weeks before his departure looking for a way to rebuild the bruised Democratic Party.
For Reid, the solution was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.):
Reid brought Warren onto the Democratic Senate leadership team in 2014, and she was one of the people he most trusted to keep the Senate caucus on its bearings through the difficult weather ahead. Shortly before Thanksgiving, he summoned Warren to the minority leader's office. When she arrived, the room was littered with art supplies; on an easel was a half-finished portrait of Reid that would be unveiled at his retirement party the following month. Its subject was preoccupied with the future of the party to which he had dedicated decades of his life. Reid told Warren she needed to think seriously about running for president in 2020. "He was worried in November," Warren told me recently. "For me, it was so important to make clear: We will fight back — we will fight back. We're not here to make this normal." [The New York Times Magazine]
Read more about how the Democrats are rebuilding, looking ahead, and learning the word "no" at The New York Times Magazine. Jeva Lange
Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski demands an explanation for Trump's wiretapping claims: 'Were you lying, Mr. President?'
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski peppered President Trump with a series of tough questions Tuesday after the Trump administration missed its Monday deadline for providing wiretapping evidence. The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee had asked the Justice Department to hand over evidence backing Trump's baseless claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the election, but on Monday the Justice Department asked for more time and the deadline was pushed back to March 20. "If the president was lying, don't you think at some point he ought to say, 'I apologize, I am just an idiot?'" Brzezinski said.
After replaying White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's "hard to watch" attempts to clarify Trump's tweets about wiretapping, Brzezinski demanded some answers. "Were you lying, Mr. President?" Brzezinski said, gazing straight into the camera. "Did you make it up? Was it some little spurt of activity that you had out of need to have action? I'd like to know where it came from because it's a very serious allegation. And it questions everything that you're about, and it questions whether we can ever believe you."
Watch the clip below. Becca Stanek
U.N. finds Syrian forces intentionally bombed a civilian water source, constituting a war crime
On Tuesday, the United Nation's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria issued a report finding that the Syrian air force intentionally bombed a civilian water source in December in what constitutes a war crime, Reuters reports. The Syrian government had claimed at the time that the spring was contaminated, although the U.N. found no evidence indicating such claims were true.
By destroying the spring outside Damascus, the air force cut off water for 5.5 million people. "While the presence of armed group fighters at [the] spring constituted a military target, the extensive damage inflicted to the spring had a devastating impact on more than five million civilians in both government- and opposition-controlled areas who were deprived of regular access to potable water for over one month," the commission said. "The attack amounts to the war crime of attacking objects indispensable for the survival of the civilian population, and further violated the principle of proportionality in attacks."
The commission has found multiple instances of war crimes since July 2016, including the Syrian air force's deliberate bombing of a humanitarian convoy in September. The Syrian civil war has been "characterized by a complete lack of adherence to the norms of international law," the United Nations has found. Jeva Lange