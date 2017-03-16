Breitbart editor Joel Pollak explains why he wrote the wiretapping story that inspired Trump's infamous tweets
NBC's Chuck Todd had Breitbart News editor Joel Pollak on Wednesday's Meet the Press Daily, and they discussed President Trump's victory and why the president is supporting the unpopular House Republican health-care bill — "Trump has allowed Congress just enough rope to hang itself," Pollak theorized. "He kind of, I think, anticipates that this is going to run into problems and that then the stakeholders will come back to him for his own version of the solution."
Near the end of the interview, Todd asked Pollak about the article he wrote at Breitbart that is believed to have inspired Trump to tweet that former President Barack Obama had tapped his Trump Tower phones during the election — tweets that are still causing the White House headaches. "Did you over-write that?" Todd asked.
"The story about how this article was written is very simple," Pollak said: "It was late at night and I was washing dishes, listening to Mark Levin's show from earlier in the day, and I thought, 'Wow, that's amazing.' I had seen all these articles, but nobody had actually put the case together the way Levin had. And so I reported the way he put it together and I added some of the historical events that happened in between, to basically show that the government under the Obama administration had done some surveillance of individuals close to Trump or a computer server in Trump Tower."
Pollak and Todd argued for a bit over whether any of those stories of government surveillance had ever been confirmed, then Todd returned to Trump's reaction. "Should your article have been interpreted by the president as fact-based, or you were basically laying out a potential scenario?" he asked. Pollak replied that it was a scenario. "It's a set of facts lined up to make an argument about what happened, which is how many legal arguments are crafted," he said. "And the sources, in this sense, were unimpeachable because they were from the mainstream media — it wasn't, you know, a conspiracy website here or there." You can watch the discussion about the tweet-sparking article starting at the 7:50 mark. Peter Weber
"Huge news about Donald Trump... almost happened last night," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. Trump famously has not released his tax returns — "the only thing he hides more fiercely is the true color of his face," Colbert quipped — and at about 7:30 Tuesday night, "our friend Rachel Maddow unleashed a Force 5 tweeticane" by teasing that she had "Trump tax returns," adding "(Seriously)." But "when 9:00 came, Rachel took us on an emotional roller coaster," Colbert said, "because, like a roller coaster, at the end you're right back where you started and feeling a little queasy."
"Here's the deal: We know he's rich already," Colbert pointed out. "Be sure to tune in to Rachel's next special report, 'Wolf! Wolf! — An Exclusive Look at What the Boy Cried.'" And making Maddow's lame reveal even more underwhelming, the White House confirmed all the relevant numbers before Maddow went on the air, stealing what little thunder she had. "So apparently, I think this proves, if they think you already have the information, Trump's team is more than happy to confirm it," Colbert said. "I guess now is a good time to tell the White House that someone FedEx'd me a urine-soaked videotape — your move, guys."
The investigative reporter who received the two pages of Trump's 2005 1040 form in the mail, David Cay Johnston, suggested that Trump himself leaked the tax returns. "Maybe Trump is his own leaker," Colbert said. "It sounds crazy — I realize that sounds crazy — but it's no crazier than Kellyanne Conway suggesting our microwaves are cameras." He went over to the Late Show microwave camera and laid out various theories on why Trump might have done such a thing. "If you think about it, it makes sense," he said, after making a joke about tinfoil hats in microwaves. "And if you don't think about it, it makes even more sense." He ended with the most convoluted theory of all. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Thursday, President Trump will send his first budget proposal to Congress, and it's a doozy. Trump seeks to raise the budget for the Defense Department by $54 billion and give more modest boosts to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Homeland Security Department — mostly for building Trump's Mexico border wall and hiring more border agents — and cut everything else. The State Department and Environmental Protection Agency would see the steepest cuts (29 percent and 31 percent, respectively), and the budget would eliminate all funding for 19 federal agencies, including the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Corporation for Public Broadcasting (PBS and NPR), the Legal Services Corporation, the Chemical Safety Board, and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The first thing to note is that Congress almost certainly won't enact most of Trump's changes. Congress decides how much the government spends and what it spends it on, and the big hike in defense spending, for example, would require Congress to repeal the 2011 "sequester" cuts, something Democrats won't agree to without an increase in spending on non-defense programs, too. The budget, then, is a blueprint for how Trump wants to change Washington, and The Washington Post has a handy graph showing the outlines of those priorities.
The comprehensive guide to Trump’s federal budget cuts https://t.co/xBXVoravLn pic.twitter.com/XFSNXmjhna
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 16, 2017
The entire budget for discretionary spending is $1.1 trillion. To pay for a bigger military and Mexico border wall, Trump would not only eliminate the roughly $300 million the U.S. spends on the arts but also federal subsidies for Amtrak's long-distance routes, the $3 billion Community Development Block Grant program — used to finance programs like Meals on Wheels and housing assistance — the Energy Star program, and subsidies for rural airports. Trump also proposes privatizing the U.S. air traffic control system.
"There aren't a lot of examples of presidents coming in and saying, ‘I’m going to eliminate this program and that program and cut a whole bunch of programs back anywhere from 10 to 30 percent,'" Robert Reischauer, a former director of the Congressional Budget Office, tells The Washington Post. "This is quite unusual." Peter Weber
On Wednesday night's Daily Show, Trevor Noah caught House Speaker Paul Ryan trying to share responsibility for writing the House GOP's health-care bill with President Trump — a move Noah found risible if understandable, given that Trump will likely blame Ryan for the legislation if it fails, as seems likely at this point. "We all see what you're trying to do, Speaker Ryan," Noah said. "You know your ObamaCare replacement bill is crap, and now you're trying to throw Trump under the bus — but you don't realize that's not how it works with Trump, because Trump is the bus." After illustrating how Bus Trump has rolled over everyone in his path — Rachel Maddow, Billy Bush — Noah brought it home: "So Paul Ryan, I hope you've got good health care, because that bus is coming." Watch below. Peter Weber
Tonight at 11/10c, if Paul Ryan plans to throw Trump under the bus for his failing health care bill, there’s one thing he should know. pic.twitter.com/apdDr33LPK
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2017
When a woman became unconscious Tuesday while waiting for her order at a Doral, Florida, McDonald's drive-thru, employee Pedro Viloria jumped into action.
The customer, an off-duty police officer, was driving an SUV with her two children in the back seat, and the car went rolling forward when her medical issue began, causing her foot to slip off the brakes. Viloria told ABC 10 News he thought, "I've got to do something," and he leapt out the window. He ran after the SUV, which nearly collided with another vehicle. After it came to a stop, Viloria ran back into the McDonald's for help, and there was plenty — a paramedic in the drive-thru came running to help, as did another McDonald's employee who started giving the woman CPR, plus two fire rescue team members inside the restaurant.
The woman was revived with the use of an automated external defibrillator brought by a police officer, and authorities say she survived. Watch the surveillance footage showing Viloria jumping through the drive-thru window at ABC 10 News. Catherine Garcia
Rachel Maddow's big (purported) scoop on President Trump's 2005 tax returns on MSNBC Tuesday night has been widely pilloried as an over-hyped nothingburger that probably, on net, helped Trump, but she was also mocked for her long, digressive introduction to the two pages of documents and the man who got them in the mail, investigative reporter and tax specialist David Cay Johnson. On Wednesday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert took his whack, sans glasses but with what looks like a touch of eye shadow and a Maddow-esque shirt-and-jacket outfit. He never mentioned Maddow or MSNBC, but he didn't need to. Watch his shocking unveiling of a very old joke below. Peter Weber
Sidney Keys III loves to read, and he wants to get other boys his age excited about it, too.
That's why the 11-year-old from St. Louis has started Books N Bros, a book club with two goals — to promote literacy among boys ages 8 to 10 and to celebrate books featuring black characters. Keys told St. Louis Public Radio that at his school library, there "aren't many African American literature books there," and he was inspired when he visited EyeSeeMe, a bookstore that promotes the exact books Keys can't find at school. He discussed starting a book club with his mom, Winnie Caldwell, and they decided to target 8- to 10-year-old boys because that's the age when their reading skills start to lag behind girls.
The club focuses on books with black characters, but it's open to boys of all backgrounds and has met once a month since September. Some of the books they've read include Hidden Figures and Danny Dollar, with author Ty Allan Jackson joining the meeting via Skype. About 10 boys are part of the club now, and it's growing. "My motivation is I already love to read but it would be awesome, even better, to read with other people," Keys said. Catherine Garcia
Dutch prime minister claims victory over far-right candidate Geert Wilders and 'the wrong kind of populism'
With more than half the votes counted in Wednesday's national elections, center-right Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is projected to keep his job with a commanding victory over far-right anti-Muslim nationalist Geert Wilders, whose anti-immigration Party for Freedom (PVV) had recently led in the polls. Analysts say the unusually robust turnout — about 82 percent of Dutch voters cast ballots — harmed Wilders, as did Rutte's rhetorical shift toward Wilders on immigration and the prime minister's recent standoff with Turkey.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Holland — whose countries both have elections coming up, with strong nationalist-populist candidates similar to Wilders — called Rutte to congratulate him on his win. "Today was a celebration of democracy," Rutte told supporters at a Wednesday night victory party. "The Netherlands, after Brexit, after the American elections, said 'Whoa' to the wrong kind of populism."
Rutte's VVD party is projected to win 32 of the 150 seats in the lower house, a drop from 41 seats, while Wilders' PVV is expected to win 19 seats, up from 15. The conservative Christian Democrats and centrist Democrats 66 (D66) are also projected to get 19 seats, gains from 13 and 12 seats, respectively, and the liberal GreenLeft party came in fifth with 15 votes, a sharp rise from 4 seats. The biggest loser was the Labor Party, which won just 9 seats, down from 38 — punished, analysts say, for helping Rutte's coalition push through austerity measures. Rutte will have to form another coalition government with at least three other parties, a process that will take weeks or even months.
The VVD, like most other parties, has ruled out forming a coalition with Wilders' party. During the campaign, Wilders had pledged to "de-Islamicize" the Netherlands by closing mosques and Islamic cultural centers, banning the Quran — which he likened to Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf — ending immigration from majority-Muslim nations, and pulling the country out of the European Union. Still, his loss "does not tell us much about European populism," Cornell University sociologist Mabel Berezin tells Reuters, noting that Wilders has been in parliament for nearly 20 years and "does not represent a populist wave." Instead, she said, "the real bellwether election will be Marine Le Pen's quest for the French presidency, starting April 23 — that is where the populist action is and that is what we should be focusing upon." Peter Weber