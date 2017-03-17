14-year-old discovers enormous 'Superman's Diamond' in Arkansas park

You could spend a lifetime looking for diamonds at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park, but it only took 14-year-old Kalel Langford about 30 minutes on Saturday to find a real keeper, USA Today reports. "Its color was so dark that we weren't sure if it was a diamond, but we knew we needed to have it looked at," said Kalel's father, Craig Langford. It's a good thing they did — the dark-brown stone Kalel stumbled upon is a 7.44-carat diamond.
Teen finds 7.44 carat 'Superman's Diamond' at state park https://t.co/tmI0CRtv3y pic.twitter.com/psnuTD70M6
— WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 17, 2017
The diamond is described as being about the size of a pinto bean, and it is the seventh-largest stone to have been discovered at Crater of Diamonds since 1972. The park's largest diamond, discovered in 1978, weighs in at 8.61 carats.
Kalel named his diamond "Superman's Diamond" because, as his father noted, "When we chose to name [our son] Kalel, we didn't realize that [Kal-El] was also Superman's birth name."
Kalel found the precious gem in a southern portion of the park, in a stream. "Conditions were ideal for Kalel to find his diamond," said park interpreter Waymon Cox. "About an inch of rain fell on the plowed search area during the week. A heavy rain can uncover larger diamonds near the surface. Diamonds have a metallic-looking shine and are often easier to spot on top of the ground.”
Kalel is going to keep the diamond, he says. After all, it's a pretty nifty souvenir. Jeva Lange
Venezuela's economy is in a bad way, suffering from runaway inflation thanks to its government's currency manipulation as well as widespread shortages of food and other basic goods exacerbated by government corruption. Among the dwindling commodities is bread, and the Venezuelan government has responded by arresting bakers it says are waging an "economic war" on their own country.
As the Miami Herald reports, the socialist regime has arrested at least four people and seized control of two bakeries. The bakers' crime? A statement from the government said they were "selling underweight bread and were using price-regulated flour to illegally make specialty items, like sweet rolls and croissants."
The policy response to the bread shortage is a ban on making anything other than French bread and white loaves using government-imported flour. (Venezuela's military controls its food supply and the country is heavily dependent on imports.) Some 90 percent of bread products are also subject to price controls.
Venezuela's government intends to continue surprise raids on bakeries to catch bakers it alleges are hoarding flour instead of making bread — even as lines of would-be customers snake out the bakery doors. "The bakeries are showing the authorities that they have no bread inventory," said Juan Crespo, president of Venezuela's Industrial Flour Union. "The government has to see the reality." Bonnie Kristian
A source at a telecom security firm contracting with the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to CBS a report that it detected an unusual amount of suspicious cell tower activity affecting phones serviced by a "major" cell carrier in the vicinity of the White House and the U.S. Capitol.
DHS has not commented on the suspicious activity, but the source at ESD America, the security contractor, said the activity was first observed in January. It could indicate surveillance, possibly controlled by a foreign entity and potentially targeting specific lawmakers or officials given the geographic range.
"Mass amounts of location data appear to have been siphoned off by a third party who may have control of entire cell phone towers in the area," The Washington Free Beacon reported in its story breaking the news. "Such a tactic could be used to clone phones, introduce malware to facilitate spying, and track government phones." Bonnie Kristian
More than 80 percent of the largest nonprofit patient advocacy groups accept funding from drug and medical device companies, according to The New England Journal of Medicine. Industry executives sit on the governing boards of nearly 40 percent of the 104 top patient groups, and for some of them, industry donations make up more than half their annual income.
"Patient groups said they have taken steps in recent years to improve their financial disclosures and conflict-of-interest policies, and rejected the suggestion that they were influenced by their corporate donors," The New York Times reports. On the other hand, the president of the National Psoriasis Foundation said advocacy organizations like his and pharmaceutical companies don't necessarily have a conflict of interest because they're both "seeking to help serve the patient."
The study authors called these patient groups' transparency efforts "pathetic." As a possible remedy, they suggest drug and device companies themselves should report how much they donate to patient groups, just as they do with doctors.
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow might have disappointed many of her viewers with her lackluster scoop on President Trump's 2005 tax return, but the promise of something juicy still brought The Rachel Maddow Show its biggest audience ever Tuesday evening. Maddow's program drew 4.13 million viewers, and it was the top cable program of the night and third program on all of TV at 9 p.m., behind only the season finale of NBC's This is Us and CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, TVNewser reports.
Before her show, Maddow promoted her scoop on Twitter, sparking widespread excitement, anticipation, and speculation about what would be revealed. Viewership spiked from 1.81 million people watching MSNBC at 8 p.m. to 4.13 million at 9 p.m., when Maddow came on.
President Trump blasted Maddow for revealing his 2005 tax return on TV. "You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago," the White House said in a statement. Jeva Lange
GOP congressman slams Trump's proposed cuts to NIH, CDC: 'You're much more likely to die in a pandemic than a terrorist attack'
Republican Rep. Tom Cole (Okla.) deemed President Trump's proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's budgets "short-sighted" in an interview Friday on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "These are investments the country ought to be making," said Cole, a member of the House Appropriations and Budget Committees. He made clear he was not in favor of the 2018 budget blueprint's proposal to significantly slash NIH funding and reallocate CDC funding to states, suggesting Trump should instead look to entitlement reform to support "wise" increases to military spending.
Cole argued that defense spending — which Trump's budget blueprint calls for ratcheting up by $54 billion — is no more important than investing in health research. "You're much more likely to die in a pandemic than a terrorist attack, and so that's part of the defense of the country as well," Cole said. "The CDC is what protects you from things like Ebola and Zika. The NIH, we have 1.6 million Americans a year that contract cancer. About 600,000 die. That is more people than died in the Civil War, the bloodiest war in American history."
The Oklahoma congressman also voiced concern about the budget's call for cutting the Environmental Protection Agency's budget by as much as 30 percent. Cole pointed out "almost half" of the EPA's $8.3 billion budget goes to "grants for clean water and tribal grants, things of that nature." "I think those are popular and pretty well-served," Cole said, though he conceded that some of the agency's regulatory measures "are not particularly popular, and I don't think particularly helpful."
Catch Cole's interview below. Becca Stanek
Rex Tillerson reportedly cut short badly needed diplomatic consultations about North Korea because he was tired
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned of nuclear war with North Korea on Friday, a grim and alarming statement not to be taken lightly. But with the American media sidelined during Tillerson's four-day visit to Asia, it has largely fallen on the South Korean press to report on the state of the negotiations, and how the U.S. and South Korea are planning to move forward together. It is through The Korea Herald, then, that it was revealed Tillerson cut short his meetings with South Korean leaders because he was too tired.
The Korea Herald writes:
… Tillerson's shortened diplomatic consultations and public events in Seoul spawned a flurry of speculation given a leadership vacuum and political uncertainties.
A joint news conference aside, Tillerson spent almost two and a half hours with Japanese Foreign Minister [Fumio] Kishida, including a dinner, and another hour with Prime Minister Abe. But his meetings with [Seoul's Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se] and [acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn] were each confined to about an hour, without a lunch or dinner gathering. Seoul officials said the U.S. side opted not to have a meal together, citing the secretary's "fatigue." [The Korea Herald]
On the topic of North Korea, Tillerson cautioned Friday that "the policy of strategic patience has ended." But maybe he just needs a nap. Jeva Lange
The United States just had to formally apologize to Britain for baselessly accusing them of wiretapping Trump for Obama
The United States has made a formal apology to Britain after baselessly claiming that the nation's spy service, GCHQ, helped former President Obama wiretap Trump Tower before President Trump's inauguration. The apology came "directly" from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster, a person familiar with the incident told The Telegraph.
On Thursday, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said there are "no indications" that Trump was wiretapped by Obama. Nevertheless, Spicer alleged that Obama was able to get intelligence on Trump and that "there's no American fingerprints on it."
"Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command — he didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI, and he didn't use the Department of Justice — he used GCHQ," Spicer told the press. A GCHQ spokesperson responded, calling the allegation "nonsense," "utterly ridiculous," and adding that it "should be ignored."
"The cost of falsely blaming our closest ally for something this consequential cannot be overstated," tweeted Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice.
A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said the White House assured Britain the allegation would not be repeated again. Jeva Lange