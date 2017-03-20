This GOP congressman just likened leaking to a 'crime.' Two years ago, he accidentally leaked classified information.
Two years ago, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) — the same man asking tough questions about leaks during the House Intelligence Committee's hearing Monday on Russian election meddling — inadvertently leaked some classified information himself. Back in 2015, when Gowdy was the chairman of the House committee investigating the 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, Gowdy accidentally revealed the name of a CIA source during a discussion with Democrats, Politico reported.
Trey Gowdy leaked the name of a CIA source in 2015. https://t.co/z4s2URg3hT pic.twitter.com/oWrGJCIC6p
— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) March 20, 2017
Gowdy's reveal was inadvertent, and occurred due to the State Department's failure to omit the CIA source's name from the email being discussed. But on Monday, while talking about the leaked phone transcripts that led to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation, Gowdy suggested anyone who leaks classified information ought to be prosecuted. "Some of that may rise to a crime, some of it may not," Gowdy said. "The felonious release of classified material is definitely a crime." Becca Stanek
The official POTUS Twitter account was firing off tweets about Comey while he was testifying about Russia
President Trump's official @POTUS Twitter account was active Monday while FBI Director James Comey was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. Though the account did not highlight Comey's announcement of an FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia or note Comey's admission that neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice had "information to support" Trump's wiretapping claims, there was a post on Comey's refusal to comment when asked whether he'd briefed former President Barack Obama on any calls involving ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn:
FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia. pic.twitter.com/cUZ5KgBSYP
— President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017
In his introductory statement, Comey made clear that he may not be able to discuss certain topics because of ongoing investigations and other restrictions. "Please don't draw any conclusions from the fact that I may not be able to comment on certain topics," Comey said.
Less than 10 minutes later, @POTUS tweeted again:
The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process. pic.twitter.com/d9HqkxYBt5
— President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017
Though neither Comey nor NSA chief Adm. Mike Rogers had evidence to back up that "any votes were changed" in particular states, they far from ruled out Russian interference on the whole. Moreover, Rogers noted that because the NSA is a foreign intelligence agency not a domestic intelligence organization, it probably would not be the "best organization to provide a complete answer" on such evidence." "They'll be back," Comey warned of Russia's likely attempts to interfere in upcoming elections. "They'll be back in 2020 and they may be back in 2018."
So what was the point of these tweets highlighting very specific moments from the wide-ranging hearing? Senior New Republic editor Brian Beutler has a theory. Becca Stanek
That Obama was behind Flynn leaks, and Comey, as part of Obama's deep state, is not to be trusted. https://t.co/xaE35HZCLE
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) March 20, 2017
In case you're hopelessly deep into your March Madness-induced hysteria and completely forgot about the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history — sorry for re-opening that wound — it's good to know the FBI didn't.
To jog your memory: The New England Patriots took home the Lombardi Trophy last month, but quarterback Tom Brady left the arena without his game jersey after it was stolen from the locker room. "If it shows up on eBay or something, somebody let me know. I'll try to track that down," Brady said the day after the game. "Those are pretty special ones to keep."
Evidently, the FBI did Brady's detective work for him: According to an NFL statement, the FBI recovered not only Tom Brady's Super Bowl 51 jersey, but also the jersey from Super Bowl 49 in 2015 that had gone missing as well. Both were found in the possession of a credentialed journalist from the international media, the league said:
NFL statement: FBI has found Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl 51 jersey — *and* his Super Bowl 49 jersey pic.twitter.com/PxYz4wlMpU
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017
Good to know it wasn't in the lost and found. Ricky Soberano
Comey announces FBI, Justice Department 'have no information to support' Trump's wiretapping tweets
FBI Director James Comey made clear Monday that neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice has found "information to support" President Trump's tweets claiming former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election. "We have looked carefully inside the FBI," Comey said while addressing the House Intelligence Committee at a hearing on Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
When asked if it would even be possible for Obama to "unilaterally" order a wiretap, Comey was blunt. "No president could," he said, noting court approval is needed to direct a wiretap.
Since leveling the baseless allegation more than two weeks ago, Trump has yet to provide any evidence, though he has continued to defend the claims. Watch Comey comment on Trump's tweets below. Becca Stanek
FBI Director Comey says there is no evidence to support President Trump's wiretap claims https://t.co/Lm9XXJu7oX pic.twitter.com/PNd6OFLiSC
— Bloomberg (@business) March 20, 2017
GOP congressman says health-care proposal is the most 'universally detested piece of legislation' he's ever seen
The House is planning to vote Thursday on the Republican proposal to replace ObamaCare, known as the American Health Care Act. The bill — drafted mostly by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) — has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle, as some Republicans object to its keeping certain provisions of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, while Democrats have pointed to the millions of Americans who would lose insurance.
President Trump has declared his support for the American Health Care Act, and The Washington Post reported last week that Trump was "relishing a role as a high-stakes 'closer'" in the negotiations over the bill. Trump has asked several members of the House directly to support the bill, the Post reported, and Ryan said earlier this month he was confident Republicans would produce the 218 votes needed to advance the bill to the Senate.
But one Republican congressman, Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), hinted at a much different reality in a tweet Monday morning:
While I've been in Congress, I can't recall a more universally detested piece of legislation than this GOP health care bill.
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 20, 2017
Amash was elected to Congress in 2010. He is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, which said Friday it "opposes the GOP replacement bill in its current form." Kimberly Alters
Comey confirms the FBI is investigating Trump campaign ties to Russia's 'efforts to interfere' in the election
FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday while testifying publicly at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's election meddling that the FBI is investigating the Russian government's "efforts to interfere" in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. "That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts," Comey said, as well as "an assessment of whether any crimes were committed."
Comey said he had received permission from the Department of Justice to publicly disclose the existence of the investigation. "As you know, our practice is not to confirm existence of ongoing investigations, especially those investigations that involve classified matters," Comey said. "But in unusual circumstances where it is in the public interest, it may be appropriate to do so, as Justice Department policy has recognized. This is one of those circumstances." Comey was unable to give a concrete timetable for when the investigation will be completed because of the investigation's complexity.
Watch Comey's announcement below. Becca Stanek
BREAKING: FBI Director Comey confirms the FBI is investigating any possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia pic.twitter.com/tCukCbB3ol
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017
I hope you're not like me, because if you are, you had a hard time falling asleep last night and so you made the mistake of checking your bracket in the midst of all that tossing and turning. And if you're really like me, your bracket is a total nightmare, so that was a bad idea.
Turns out, we're not alone: There are no perfect brackets left for this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament after this weekend, and according to NCAA.com, only one bracket — out of the tens of millions filled out across NCAA.com, Bleacher Report, CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports, and Yahoo — even made it unscathed through most of Saturday. Just one prescient user on Yahoo picked the tournament's first 39 games correctly, including upsets by No. 12 Middle Tennessee State, No. 11 Xavier, No. 11 USC, and No. 11 Rhode Island. Despite correctly predicting No. 8 Wisconsin would upend No. 1 Villanova on Saturday afternoon, the user's streak ended later in the evening, on the tournament's 40th game, when No. 5 Iowa State fell to No. 4 Purdue. (Don't feel too bad, though: Not even the best bracketeer of the year predicted No. 2 Duke would be upset by No. 7 South Carolina on Sunday.)
The good news is that with several powerhouses going down over the weekend, brackets that bet heavily on one or the other emerged less ruined than expected. In ESPN's bracket game, 45.5 percent of brackets suffered when Villanova went down in the round of 32 rather than making it to the Final Four — but because 39.2 percent of users picked Duke to make it out of the region instead, the Blue Devils' loss late Sunday evened things out between most brackets. In ESPN's Tournament Challenge, only 4.8 percent of brackets chose South Carolina to advance to even the Sweet 16, and only 9.1 percent had Wisconsin doing the same.
For the lucky few who picked No. 3 Baylor or No. 4 Florida to advance out of the East Region and make the Final Four — just 8.2 percent of ESPN's brackets — it might be time to send Wisconsin and South Carolina some flowers, because they just took you a big step further toward winning your office pool. Kimberly Alters
Donald Trump began one of the biggest days of his presidency with tweets about Hillary Clinton and 'fake news'
This week marks a big one for President Trump, with the Senate set to begin confirmation hearings Monday for his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and the House eyeing Thursday to vote on the GOP health-care proposal to replace ObamaCare.
But none of that seems to be on the forefront of the president's mind, given he began the week with these tweets early Monday morning:
James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Granted, also Monday, the House Intelligence Committee will hold a rare public hearing on Russian involvement in the U.S. election, featuring testimonies from FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers. The intelligence community has concluded that Russia did meddle in last year's election, but to what extent and ends is unclear. But rather than redirect attention to his widely praised Supreme Court pick or replacing ObamaCare — a signature campaign promise — Trump insisted the "real story" is the leaking of classified information:
The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Later in the morning, the president took time to blast "Fake News CNN" for continuing its polling operation despite being a "WAY OFF disaster" during the election. He also made sure to praise Fox News for its "much higher ratings":
Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
The Trump presidency is entering its ninth week — a week that could deliver its first major victories in Gorsuch and the American Health Care Act. But so far, Trump's last message of the morning is a simple one: Never forget he beat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency. Kimberly Alters
What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017