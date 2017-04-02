Bill O'Reilly and Fox News paid millions to settle harassment accusations

Fox News and Bill O’Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002, The New York Times reported Saturday. Two of the five settlements were previously reported, but the other three had not come to light in the past. All five women either worked for or appeared as guests on O'Reilly's show.

The popular host denies wrongdoing. "In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline," he said in a statement. Still, "I have put to rest any controversies to spare my children," he added. "The worst part of my job is being a target for those who would harm me and my employer."

A statement from Fox's parent company likewise indicated O'Reilly "denies the merits of these claims" but considered them his responsibility to resolve. Bonnie Kristian