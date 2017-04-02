Freedom Caucus leader on White House attacks: 'Tweets and statements and blame don't change facts'
President Trump's social media director, Dan Scavino, on Twitter Saturday called for pro-Trump Republicans in Michigan to oust Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), a congressman who has become a vocal libertarian critic of Trump. "@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan," Scavino tweeted. "@justinamash is a big liability.#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary."
Amash is also a member of the House Freedom Caucus, which helped defeat the American Health Care Act. Trump himself declared his displeasure with the caucus Thursday, tweeting his intention to "fight" the group in 2018, presumably in the primaries.
On Sunday, Freedom Caucus founder Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) hit back. "Tweets and statements and blame don't change facts," he said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "And the facts remain the same. When you look at the [AHCA] document, when you look at the legislation, it doesn't repeal ObamaCare." Of the Scavino tweet, he added, "Justin Amash is a good friend and one of the most principled members of Congress. And, frankly, if he is primaried, I'm going to do everything I can to help him." Amash replied on Twitter, too:
Scavino's post may have run afoul of the Hatch Act, which prohibits electioneering by government officials. A White House ethics lawyer who worked under President George W. Bush, Richard Painter, raised the issue on Twitter. This is "Ethics 101," he wrote, adding that the Bush White House would have fired Scavino forthwith. Bonnie Kristian
"There's no love or anything going on with Russia right now," American envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday in an interview with ABC's Martha Raddatz, pushing back against a narrative of undue cooperation between the Trump administration and the Kremlin tied to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election on President Trump's behalf. Rather, Haley argued, "They get that we're getting our strength back, that we're getting our voice back, and that we're starting to lead again."
When Raddatz pushed back, asking why Trump isn't "beating up on Russia," Haley replied that is her role. "I am beating up on Russia," she said, and Trump "is not stopping me from beating up on Russia ... in particular at the United Nations." There are some areas where the United States can work with Russia, Haley added, but others where critique is in order.
In an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation, Haley addressed the effects of Trump's tweeting habits on foreign relations. "I think the foreign leaders are picking up the phone and calling him if they have an issue," she said. "They're not sitting there texting me and saying, 'What was this tweet about?'" As for herself, "I don't hear [the tweets]," Haley continued. "It’s chatter I don't focus on."
The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Monday. The committee currently seats 11 Republicans to just nine Democrats, so Gorsuch is expected to easily prevail.
This committee ballot is an important step toward Gorsuch's main confirmation vote, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Sunday on Fox News will happen by Friday. "He will ultimately be confirmed," McConnell said, though "exactly how that happens," he added, "will be up to our Democratic colleagues."
Republicans need eight Democrats to cross the aisle for a filibuster-proof confirmation vote; so far, two Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) — have said they will give Gorsuch their support. Bonnie Kristian
Americans disagree about allegations that Russia tampered with the 2016 presidential election on President Trump's behalf, but we can all appreciate the Russian Foreign Ministry's cheeky April Fools' joke.
On Saturday, the agency shared on social media an audio recording in Russian and English of a mock answering machine message billed as a new election meddling service being piloted at Russian consulates and embassies worldwide. "To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press one," the recording says. To "use the services of Russian hackers," press two, or "to request election interference, press three and wait until the next election campaign." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch, "deserves to be confirmed" and will be confirmed this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Sunday in an interview with Chris Wallace for Fox News.
Gorsuch is "unanimously [deemed] well-qualified by the American Bar Association," McConnell said. "My counterpart, [Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)], once called that the gold standard," he continued, conceding that Democrats can determine how the confirmation happens but arguing that the confirmation itself cannot be stopped.
A federal judge in Louisville, Kentucky, ruled Friday that President Trump cannot use a free speech defense to quash a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence at a campaign rally last year, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Saturday.
Trump was speaking in Louisville in March of 2016 when he pointed to protesters and repeatedly told his supporters, "get 'em out of here." Judge David J. Hale ruled the injuries three protesters suffered while being removed by event attendees are a "direct and proximate result" of Trump's comments, which can be plausibly interpreted as "an order, an instruction, a command" for use of force.
Protesters Henry Brousseau, Kashiya Nwanguma, and Molly Shah are suing Trump, his campaign, and three audience members for unspecified monetary damages. The lawsuit will proceed. Bonnie Kristian
Fox News and Bill O’Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002, The New York Times reported Saturday. Two of the five settlements were previously reported, but the other three had not come to light in the past. All five women either worked for or appeared as guests on O'Reilly's show.
The popular host denies wrongdoing. "In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline," he said in a statement. Still, "I have put to rest any controversies to spare my children," he added. "The worst part of my job is being a target for those who would harm me and my employer."
A statement from Fox's parent company likewise indicated O'Reilly "denies the merits of these claims" but considered them his responsibility to resolve. Bonnie Kristian
Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not reveal income he received from three Russia-linked firms in a personal financial disclosure he made before being pressured to resign from his post, documents released by the White House on Saturday reveal.
Flynn worked with a U.S. charter flight service affiliated with the Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Airlines, the American subsidiary of Russian tech firm Kaspersky Lab, and RT TV, a television network funded by the Kremlin that currently hosts Larry King. He listed speeches for the companies as "sources of compensation exceeding $5,000 in a year" in a financial disclosure form signed on March 31, but he did not mention them in a similar form he signed in February, when he was still White House staff.
A source familiar with the process told The Washington Post the February form may have been a draft that was not corrected because the process was suspended by Flynn's resignation. Bonnie Kristian