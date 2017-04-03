Say goodbye to AOL and Yahoo — and say hello to 'Oath'

AOL and Yahoo are so 2000. Verizon, which is hip and cool, has reportedly decided to merge Yahoo with AOL under the new name "Oath," a person familiar with the talks has told Business Insider.

Without confirming the rebranding, an AOL spokesperson said that "in the summer of 2017, you can bet we will be launching one of the most disruptive brand companies in digital." Verizon acquired AOL in 2015 for $4.4 billion; it acquired Yahoo last year for $4.85 billion.

Like many rebranding attempts, this one is not going over so well just yet:

AOL: we sound antiquated

Yahoo: yea

AOL: we need to have a hipper more 21st Century name

Yahoo: yea

AOL: Oath

Yahoo: That's the ticket!! https://t.co/aPlg5AygOF — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) April 3, 2017

Oath.



Better than tronc i guess https://t.co/yiHzaYWj36 — Keith Roysdon (@keithroysdon) April 3, 2017

"AOL? Yahoo!? Get you a service that can do OATH." — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) April 3, 2017

Business Insider adds that "it's unclear if the Yahoo name will live on at all for any part of the internet business that will be run by AOL. However, we expect to see a big new branding campaign in the coming week, along with more details about the new company." Read more about why Verizon picked up ailing Yahoo last year at The Week. Jeva Lange